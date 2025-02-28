Top Business Scheduling Software - Türkiye

Find the right software and services.
Business scheduling software streamlines calendar coordination by seamlessly syncing multiple calendars, safeguarding individual privacy. This tool proves invaluable for sales, revenue operations, and customer success teams, facilitating easy sharing of availability via email links or embedded schedulers on websites. By minimizing scheduling hurdles with external parties, it reduces errors and regulates meeting frequency through preset availability settings. Key features include one-on-one or group meeting scheduling, customizable branding, and tailored reminders. Additionally, it often includes the flexibility to establish preferred meeting hours.
Calendly
calendly.com
Calendly is the easiest way for teams to schedule, prepare, and follow-up on external meetings. Calendly is the only centralized scheduling automation platform built for scaling across the organization to help people close deals, land candidates, build relationships, and grow their business faster. Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations globally automate the meeting lifecycle by removing the back and forth with scheduling. Calendly enables companies to close deals, hire candidates, build relationships, and grow their business—faster. More than 20 million users across 230 countries use Calendly to simplify meetings and collaborate more effectively and efficiently.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Reclaim
reclaim.ai
The AI-powered scheduling app for busy teams that finds the best time for your tasks, habits, meetings & breaks. Get back up to 40% of the workweek with adaptive, real-time scheduling, while keeping your calendar flexible with predictive intelligence to dynamically defend priorities as your week fills up -- so you always have time for focused work, while staying open to collaborate with your team. You get to tell Reclaim exactly how you want your priorities scheduled, just like you would a great assistant. And when plans change, it automatically realigns your schedule in seconds. Reclaim.ai is an AI-powered scheduling app that automatically finds the best time in your calendar for meetings, tasks, habits, and breaks to get back up to 40% of your workweek. You set your priorities, and Reclaim automatically designs your schedule around what matters most (just like a great assistant would!) Top Reclaim features: * Tasks: auto-schedule to-dos in your calendar * Habits: block flexible time for routines * Smart Meetings: auto-schedule at the best time for all attendees * Scheduling Links: share your availability * Calendar Sync: sync all your calendars * Buffer Time: auto-schedule breaks & travel time * Color Coding: automatically color-code your calendar * No-Meeting Days: protect productive time * Time Tracking: analyze where you spend your time * Task Integrations: for Asana, Todoist, Jira, ClickUp, Linear & Google Tasks * Slack Integration: sync your Slack status to your calendar
OnceHub
oncehub.com
OnceHub helps organizations big and small to fast-track sales and streamline service delivery with appointment scheduling and digital engagement solutions that adapt to their customers’ preferences in real time. Formerly known as ScheduleOnce, we are widely acknowledged as a frontrunner in online booking and calendaring, but our offering extends well beyond that to a market-leading range of tools designed to capture, qualify, engage, and convert leads with maximum efficiency and regulatory-compliant security. Freelancers, owner-operators, agents, affiliates, and in-house teams in every industry rely on us to power up their digital sales and marketing, hit their recruitment targets, and deliver quality services, one on one or in a team, in person, remotely, or both. Screen and weight opportunities, automatically route them to appropriate personnel, manage resource pools for team collaboration, and reserve rooms or equipment as you go. When the time is right, jump on a call, switch to video, or chat live. Start free, then upgrade your plan. Start simple. Close incredible.
Morgen
morgen.so
Automate your time, your way with Morgen Assist's custom workflows. Pair it with Morgen's calendar and task manager app for complete control of your time.
Acuity Scheduling
acuityscheduling.com
Acuity Scheduling is a cloud-based appointment scheduling software solution that enables business owners to manage their appointments online. The product caters to the needs of small and midsize businesses as well as individual professionals. Acuity Scheduling lets users automate appointment bookings by offering a real-time view of their own time available. It has the capability to automatically sync calendars according to users’ time zones and can send regular alerts and reminders to users regarding their appointment schedules. Acuity Scheduling’s scheduling feature set includes customizable intake forms, embeddable calendars, third party application calendar synchronizing and group scheduling for workshops. Acuity Scheduling is suitable for service-based businesses such as training and tutoring centers, coaching and consulting, photography and video production companies, fitness studios, salons and spa centers and health and dental clinics. The solution offers a free basic module and is available as a monthly subscription. The product offers APIs and integrates with third-party applications such as QuickBooks, FreshBooks, MailChimp, Google Analytics and WordPress.
