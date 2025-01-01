Find the right software and services.
Business plan software is designed to help create, manage, and share business plans for new ventures or investments. This software aids users in identifying the goals, strategies, and financial requirements necessary to start a new business or undertake a significant project. It also outlines the opportunities and risks associated with the new company or project. Entrepreneurs, particularly those seeking external investments, primarily use business plan software. Additionally, it can be utilized by employees looking to secure funding for new projects. It is important to distinguish business plan software from strategic planning software. Strategic planning software is used for ongoing strategic operations and comes into play after a business plan has been successfully implemented. Business plan software often integrates with accounting software to generate financial statements and with document generation software to create investor documentation.
LivePlan
liveplan.com
LivePlan is a cloud-based app that assists small businesses and startups in creating business plans, budgeting, forecasting, and performance tracking.
IdeaBuddy
ideabuddy.com
IdeaBuddy is a business planning software that helps entrepreneurs develop ideas, validate concepts, and create business plans using guided templates and tools.
Upmetrics
upmetrics.co
Upmetrics is a business plan software that helps entrepreneurs create plans, forecasts, and pitch decks using AI and collaborative tools.
Vizologi
vizologi.com
Vizologi is an AI tool for generating business plans, market analysis, and ideas, helping users streamline strategic planning and identify business opportunities.
Planium Pro
planiumpro.com
Planium Pro is a strategic planning app for business advisors, accountants, and consultants, offering tools like dashboards, templates, and industry benchmarks to enhance client services.
Maus
maus.com
Maus is a platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning, enabling users to plan, implement, measure, and grow their business.
Bizplan
bizplan.com
Bizplan is a business planning app that helps users create and manage business strategies, automate financial projections, and access fundraising tools.
Cuttles
cuttles.io
Cuttles is a business planning app that helps entrepreneurs create business plans, budgets, and roadmaps through a structured, user-friendly interface.
Modeliks
modeliks.com
Modeliks is a business planning software that helps startups and SMEs create financial plans, pitch decks, and investor reports collaboratively and effectively.
