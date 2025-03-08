Find the right software and services.
Google Calendar
workspace.google.com
Google Calendar is a scheduling app that allows users to create events, set reminders, and manage calendars across devices, with integration into other Google services.
Notion Calendar
notion.so
Notion Calendar helps users schedule events and manage time by integrating with Google Calendar and other Notion features, allowing for personalized organization of multiple calendars.
Nook Calendar
nookcalendar.com
Nook Calendar is the calendar app for individuals and teams who want control and flexibility over their schedules.
Yandex Calendar
calendar.yandex.com
Yandex.Calendar is a service for planning your day-to-day tasks, from regular events to important meetings.
Zoho Calendar
zoho.com
Zoho Calendar is an online business calendar designed to keep all team members on the same page. You can schedule appointments, organize events, and book resources in no time. Key benefits and features include: 1. Collaboration across time zones While working with colleagues across time zones, you can set their local time zone as the secondary time zone for your calendar. This will help you avoid confusion and coordinate better with a team that's geographically dispersed. 2. Smart Scheduling Schedule events instantly with our Smart Add and Quick Add features. Smart Add saves time and effort by intelligently creating an event with the phrase you enter or by picking a phrase in your email. With Quick Add, you can schedule the event by clicking on the calendar grid. 3. Inviting and granting access to participants Schedule events based on participant availability. You can check the participant’s free and unavailable times while scheduling an event. When inviting participants, you can grant them different levels of access like edit, view, and add participants. 4. Reminders Never miss an update or event. With Zoho Calendar’s multi-level reminders, you can stay on top of your schedule. There are three types of notifications: pop-up, email, and the notification bell. 5. Resource Booking With the resource booking feature in Zoho Calendar, conducting in-person meetings is simple. Administrators can add meeting rooms and conference rooms, as well as view the resources available in these rooms and book accordingly. Sign up for free and keep your team organized.
Outlook Calendar
outlook.live.com
Outlook Calendar is a web app for scheduling, managing events, and sending invites, with reminders and calendar sharing features for enhanced organization.
네이버 캘린더
calendar.naver.com
Have fun planning your day with the NAVER Calendar App - Various designs to view your calendar and Dark mode - 700 free stickers to customize - Weather information and Smart Briefing of the day
HEY Calendar
hey.com
Make your day. The all-new HEY Calendar puts time on your side. Week after week, not month after month People think in days and weeks, not months. What’s tomorrow? Later this week? Next week? The HEY Calendar is built around how you think, not how paper calendars were designed. Habits and highlights Establish a habit, stick with it. Circle important events so they stand out. Fill your days with memories or moments — not just events. “Sometime this week” mimics real life Need to get an oil change? Get some cash from the ATM? Write a thank you note? Maybe this week or next, just not exactly sure when you’ll have a chance? HEY knows “maybe” is a real thing. And plenty more The HEY Calendar is a full-featured calendar with many original twists on common — and not so common — conventions. Soon you’ll wonder why all calendars don’t work like this. - Set countdowns for anticipated events - Use Day Labels to add context to days - Set up color-coded sub-calendars - Flexible reminders so you don’t miss out
CalendarWiz
calendarwiz.com
Shared calendars for teams and communities. Collaborate with your team, share events and activities, or manage private schedules. Calendars, event boards, and other plugins are quickly embedded in any website. Send invites and reminders, and prevent double bookings.
Yahoo Calendar
calendar.yahoo.com
Yahoo Calendar is a Web-based calendar service from Yahoo!. It can read calendar feeds and events syndicated from sites that make use of the published Yahoo calendar programming interfaces.
FlowSavvy
flowsavvy.app
Time-blocking on easy mode. More than a ToDo list. More than a calendar. The smart calendar that time-blocks your day for you.
Rise Calendar
risecalendar.com
Rise is a next-generation calendar that helps find time for what’s important.
Yahoo!カレンダー
yahoo.co.jp
Yahoo! Calendar is the definitive free calendar app! It's easy to color-code your plans, so you won't miss out on important plans. When you're busy, you can easily register your schedule using the convenient stamp function.
Proton Calendar
proton.me
Proton Calendar is a secure, encrypted calendar app that helps users manage their schedules privately while integrating with Proton Mail.
Outlook Calendar Business
microsoft.com
Outlook Calendar Business helps schedule and share meetings while providing reminders, supporting multiple calendars and team collaboration across devices.
Koalendar
koalendar.com
Eliminate theback and forth of meeting scheduling. Schedule your appointments faster and forget the back-and-forth emails. Your calendar stays full, and you stay productive.
Kalender
termine.schule
We host calendars for schools. - As a school administration you can edit calendars in the browser, in Outlook, Thunderbird or on Android and iOS. - All teachers, students and parents can view the calendar online or with Outlook, Thunderbird or on Android 1 and iOS subscribe. - For an overview, you can view the annual calendar and print it out directly from the browser. - You can embed your calendars in a customized design on your school homepage. We recommend homepage.schule
iCloud Calendar
icloud.com
iCloud Calendar helps users manage schedules and events across devices, offering real-time syncing, calendar sharing, and various organizational views.
Calenday
calenday.co
Figure out your plans with real-time calendar editing, suggestions, voting, link sharing, and external calendar integration.
Calendar.online
calendar.online
Online calendar with many functions for teams and groups. Calendar.online is a free online calendar for teams and groups with easy access via access links without login.
Calendar
calendar.com
Calendar harnesses the power of machine learning to give smart suggestions for when, where and how your meetings can take place.
Amie
amie.so
The joyful productivity app. We combine your to-dos and calendar. In a surprisingly obvious way. Schedule time for todos, events, and contacts. - Use your calendar as a todo list - Color your calendar to organize - Instantly know if someone is available - Track what you listened to when - Send scheduling links guests love - Always know what your team is up to
TimeTree
timetreeapp.com
TimeTree is a calendar app that helps individuals and groups manage and share schedules, set reminders, and coordinate events across multiple devices.
