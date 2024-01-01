App store for web apps
Top Calendar & Scheduling Services - Australia
Calendar & Scheduling Services are digital tools designed to help individuals and organizations efficiently manage their time, appointments, and events. These services typically offer features such as creating and organizing events, setting reminders, and sharing schedules with others. Users can input important dates, meetings, and deadlines, and the service often provides notifications and alerts to keep individuals on track. Additionally, some platforms may include collaborative features, allowing users to schedule meetings with colleagues or coordinate events with friends.
Google Calendar
workspace.google.com
Google Calendar is a time-management and scheduling calendar service developed by Google. It became available in beta release April 13, 2006, and in general release in July 2009, on the web and as mobile apps for the Android and iOS platforms. Google Calendar allows users to create and edit events....
TimeTree
timetreeapp.com
If you connect your time with those who share your interests and the people you hang out with, you will be able to plan an even more outstanding future.
Proton Calendar
proton.me
Keep your plans private with an encrypted, open source calendar from the developers of ProtonMail.
iCloud Calendar
icloud.com
You can create and manage calendars for all areas of your life by using Calendar on iCloud.com. Changes you make appear automatically on iCloud.com and wherever you set up iCloud for Calendar, including the Calendar app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac, or Microsoft Outlook on a Windows compu...
Zoho Calendar
zoho.com
Zoho Calendar is an online business calendar designed to keep all team members on the same page. You can schedule appointments, organize events, and book resources in no time. Key benefits and features include: 1. Collaboration across time zones While working with colleagues across time zones, you c...
Outlook Calendar
outlook.live.com
Schedule and share meeting and event times, and automatically get reminders. Outlook on the web (previously known as Exchange Web Connect, Outlook Web Access, and Outlook Web App) is a personal information manager web app from Microsoft. It includes a web-based email client, a calendar tool, a cont...
Notion Calendar
notion.so
Notion Calendar lets you schedule meetings and control your time like never before. It deeply integrates with Google Calendar accounts so that all your events are synced. Along with speed, beauty, and light/dark modes, Notion Calendar includes powerful features: - CONNECTED TO NOTION — add Notio...
Outlook Calendar Business
microsoft.com
Schedule and share meeting and event times, and automatically get reminders. Microsoft Outlook Calendar for Microsoft 365 (Office 365) subscribers. Outlook on the web (previously known as Exchange Web Connect, Outlook Web Access, and Outlook Web App) is a personal information manager web app from ...
Amie
amie.so
The joyful productivity app. We combine your to-dos and calendar. In a surprisingly obvious way. Schedule time for todos, events, and contacts. - Use your calendar as a todo list - Color your calendar to organize - Instantly know if someone is available - Track what you listened to when - Send sch...
네이버 캘린더
calendar.naver.com
Have fun planning your day with the NAVER Calendar App - Various designs to view your calendar and Dark mode - 700 free stickers to customize - Weather information and Smart Briefing of the day
FlowSavvy
flowsavvy.app
Time-blocking on easy mode. More than a ToDo list. More than a calendar. The smart calendar that time-blocks your day for you.
Yandex Calendar
calendar.yandex.com
Yandex.Calendar is a service for planning your day-to-day tasks, from regular events to important meetings.
Calendar
calendar.com
Calendar harnesses the power of machine learning to give smart suggestions for when, where and how your meetings can take place.
Nook Calendar
nookcalendar.com
Nook Calendar is the calendar app for individuals and teams who want control and flexibility over their schedules.
Yahoo!カレンダー
yahoo.co.jp
The definitive free calendar app, Yahoo! Calendar! You can easily color-code your schedule, so you won't miss any important schedules. When you're busy, you can easily schedule appointments using the convenient stamp function.
Rise Calendar
risecalendar.com
Rise is a next-generation calendar that helps find time for what’s important.
Kalender
termine.schule
We host calendars for schools. - As a school administration you can edit calendars in the browser, in Outlook, Thunderbird or on Android and iOS. - All teachers, students and parents can view the calendar online or with Outlook, Thunderbird or on Android 1 and iOS subscribe. - For an overview, you ...
Koalendar
koalendar.com
Eliminate theback and forth of meeting scheduling. Schedule your appointments faster and forget the back-and-forth emails. Your calendar stays full, and you stay productive.
Calenday
calenday.co
Figure out your plans with real-time calendar editing, suggestions, voting, link sharing, and external calendar integration.
Yahoo Calendar
calendar.yahoo.com
Yahoo Calendar is a Web-based calendar service from Yahoo!. It can read calendar feeds and events syndicated from sites that make use of the published Yahoo calendar programming interfaces.
Calendar.online
calendar.online
Online calendar with many functions for teams and groups. Calendar.online is a free online calendar for teams and groups with easy access via access links without login.
HEY Calendar
hey.com
Make your day. The all-new HEY Calendar puts time on your side. Week after week, not month after month People think in days and weeks, not months. What’s tomorrow? Later this week? Next week? The HEY Calendar is built around how you think, not how paper calendars were designed. Habits and highl...
CalendarWiz
calendarwiz.com
Shared calendars for teams and communities. Collaborate with your team, share events and activities, or manage private schedules. Calendars, event boards, and other plugins are quickly embedded in any website. Send invites and reminders, and prevent double bookings.