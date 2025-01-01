Top Business Plan Software

App store for web apps

Business Plan Software
Business plan software is designed to help create, manage, and share business plans for new ventures or investments. This software aids users in identifying the goals, strategies, and financial requirements necessary to start a new business or undertake a significant project. It also outlines the opportunities and risks associated with the new company or project. Entrepreneurs, particularly those seeking external investments, primarily use business plan software. Additionally, it can be utilized by employees looking to secure funding for new projects. It is important to distinguish business plan software from strategic planning software. Strategic planning software is used for ongoing strategic operations and comes into play after a business plan has been successfully implemented. Business plan software often integrates with accounting software to generate financial statements and with document generation software to create investor documentation.

LivePlan

LivePlan

liveplan.com

LivePlan is a cloud-based app that assists small businesses and startups in creating business plans, budgeting, forecasting, and performance tracking.

IdeaBuddy

IdeaBuddy

ideabuddy.com

IdeaBuddy is a business planning software that helps entrepreneurs develop ideas, validate concepts, and create business plans using guided templates and tools.

Upmetrics

Upmetrics

upmetrics.co

Upmetrics is a business plan software that helps entrepreneurs create plans, forecasts, and pitch decks using AI and collaborative tools.

Vizologi

Vizologi

vizologi.com

Vizologi is an AI tool for generating business plans, market analysis, and ideas, helping users streamline strategic planning and identify business opportunities.

Planium Pro

Planium Pro

planiumpro.com

Planium Pro is a strategic planning app for business advisors, accountants, and consultants, offering tools like dashboards, templates, and industry benchmarks to enhance client services.

Maus

Maus

maus.com

Maus is a platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning, enabling users to plan, implement, measure, and grow their business.

Bizplan

Bizplan

bizplan.com

Bizplan is a business planning app that helps users create and manage business strategies, automate financial projections, and access fundraising tools.

Cuttles

Cuttles

cuttles.io

Cuttles is a business planning app that helps entrepreneurs create business plans, budgets, and roadmaps through a structured, user-friendly interface.

Modeliks

Modeliks

modeliks.com

Modeliks is a business planning software that helps startups and SMEs create financial plans, pitch decks, and investor reports collaboratively and effectively.

