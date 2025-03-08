Zoho Calendar

Zoho Calendar is an online business calendar designed to keep all team members on the same page. You can schedule appointments, organize events, and book resources in no time. Key benefits and features include: 1. Collaboration across time zones While working with colleagues across time zones, you can set their local time zone as the secondary time zone for your calendar. This will help you avoid confusion and coordinate better with a team that's geographically dispersed. 2. Smart Scheduling Schedule events instantly with our Smart Add and Quick Add features. Smart Add saves time and effort by intelligently creating an event with the phrase you enter or by picking a phrase in your email. With Quick Add, you can schedule the event by clicking on the calendar grid. 3. Inviting and granting access to participants Schedule events based on participant availability. You can check the participant’s free and unavailable times while scheduling an event. When inviting participants, you can grant them different levels of access like edit, view, and add participants. 4. Reminders Never miss an update or event. With Zoho Calendar’s multi-level reminders, you can stay on top of your schedule. There are three types of notifications: pop-up, email, and the notification bell. 5. Resource Booking With the resource booking feature in Zoho Calendar, conducting in-person meetings is simple. Administrators can add meeting rooms and conference rooms, as well as view the resources available in these rooms and book accordingly. Sign up for free and keep your team organized.