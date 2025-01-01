Find the right software and services.
Providers of buyer intent data collect and provide insights into the moments when potential customers and existing clients engage with a brand. Buyer intent refers to the likelihood of a customer making a purchase, and these tools gather information on real buyer journeys and indicators of their purchasing inclination. Organizations utilize buyer intent data tools for targeted account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns, tailoring website experiences for online visitors, and prioritizing inbound leads based on their engagement with the company. Additionally, businesses leverage this data to proactively address customer attrition by identifying instances of interaction with competitors and assessing the potential for switching vendors. Buyer intent data is also instrumental in helping companies understand additional products or integrations that could meet their customers' needs preemptively.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Sales Navigator aids sales professionals in finding and engaging leads using advanced search, InMail messaging, and CRM integration.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.
G2
g2.com
G2 is a software marketplace that provides user reviews and insights to help businesses make informed software decisions and manage their marketing strategies.
Drift
drift.com
Drift is a customer communication platform offering live chat and chatbots to improve engagement and support for businesses, enhancing sales and marketing efforts.
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.ai is an app that uses AI to analyze data, automate workflows, and optimize processes for improved decision-making and productivity.
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is a B2B sales lead search engine that provides verified contact information and insights for effective outreach to prospects.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit enriches company and contact data with over 100 data points to enhance sales and marketing efforts, integrating with tools like Salesforce and HubSpot.
NetLine
netline.com
NetLine is a B2B marketing platform that provides buyer-level intent data and lead generation tools to help marketers increase revenue.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.
N.Rich
nrich.ai
N.Rich helps identify high-potential accounts with buyer intent, engages them through digital ads, and delivers leads to sales while managing budget.
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
Visual Visitor identifies anonymous website visitors and provides sales intelligence tools, including buyer intent data and a B2B contact database, to help improve lead generation.
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room is an app for community management that facilitates user interaction, events, and resource sharing for enhanced collaboration and engagement.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry is an ABM platform that manages marketing and sales campaigns, utilizing AI for targeting and personalization across multiple channels.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a platform that provides sales and marketing teams with detailed company and contact data to improve sales pipelines and target ideal customers effectively.
Dealfront
dealfront.com
Dealfront is a sales intelligence platform that helps businesses track website visitors, convert anonymous traffic into leads, and gain insights into potential customers.
Leadoo
leadoo.com
Leadoo is a conversion platform that helps websites turn visitors into leads by using bots, personalization, user journey mapping, and analytics.
Albacross
albacross.com
Albacross is a B2B lead generation tool that identifies website visitors and provides insights to engage potential customers and optimize sales strategies.
Lead Forensics
leadforensics.com
Lead Forensics identifies anonymous website visitors and provides contact details to boost B2B lead generation and sales efforts.
PeerSpot
peerspot.com
PeerSpot is a platform for tech professionals to access reliable reviews and insights on enterprise technology solutions, aiding informed purchasing decisions.
Enlyft
enlyft.com
Enlyft helps B2B sales and marketing teams identify, prioritize, and engage potential customers using AI and proprietary account data.
Visitor Queue
visitorqueue.com
Visitor Queue is a B2B lead generation tool that identifies website visitors and provides user data to help improve marketing and sales efforts.
AdDaptive Intelligence
addaptive.com
AdDaptive Intelligence provides a platform for B2B marketers to target and engage ideal customers using data-driven insights and advertising automation.
Propensity
propensity.com
Propensity is an account-based marketing platform for small B2B teams, enabling automated lead generation using intent data, multi-channel campaigns, and integrated sales support.
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides verified contact data and integrates with CRMs to support lead generation and sales efforts.
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks is an account-based marketing platform that helps B2B companies identify, engage, and convert target accounts using data-driven insights and automation.
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius helps B2B sales and marketing teams with lead generation, enrichment, and email outreach using machine learning and human researchers.
LoneScale
lonescale.com
LoneScale automates sales intent and marketing campaigns, providing teams with qualified buyers to enhance pipeline growth and increase meeting bookings.
Bombora
bombora.com
Bombora is a B2B intent data platform that helps businesses identify potential customers researching specific topics, optimizing marketing and sales efforts.
IntentHub
intenthub.com
IntentHub collects and analyzes buyer intent signals from B2B websites, providing insights to help businesses improve engagement and decision-making.
Signum
signum.ai
The Signum app provides updates on clients' companies, industries, and careers, along with AI-generated summaries for improved communication.
inMarket
inmarket.com
The inMarket app helps businesses manage marketing efforts with data insights, personalized strategies, and analytics for improved audience engagement and campaign performance.
Intentsify
intentsify.io
Intentsify provides B2B companies with precise buyer-intent data to identify and engage potential customers based on their research behaviors.
Toplyne
toplyne.io
Toplyne is an AI platform that analyzes customer data to predict sales opportunities and risks, enhancing workflows for sales and marketing teams.
Aptivio
aptiv.io
Aptivio is an automated platform that helps B2B companies identify high-potential accounts and improve lead conversion using AI-driven buyer intent signals.
6sense
6sense.com
6sense is an ABM platform that uses AI to help businesses identify, engage, and convert target accounts into revenue while providing insights and analytics.
Amplemarket
amplemarket.com
Amplemarket is an AI-driven sales engagement platform that streamlines lead generation and customer outreach through automation and data-driven insights.
CANDDi
canddi.com
CANDDi is a website visitor tracking tool that identifies companies and individuals visiting your site, helping you engage and close deals more effectively.
Revmonk
revmonk.io
Revmonk is an AI-powered B2B marketing automation platform that helps teams analyze web traffic, enrich lead data, manage CRM, send personalized emails, and receive alerts.