Clockwise
getclockwise.com
Clockwise is an AI-powered time management calendar tool that optimizes teams' schedules to create more time in their day. It offers a new way of working with flexibility and focus. Clockwise utilizes AI, specifically GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer), to design an ideal day for users based on their preferences and productivity patterns. The tool automatically moves flexible meetings, like one-on-ones, to the most efficient times and resolves conflicts within schedules. It also creates blocks of uninterrupted Focus Time by working across calendars, allowing individuals to be present when working together and focused when working independently. During Focus Time, Clockwise minimizes distractions by integrating with tools like Slack and Asana, ensuring a flow state and increasing productivity.Clockwise is used by over 15,000 organizations, including well-known companies like Amplitude, Asana, Etsy, Twitter, and Uber. The tool has received positive feedback from customers, improving collaboration efficiency and enabling better management of calendars. Managers can gain insights into their teams' bandwidth and help set healthy boundaries through real-time analytics. The tool is user-friendly, simplifying the workday and reducing the need for constant calendar management. Clockwise is accessible through a free sign-up and offers features like a tour and demo to help users get started. It provides value by maximizing time, allowing users to focus on important tasks and maintain work-life balance.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platform allows these groups to easily adopt new solutions from a marketplace of cloud-based technologies that they can sell under their own brand to their SMB customers. The platform provides AI-driven marketing automation, sales tools, and an integrated CRM to facilitate go-to-market. It also includes project, orders, and billing management systems to help scale through robotic process automation. SMBs are provided one login for all solutions purchased under a Vendasta customer's brand. They enjoy a single integrated dashboard with prescription, context, and tracking. Using the Business App dashboard, SMBs are able to manage the information and solutions that make their businesses successful online.
Doodle
doodle.com
The world’s leader in online scheduling, Doodle is the most powerful way to schedule meetings with clients, colleagues, and teams. Find the best time for one-to-ones, team meetings, and more with our suite of user-friendly calendar tools. Learn why Doodle is trusted by 30 million users every month to get people together, regardless of the calendar solution they use.
Calendar
calendar.com
Calendar harnesses the power of machine learning to give smart suggestions for when, where and how your meetings can take place.
Zipteams
zipteams.com
Intelligent meeting rooms designed for inside sales and customer success teams that provide real-time customer context, insights, and recommendations to make the customer meetings more engaging and fruitful.
CallPage
callpage.io
CallPage is a widget on your website which helps your website visitor connect with you via free call within 28 seconds. The CallPage widget lets you call your website visitors and helps you gain an additional 30-125% more leads. With CallPage you can easily: - Increase in the number of quality leads - Lower cost of customer acquisition - Improve conversion rate - Improve customer experience
Cirrus Insight
cirrusinsight.com
Cirrus Insight is a plugin for Gmail and Outlook for salespeople. Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight sales enablement platform for Gmail and Outlook offers an all-in-one sales productivity platform with world-class Salesforce integration. We get it. You work in your inbox to connect with customers. You need all the tools to close a deal in one place. Connect with leads, set up warming campaigns, schedule meetings and track attachments all from your inbox. With our Salesforce integration, there’s no more leaving your inbox to log information into Salesforce. No one likes busy work. Now you can see and update Salesforce as you work. Regardless of which email client you use, you can automatically sync emails and appointments to Salesforce, track email opens, set follow-up reminders, create and update Salesforce records like leads, contacts, and opportunities, schedule sales calls, and more.
RevenueHero
revenuehero.io
RevenueHero is an inbound revenue acceleration product that handles instant meeting scheduling and lead routing of all levels of complexity, for B2B revenue teams. RevenueHero integrates with your lead capture form to qualify prospects and schedule meetings between them and the right rep on your team in real time. RevenueHero helps teams reduce sales cycles, and improve turn around times to potential customers.
ModernLoop
modernloop.com
ModernLoop helps bring efficiency into recruiting operations through interview scheduling, interviewer training operations & comprehensive analytics. The solution integrates with email, calendar, Slack, Zoom/Google Meets, and your applicant tracking system to help you deliver the best candidate experience and internal recruiting experience for your team. Our platform helps hiring teams, small teams, and time-constrained ones engage more efficiently. You’ll be able to: - Find your perfect interview schedule, and deliver instantly - Deliver a best-in-class candidate experience - Train internal interviewers faster - Customize your interviewer needs - Make data-driven decisions using recruiting performance metrics Check us out at modernloop.io
Kronologic
kronologic.com
Kronologic accelerates revenue by automating the sending of invites and invite-email hybrid messages, negotiating meeting time adjustments using AI, orchestrated across your teams.
