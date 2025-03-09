App store for web apps

Business Plan Software
Top Business Plan Software - Vatican City

Business plan software is designed to help create, manage, and share business plans for new ventures or investments. This software aids users in identifying the goals, strategies, and financial requirements necessary to start a new business or undertake a significant project. It also outlines the opportunities and risks associated with the new company or project. Entrepreneurs, particularly those seeking external investments, primarily use business plan software. Additionally, it can be utilized by employees looking to secure funding for new projects. It is important to distinguish business plan software from strategic planning software. Strategic planning software is used for ongoing strategic operations and comes into play after a business plan has been successfully implemented. Business plan software often integrates with accounting software to generate financial statements and with document generation software to create investor documentation.

LivePlan

LivePlan

liveplan.com

LivePlan is a cloud-based app that assists small businesses and startups in creating business plans, budgeting, forecasting, and performance tracking.

IdeaBuddy

IdeaBuddy

ideabuddy.com

IdeaBuddy is a business planning software that helps entrepreneurs develop ideas, validate concepts, and create business plans using guided templates and tools.

Vizologi

Vizologi

vizologi.com

Vizologi is an AI tool for generating business plans, market analysis, and ideas, helping users streamline strategic planning and identify business opportunities.

Modeliks

Modeliks

modeliks.com

Modeliks is a business planning software that helps startups & SMEs create pitch decks, business or financial plans & investor reports. Create your plan alone or in collaboration with your team and share it with investors and external stakeholders. Guided business planning software, where no prior experience is required.

Upmetrics

Upmetrics

upmetrics.co

Upmetrics is a business plan software that helps entrepreneurs create plans, forecasts, and pitch decks using AI and collaborative tools.

Bizplan

Bizplan

bizplan.com

Bizplan is a business planning app that helps users create and manage business strategies, automate financial projections, and access fundraising tools.

Cuttles

Cuttles

cuttles.io

How dreamers and entrepreneurs develop ideas and build startups Create your pitch deck. Write your business plan. Do your finances. Plan your roadmap. Get startup schooled and present everything to anyone. It’s simpler, faster and more impactful than ever to start a business.

Maus

Maus

maus.com

Strategic Planning and execution that multiplies business value. Maus is an all-in-one platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning that turns big ideas into action. In one easy-to-use platform, you can plan, implement, measure and grow your business. It’s not enough to simply create a plan. With Maus, you can turn your strategy into the roadmap for success while aligning with your financial and business value goals

Planium Pro

Planium Pro

planiumpro.com

Whether you are a business advisor, accountant, or consultant, Planium Pro allows you to create new revenue streams for your business without allocating excessive resources or extra staff members. With the help of our engaging, well-design dashboard, automated tables of contents, appendices, high-resolution dynamic diagrams, Knowledge Base, educational resources and sample plans, communication channel and industry benchmarks, Planium Pro covers all of your clients strategic planning needs.

