Business plan software is designed to help create, manage, and share business plans for new ventures or investments. This software aids users in identifying the goals, strategies, and financial requirements necessary to start a new business or undertake a significant project. It also outlines the opportunities and risks associated with the new company or project. Entrepreneurs, particularly those seeking external investments, primarily use business plan software. Additionally, it can be utilized by employees looking to secure funding for new projects. It is important to distinguish business plan software from strategic planning software. Strategic planning software is used for ongoing strategic operations and comes into play after a business plan has been successfully implemented. Business plan software often integrates with accounting software to generate financial statements and with document generation software to create investor documentation.
LivePlan
liveplan.com
LivePlan is a cloud-based app that assists small businesses and startups in creating business plans, budgeting, forecasting, and performance tracking.
IdeaBuddy
ideabuddy.com
IdeaBuddy is a business planning software that helps entrepreneurs develop ideas, validate concepts, and create business plans using guided templates and tools.
Vizologi
vizologi.com
Vizologi is an AI tool for generating business plans, market analysis, and ideas, helping users streamline strategic planning and identify business opportunities.
Modeliks
modeliks.com
Modeliks is a business planning software that helps startups & SMEs create pitch decks, business or financial plans & investor reports. Create your plan alone or in collaboration with your team and share it with investors and external stakeholders. Guided business planning software, where no prior experience is required.
Upmetrics
upmetrics.co
Upmetrics is a business plan software that helps entrepreneurs create plans, forecasts, and pitch decks using AI and collaborative tools.
Bizplan
bizplan.com
Bizplan is a business planning app that helps users create and manage business strategies, automate financial projections, and access fundraising tools.
Cuttles
cuttles.io
How dreamers and entrepreneurs develop ideas and build startups Create your pitch deck. Write your business plan. Do your finances. Plan your roadmap. Get startup schooled and present everything to anyone. It’s simpler, faster and more impactful than ever to start a business.
Maus
maus.com
Strategic Planning and execution that multiplies business value. Maus is an all-in-one platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning that turns big ideas into action. In one easy-to-use platform, you can plan, implement, measure and grow your business. It’s not enough to simply create a plan. With Maus, you can turn your strategy into the roadmap for success while aligning with your financial and business value goals
Planium Pro
planiumpro.com
Whether you are a business advisor, accountant, or consultant, Planium Pro allows you to create new revenue streams for your business without allocating excessive resources or extra staff members. With the help of our engaging, well-design dashboard, automated tables of contents, appendices, high-resolution dynamic diagrams, Knowledge Base, educational resources and sample plans, communication channel and industry benchmarks, Planium Pro covers all of your clients strategic planning needs.