GReminders
greminders.com
GReminders sends SMS / Text / Email / Phone Reminders or Follow ups AND allows online scheduling, built exclusively for Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook / Office 365, Retail and Wealthbox. GReminders works how you work, using your existing calendars. Eliminate No Shows and cut out all the back and forth of appointment scheduling. Integrates with Zoom, GoToMeeting, Webex, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Skype, and others. GReminders has powerful appointment reminders & meeting schedule reminders. One of the best appointment scheduler apps, it offers appointment reminders as SMS services. You can now send text notifications to clients with Google or Microsoft Calendar for a seamless experience & eliminate no-shows.
Engageware
engageware.com
Engageware is the only comprehensive provider of customer engagement solutions, enabling businesses and organizations to resolve their customers’ needs at the first interaction. Engageware’s end-to-end customer engagement platform is powered by conversational and generative AI to automate responses to routine questions, provide instant access to knowledge bases, and give organizations a holistic view of the customer journey. With the acquisition of Aivo, more than 700 organizations in the banking, financial services, retail, health, and education sectors rely on Engageware’s solutions to drive growth with increased sales and conversion, improve multi-channel customer experience, automate customer service, and reduce call center workload. Engageware’s platform allows synchronous channel handoffs and robust data and analytics to inform strategic business decisions that drive growth, efficiency, and stronger customer relationships. Engageware is a portfolio company of Clearhaven Partners.
Apptoto
apptoto.com
Reduce costly no-show appointments, and ensure your clients and patients show up on time and well-prepared by using Apptoto's appointment management software. Apptoto is an automated appointment reminder, online scheduling, and client messaging platform for appointment-based businesses. Apptoto syncs with virtually any calendar, including Google Calendar, Outlook, Microsoft Exchange, Salesforce, Clio, and more, to display your upcoming appointments in one easy-to-scan interface. Automatically send custom appointment reminders and confirmation messages via SMS text, email, or voice call. Plus, talk with customers in real-time with 2-way messaging, enable clients to schedule their own appointments with online booking pages, and analyze it all with advanced reporting. With Apptoto, you will increase revenue, reduce manual scheduling tasks, and streamline the client communication process.
Appointlet
appointlet.com
Appointlet allows you to turn more prospects into customers by letting them connect with you straight from your landing pages, emails & sales funnels. Bookings are then seamlessly added to your Google or Office 365 calendar so you can focus on selling! Customers have reported up to a 300% increase in sales and up to 80% time savings from eliminating the back-and-forth, manual reminders and appointment administrative tasks. Start your free 15 days trial and see the results for yourself!
Default
default.com
Default eliminates manual workflows and removes tech stack complexity by bundling automation, scheduling, qualification, routing, reporting, and enrichment. Automate manual workflows that are killing your pipeline while simplifying revenue operations with one unified platform.
AppointmentCore
get.appointmentcore.com
An cloud-based scheduling platform for growth focused leader looking to speed up their sales and fullfillment processes.
