Providers of buyer intent data collect and provide insights into the moments when potential customers and existing clients engage with a brand. Buyer intent refers to the likelihood of a customer making a purchase, and these tools gather information on real buyer journeys and indicators of their purchasing inclination. Organizations utilize buyer intent data tools for targeted account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns, tailoring website experiences for online visitors, and prioritizing inbound leads based on their engagement with the company. Additionally, businesses leverage this data to proactively address customer attrition by identifying instances of interaction with competitors and assessing the potential for switching vendors. Buyer intent data is also instrumental in helping companies understand additional products or integrations that could meet their customers' needs preemptively.