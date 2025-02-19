Top Calendar & Scheduling Services - Chad

Find the right software and services.
네이버 캘린더
calendar.naver.com
Have fun planning your day with the NAVER Calendar App - Various designs to view your calendar and Dark mode - 700 free stickers to customize - Weather information and Smart Briefing of the day
HEY Calendar
hey.com
Make your day. The all-new HEY Calendar puts time on your side. Week after week, not month after month People think in days and weeks, not months. What’s tomorrow? Later this week? Next week? The HEY Calendar is built around how you think, not how paper calendars were designed. Habits and highlights Establish a habit, stick with it. Circle important events so they stand out. Fill your days with memories or moments — not just events. “Sometime this week” mimics real life Need to get an oil change? Get some cash from the ATM? Write a thank you note? Maybe this week or next, just not exactly sure when you’ll have a chance? HEY knows “maybe” is a real thing. And plenty more The HEY Calendar is a full-featured calendar with many original twists on common — and not so common — conventions. Soon you’ll wonder why all calendars don’t work like this. - Set countdowns for anticipated events - Use Day Labels to add context to days - Set up color-coded sub-calendars - Flexible reminders so you don’t miss out
CalendarWiz
calendarwiz.com
Shared calendars for teams and communities. Collaborate with your team, share events and activities, or manage private schedules. Calendars, event boards, and other plugins are quickly embedded in any website. Send invites and reminders, and prevent double bookings.
Yahoo Calendar
calendar.yahoo.com
Yahoo Calendar is a Web-based calendar service from Yahoo!. It can read calendar feeds and events syndicated from sites that make use of the published Yahoo calendar programming interfaces.
FlowSavvy
flowsavvy.app
Time-blocking on easy mode. More than a ToDo list. More than a calendar. The smart calendar that time-blocks your day for you.
Rise Calendar
risecalendar.com
Rise is a next-generation calendar that helps find time for what’s important.
Notion Calendar
notion.so
Notion Calendar lets you schedule meetings and control your time like never before. It deeply integrates with Google Calendar accounts so that all your events are synced. Along with speed, beauty, and light/dark modes, Notion Calendar includes powerful features: - CONNECTED TO NOTION — add Notion docs, projects, and timelines. - MULTIPLE TIME ZONES — pull the time zone column to the right to “travel to any city” and add more time zones. - ALL IN ONE PLACE — see one unified view across multiple calendars and auto-sync events between them. - WIDGETS — select from 6 Home Screen Widgets featuring rich previews of upcoming events, month overviews, quick-add event buttons, and more! The Lock Screen Widget lets you see what’s coming at a glance when picking up your phone. - AVAILABLE IN 12 LANGUAGES — Japanese, Korean, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish. It’s time. Formerly Cron Calendar
Yandex Calendar
calendar.yandex.com
Yandex.Calendar is a service for planning your day-to-day tasks, from regular events to important meetings.
Zoho Calendar
zoho.com
Zoho Calendar is an online business calendar designed to keep all team members on the same page. You can schedule appointments, organize events, and book resources in no time. Key benefits and features include: 1. Collaboration across time zones While working with colleagues across time zones, you can set their local time zone as the secondary time zone for your calendar. This will help you avoid confusion and coordinate better with a team that's geographically dispersed. 2. Smart Scheduling Schedule events instantly with our Smart Add and Quick Add features. Smart Add saves time and effort by intelligently creating an event with the phrase you enter or by picking a phrase in your email. With Quick Add, you can schedule the event by clicking on the calendar grid. 3. Inviting and granting access to participants Schedule events based on participant availability. You can check the participant’s free and unavailable times while scheduling an event. When inviting participants, you can grant them different levels of access like edit, view, and add participants. 4. Reminders Never miss an update or event. With Zoho Calendar’s multi-level reminders, you can stay on top of your schedule. There are three types of notifications: pop-up, email, and the notification bell. 5. Resource Booking With the resource booking feature in Zoho Calendar, conducting in-person meetings is simple. Administrators can add meeting rooms and conference rooms, as well as view the resources available in these rooms and book accordingly. Sign up for free and keep your team organized.
Yahoo!カレンダー
yahoo.co.jp
The definitive free calendar app, Yahoo! Calendar! You can easily color-code your schedule, so you won't miss any important schedules. When you're busy, you can easily schedule appointments using the convenient stamp function.
Proton Calendar
proton.me
Keep your plans private with an encrypted, open source calendar from the developers of ProtonMail.