Weezly
weezly.com
Weezly is a groundbreaking platform that redefines how businesses communicate with potential customers, combining the efficiency of scheduling with the personal touch of video messaging and the versatility of screen recording. Designed to streamline the outreach process, Weezly empowers businesses to connect with clients in a more meaningful and efficient way. WATCH THE DEMO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UhbwEoVTwM Weezly Features: Booking Page: Simplify the process of scheduling meetings with a customizable booking page that reflects your availability. This feature allows clients to easily book appointments without the need for back-and-forth emails, streamlining your scheduling process. Timeslot Picker: Empower your invitees by letting them choose a meeting time that works best for them. You propose available times, and they pick the one that suits them the most, making scheduling efficient and hassle-free. Group Poll: Coordinating group meetings has never been easier. With the group poll feature, invitees can vote on the best time that works for everyone, ensuring maximum participation with minimum scheduling conflicts. Website Widget: Convert website visitors into potential customers by adding a video with a booking feature directly to your site. This innovative widget engages visitors and offers them a straightforward way to connect with you. Screencast: Create and send personalized video messages with the screencast feature, an ideal alternative for businesses seeking more engaging ways to communicate. Whether it’s a product demo, a tutorial, or a personal message, screencasts add a personal touch to your digital communication. Screencast + Booking Page: Weezly is the only platform in the world that combines screencasting with a booking page. Record a video and immediately offer viewers the chance to schedule a meeting via an embedded booking page next to your video. This unique solution bridges the gap between engagement and action, enhancing the customer journey. Dynamic Videos: Elevate your outreach with dynamic videos. Record a single introduction message, enter a website address, and let Weezly create a personalized video that combines your message with a scrolling view of a specific website. This feature offers unparalleled personalization, making each communication uniquely tailored to the recipient. Benefits of Using Weezly: Enhanced Efficiency: Weezly’s integrated features save time and streamline the scheduling and communication processes, allowing businesses to focus on growth and client service. Increased Engagement: With personalized screencasts, dynamic videos, and easy scheduling options, Weezly significantly boosts engagement rates, turning prospects into clients. Flexibility and Customization: Whether you’re planning individual meetings, group sessions, or looking to enhance your website’s engagement, Weezly’s versatile features can be tailored to meet your specific needs. Innovative Communication: By combining video messaging with scheduling capabilities, Weezly sets a new standard for business communication, offering a more personal and effective way to connect with clients. Businesses that have adopted Weezly report transformative outcomes, including: Up to 50% less time spent on scheduling meetings. Over 70% increase in engagement rates using dynamic and personalized video content. Significant uplift in conversion rates due to the streamlined scheduling process and enhanced communication methods.
Leadmonk
leadmonk.io
Leadmonk is a sales automation platform that helps revenue teams convert leads into meetings by qualifying, routing, and scheduling in real-time from anywhere — be it your web form, cold calls, campaigns, and more. Instant Lead Qualification - Build a real-time lead qualification track that assesses leads based on their self-provided information and enriched data. Reduce junk meetings by 90% and increase qualified meetings by 35%. You can easily filter leads with personal or temporary email domains and unverified email addresses. Real-Time Lead Routing - Instantly route leads based on complex conditions and display a calendar on your website for prospects to book meetings. No more long sales cycles. Go straight to meetings with qualified leads. Route your leads from hidden fields - With Clearbit or ZoomInfo, you can enrich your marketing forms with industry, company size, and other data. This will help you shorten your forms and route your leads to the right sales rep. Ownership Routing - Create routing rules that automatically match and schedule known leads and existing customers with the right sales rep based on real-time CRM account ownership. Scheduling Simplified - Make it easy for your customers to schedule meetings on demand without the back and forth. Add Leadmonk to your website, emails, text messages, WhatsApp, or social profiles. Watch conversion skyrocket by up to 150%. Forms - Build a dynamic routing form in minutes with Leadmonk. Leadmonk also works with your existing forms such as HubSpot forms, Pardot forms, and Custom web forms. Book Meetings From Your Web Form - Automatically qualify and route leads from your web form, HubSpot form, and Leadmonk native form and schedule meetings with them in real-time. Automate Your Inbound Lead Qualification - Say goodbye to qualification calls, drop-offs, and friction. Expedite lead-to-opportunity transitions by over 50%. At less than 2% of the cost of an SDR or BDR, fast-track your best leads. Leadmonk is connected to your revenue stack. Double your inbound conversion using Leadmonk.
lemcal
lemcal.com
lemcal is the 1 tool you need to book more meetings. Start scheduling faster, using a customized booking page that represents you. With lemcal, you can: → Generate your personalized booking page in seconds → Schedule all your meetings quicker and easier → Optimize your cold outreach with sales integration → Import your Calendly schedules in 1 click 1,000+ companies have already switched to lemcal to start scheduling on autopilot. Plus, it's free. No card required. Give your scheduling link an upgrade with lemcal.
GoodTime
goodtime.io
GoodTime elevates the entire hiring experience with human-centric AI, all while automating 90% of interview management tasks. Trusted by global talent teams at companies like Hubspot, Spotify, Priceline, and Lyft, our platform not only automates interview scheduling but also keeps candidates and interviewers deeply engaged throughout the hiring journey. Gain access to powerful insights and AI-driven recommendations to streamline processes and ensure every interviewer is always well-prepared. The result? Exceptional candidate experiences that consistently land you top talent. With advanced features like automated multi-day interview scheduling, SMS and WhatsApp communication, workflow automation, intelligent interviewer selection, and powerful data and benchmarking reports, we’re helping enterprise companies cut their time-to-hire in half. Learn more at goodtime.io
DaySchedule
dayschedule.com
Advanced appointment, service and webinar scheduling software to improve team efficiency, reduce no-shows, and organize all their meetings, service booking and calls on single platform
Nylas
nylas.com
Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to increase velocity and seamlessly build customizable email and scheduling capabilities through state-of-the-art APIs. Nylas is the only platform that gives developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single integration. Developers and their teams are increasingly turning to Nylas to quickly and securely launch critical features, enabling them to spend less time on their infrastructure and more time building software with limitless potential. Learn more at www.nylas.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
Harmonizely
harmonizely.com
Harmonizely was acquired by SimplyBook.me Ltd. and has been rebranded as SimplyMeet.me. If you want to sign up for a great meeting scheduling solution for teams as individuals, please go to www.simplymeet.me. Individuals have FREE FOREVER access. Harmonizely is a free scheduling tool which provides a reliable, very simple to use and fast solution to schedule meetings with your customers. It integrates with your online calendar: Google, iCloud, FastMail, Nextcloud, Zoho or any CalDAV compatible calendar. Thanks to Zapier integration you can connect Harmonizely to 1,000+ Apps.
Re:catch
recatch.cc
Re:catch is a cloud-based sales funnel automation software that empowers revenue teams to achieve revenue acceleration by optimizing Speed-to-Lead and Time-to-Revenue.
Setster
setster.com
Setster offers seamless appointment scheduling for any business or department. It automates complex scheduling rules and workflows while offering a custom user experience every time. Whether your company manages a vast network of branches and locations or simply needs a virtual meeting solution, Setster's cloud-driven or on-premise alternative is designed to scale with your growth, providing a reassuring solution for your evolving needs. Easily manage scheduling appointments and resources, increase productivity, and reduce costly no-shows. Its powerful, all-inclusive platform includes a rich feature set that is easily configurable by a product lead or programmatically via APIs and developer toolsets. Do more with Setster.
Flexperto
flexperto.com
Flexperto brings you the Communication Cloud for more efficient sales. Everything that your sales department used to do offline is now possible online: arrange customer appointments, clarify questions via video chat, edit documents together, sign contracts or say hello via Whatsapp.
vcita
vcita.com
vcita is enabling you to focus on growing your business, stay organized and deliver exceptional client experiences with an intuitive management platform. Automate time-consuming admin tasks like payment collection & billing, scheduling, client reminders & management - track your interactions with customers by keeping notes and viewing clients payment history from a friendly dashboard.
Arrangr
arrangr.com
Arrangr is the fastest, easiest way to arrange a business meeting - be it virtually or in-person. No more countless emails, texts, and/or phone calls to arrange a date and time. No more searching for a URL or PIN to organize a video chat or conference call. No more opening another browser to search for a cafe with the right ambiance and location to hold your important meeting. Arrangr integrates all these tasks into a straightforward service keeping a fine-tune-eye on speed, simplicity, and clarity. In as little as 30 seconds, a complete meeting can be organized in a set-it-and-forget manner that we all want and need.
CalendarHero
calendarhero.com
Schedule every meeting faster. Smart scheduling software for modern business. Meetings take time, but scheduling shouldn’t.
Chili Piper
chilipiper.com
Chili Piper’s advanced scheduling software helps B2B revenue teams double their conversion rates, increase customer satisfaction, and reach new levels of productivity.