Nook Calendar
nookcalendar.com
Nook Calendar is the calendar app for individuals and teams who want control and flexibility over their schedules.
Google Calendar
workspace.google.com
Google Calendar is a time-management and scheduling calendar service developed by Google. It became available in beta release April 13, 2006, and in general release in July 2009, on the web and as mobile apps for the Android and iOS platforms. Google Calendar allows users to create and edit events. Reminders can be enabled for events, with options available for type and time. Event locations can also be added, and other users can be invited to events. Users can enable or disable the visibility of special calendars, including Birthdays, where the app retrieves dates of births from Google contacts and displays birthday cards on a yearly basis, and Holidays, a country-specific calendar that displays dates of special occasions. Over time, Google has added functionality that makes use of machine learning, including "Events from Gmail", where event information from a user's Gmail messages are automatically added to Google Calendar; "Reminders", where users add to-do activities that can be automatically updated with new information; "Smart Suggestions", where the app recommends titles, contacts, and locations when creating events; and "Goals", where users enter information on a specified personal goal, and the app automatically schedules the activity at optimal times. Google Calendar's mobile apps have received polarized reviews. 2015 reviews of the Android and iOS apps both praised and criticized the design. While some critics praised the design for being "cleaner", "bold" and making use of "colorful graphics", other reviewers asserted that the graphics took up too much space. The Smart Suggestions feature was also liked and disliked, with varying levels of success in the app actually managing to suggest relevant information upon event creation. The integration between Google Calendar and Gmail was praised, however, with critics writing that "all of the relevant details are there".
Outlook Calendar Business
microsoft.com
Schedule and share meeting and event times, and automatically get reminders. Microsoft Outlook Calendar for Microsoft 365 (Office 365) subscribers. Outlook on the web (previously known as Exchange Web Connect, Outlook Web Access, and Outlook Web App) is a personal information manager web app from Microsoft. It includes a web-based email client, a calendar tool, a contact manager, and a task manager. It also includes add-in integration, Skype on the web, and alerts as well as unified themes that span across all the web apps. Outlook on the web is available to Office 365 and Exchange Online subscribers, and is included with the on-premises Exchange Server, to enable users to connect to their email accounts via a web browser, without requiring the installation of Microsoft Outlook or other email clients.
Outlook Calendar
outlook.live.com
Schedule and share meeting and event times, and automatically get reminders. Outlook on the web (previously known as Exchange Web Connect, Outlook Web Access, and Outlook Web App) is a personal information manager web app from Microsoft. It includes a web-based email client, a calendar tool, a contact manager, and a task manager. It also includes add-in integration, Skype on the web, and alerts as well as unified themes that span across all the web apps.
Koalendar
koalendar.com
Eliminate theback and forth of meeting scheduling. Schedule your appointments faster and forget the back-and-forth emails. Your calendar stays full, and you stay productive.
Kalender
termine.schule
We host calendars for schools. - As a school administration you can edit calendars in the browser, in Outlook, Thunderbird or on Android and iOS. - All teachers, students and parents can view the calendar online or with Outlook, Thunderbird or on Android 1 and iOS subscribe. - For an overview, you can view the annual calendar and print it out directly from the browser. - You can embed your calendars in a customized design on your school homepage. We recommend homepage.schule
iCloud Calendar
icloud.com
You can create and manage calendars for all areas of your life by using Calendar on iCloud.com. Changes you make appear automatically on iCloud.com and wherever you set up iCloud for Calendar, including the Calendar app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac, or Microsoft Outlook on a Windows computer.
Calenday
calenday.co
Figure out your plans with real-time calendar editing, suggestions, voting, link sharing, and external calendar integration.
Calendar.online
calendar.online
Online calendar with many functions for teams and groups. Calendar.online is a free online calendar for teams and groups with easy access via access links without login.
Calendar
calendar.com
Calendar harnesses the power of machine learning to give smart suggestions for when, where and how your meetings can take place.
Amie
amie.so
The joyful productivity app. We combine your to-dos and calendar. In a surprisingly obvious way. Schedule time for todos, events, and contacts. - Use your calendar as a todo list - Color your calendar to organize - Instantly know if someone is available - Track what you listened to when - Send scheduling links guests love - Always know what your team is up to
TimeTree
timetreeapp.com
If you connect your time with those who share your interests and the people you hang out with, you will be able to plan an even more outstanding future.