Cronofy
cronofy.com
Companies rely on Cronofy to power their scheduling, using interview scheduling tools, embeddable components and APIs. For recruiters Recruiting is about relationships. It’s not about managing the administration to support your relationships. It’s also not about wrestling with calendars and endless diary management. With Cronofy’s powerful scheduling software, wave goodbye to double bookings and scheduling conflicts. Say hello to smoother scheduling that interviewers and candidates love. Schedule interviews faster – 12x faster. Leverage these time-saving features directly from your ATS. We integrate with over 80 ATS'. - Our Interview Scheduler allows you to wave goodbye to email back-and forth. Generate a one-time meeting request link, which can include multiple people's availability and customized settings. Your team can share their real-time availability with candidates and hiring managers when offering them times for appointments, meetings or interviews. You can also schedule from wherever you are on the web using our extensions, in your favorite browsers, applications and email. - Our APIs offer software providers a chance to integrate sophisticated scheduling features, connecting with all major calendars and based on real-time availability. We take security, privacy and data compliance very seriously at Cronofy. Multiple data centres where you are so your data can be securely hosted in the region of your choice. We constantly work to meet industry and geographical standards - ensuring that our operations are going above and beyond, meeting more than just the bare minimum in compliance. We are continuously improving our operations and practices and are proud to be GDPR, SOC2, ISO27001, ISO2701, HIPAA, and CCPA compliant. Find out more about our policies here: https://www.cronofy.com/privacy
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales process, enabling sales representatives to focus on building relationships and closing deals. Features such as automated scheduling, real-time note-taking, and CRM integration optimize efficiency and productivity. With Demodesk, sales professionals can deliver captivating product demos that go beyond mere slideshows. The platform offers revolutionary screen-sharing and interactive capabilities to create an immersive and personalized experience for prospects, leading to increased engagement and higher conversion rates. Features like shadowing or integrated playbooks and battle cards, enable real-time coaching during virtual calls. The platform offers comprehensive analytics and reporting features that provide actionable insights into sales performance. Armed with this valuable data, sales leaders can make data-driven decisions, optimize sales processes, and identify areas for improvement. Businesses of all sizes rely on us to digitalize sales, boost productivity and drive more revenue. Key results from our customers: +25% time saved on manual tasks (Pipedrive) ↑ 2x conversion rate (Clark) +30% higher revenue per seller (Treatwell) ↑ 3x increase in agent productivity (Eigensonne) For more information visit demodesk.com.
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at every touchpoint. Drift is creating a world where AI works for humans to turn conversations into relationships. Drift helps thousands of customers across the globe translate conversational data and buyer behavior into deeper relationships, more pipeline, and more revenue. A pioneer in Conversational Marketing, the company was founded in 2015 to help remove friction from the B2B buying process. As buyer expectations continue to increase and AI becomes central to empowering meaningful customer journeys at scale, Drift is disrupting the category it created.
FreeAgent CRM
freeagentcrm.com
FreeAgent CRM is a fully-featured CRM that helps your team get organized, gain visibility into day-to-day work, and get more done with a powerful, easy-to-use sales platform your sales team will actually love. Work smarter and faster with instant visibility, empowering sales teams to do more with less. Speed up cycle times, close more deals, save time, improve business processes, and ensure nothing falls through the cracks by having all your tools in one happy place. Lift your business up out of spreadsheets and email, and win your workdays with FreeAgent CRM.
MeetFox
meetfox.com
MeetFox is a cloud-based app that makes meeting online easy. Businesses of all sizes can schedule appointments, host in-browser video calls, charge for their meetings, bill clients with automatic invoicing and process instant payments.
Mixmax
mixmax.com
Mixmax is the easiest-to-use sales engagement platform, designed to help revenue teams move beyond "spray and pray" prospecting. With AI-powered insights, it guides you on who to contact, when to reach out, how to connect, and what message to send. Mixmax helps reps engage hard-to-reach buyers with personalized, multichannel sequences, email tracking and templates, calendaring, and engaging email enhancements like polls and surveys. They save time by working from their inbox instead of switching tabs, and automating repetitive tasks like Salesforce updates. Mixmax has an intuitive interface that reps love, helping them get up and running quickly. Without a duplicate or "shadow" CRM, implementation takes days, not months.
SimplyBook.me
simplybook.me
SimplyBook.me offers a simple and yet extensive online appointment scheduling software that works for all companies accepting time appointments. Now your clients can finally book appointments online 24/7 and receive sms/email reminders to eliminate No Shows. You will get your Booking web page, Facebook booking button, Google calendar sync, Promotional Feature, Ability to sell products upon booking, Membership features, Gift Card sales, Statistics on your bookings, Booking button if you already have a website and you can accept payments in advance. Check out our web site at SimplyBook.me to see all our features!
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Wow your participants with interactive meetings and webinars. Sessions has everything on 1 platform: scheduling, transcripts, rooms, cloud storage & AI.
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware helps high-performing sales teams do meaningful email outreach at scale. If you need to drive more revenue through email outreach, but complex enterprise sales software is overkill - try Yesware. Yesware's Outlook and Gmail add-on lives right inside your inbox, tracks your activity, and easily integrates with the tools you already use. Companies like Yelp, Experian and Teach for America use Yesware to build better pipeline and increase conversions to closed-won opportunities. Yesware is a privately held company based in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.yesware.com.
Zoho Bookings
zoho.com
Online scheduler for offering the best consultations. Zoho Bookings syncs your calendars while letting customers self-schedule and pay for appointments. Our user interface auto-customizes for your industry, meaning you feel right at home. Say hello to smart scheduling!
Consolto
consolto.com
Consolto’s hope is that with their SMB-focused conferencing solution, anyone can offer high impact, one-on-one digital services that are on par and even exceed those provided by larger organizations. The Problem According to Consolto.com, right now setting up a videochat with a client can be somewhat of an awkward process with current solutions like Zoom, Skype or Google Hangouts which were not built for business to client scenarios. They require either: Some sort of client installation -- bummer. Username/Password credentials -- where is that darn password? Sending a link or an email to connect with prospective clients -- tedious. Adding to contacts -- privacy anyone? Little to no backoffice capabilities. How’s one supposed to get any business done? Another important aspect that is poorly addressed by these solutions is their ability to manage the sessions. For example, Zoom does not save texts from chats, so important notes and insights written during sessions are lost. These types of solutions make it difficult to manage sales or consultation sessions. Consolto sees their solution as a VCRM -- a Videochat-based Customer Relationship Management platform that was designed to enhance business interactions. It enables anonymous, contactless (without exchanging contact details), frictionless (no downloads, no credentials) real-time communication via video. Their product is available either as a website widget or a direct link enabled through a Personal Page. Fully optimized for the needs of SMBs and freelancers, Consolto’s easy to install solution (just one line of code) deploys an impressive roster of high impact functionality that simplifies the management of videochat business interactions. These functionalities include meeting scheduling, in-app invoicing and payments, memos, session transcription (coming soon), CRM-like followup notifications, client analytics and persistent messaging, to name just a few.
3veta
3veta.com
3veta is a full suite of appointment scheduling and video conferencing tools for remote teams. Prominent use cases: → Appointment Scheduling (booking page, shared team calendar, 2-way calendar sync, synchronization with Microsoft Exchange, Google Calendar, Apple Calendar; meeting reminders, etc.) → Full HD video conferencing → Custom branding ((possibility to fully white label the whole experience) → Integrations with 5000+ other web apps
Rezrva
rezrva.com
Schedule Clients, Reserve Services, and Manage your Schedule Online. With the Reservation software, you can schedule clients, manage services, automate your schedule and increase your sales from your cell phone, optimizing your time, reducing absences and growing your business, quickly and easily 24 hours a day.
Groove
groove.co
Groove, a Clari company, is a market-leading sales engagement platform that enables sales leaders to execute their strategy in a smart, adaptive way. With Groove, revenue leaders can use automation to do more with less, driving greater efficiency and effectiveness across the customer lifecycle. Groove enables more than 75,000 users at ADP, Google, Uber, iHeartMedia, Capital One, and other large enterprises to be more efficient and effective. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, LaunchDarkly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot, and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset—the corporate website—to identify the most valuable buyers, uncover signals of buyer intent, and instantly start sales conversations. Customers that use Qualified report a 10X increase in sales meetings, a 4X increase in lead conversion, and a 6X increase in pipeline. Qualified, built on Salesforce, connects the website with Salesforce data to identify account-based buyer intent and facilitate real-time sales conversations. Qualified is ranked #1 on the Salesforce AppExchange and is ranked #1 across over 20 categories on G2. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qualified is led by former Salesforce CMO Kraig Swensrud and former Salesforce product SVP Sean Whiteley and funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. To learn more, visit qualified.com.
Sidekick
sidekickai.com
Scheduling software that is built smarter with AI and language processing. Enough fancy words, simply put we help make scheduling easier. We offer a few ways to schedule meetings for our users. Check out our product tour on our website to learn more.
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an end-to-end AI meeting assistant for customer-facing teams. Its AI-powered technology helps customer-facing teams capture important customer information, before, during, and after important meetings. Avoma analyzes conversation insights, and intelligence to help reps shorten sales cycles and delight more customers. With Avoma, you can automatically record all your meetings, get full transcripts and summarized notes, and actionable insights synced directly to your CRM. Review calls and meetings faster by searching directly within transcripts and using identified topics to find exactly what you're looking for. Avoma seamlessly integrates with your favorite tools.
