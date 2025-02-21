Top Business Plan Software - Togo

Find the right software and services.
Business plan software is designed to help create, manage, and share business plans for new ventures or investments. This software aids users in identifying the goals, strategies, and financial requirements necessary to start a new business or undertake a significant project. It also outlines the opportunities and risks associated with the new company or project. Entrepreneurs, particularly those seeking external investments, primarily use business plan software. Additionally, it can be utilized by employees looking to secure funding for new projects. It is important to distinguish business plan software from strategic planning software. Strategic planning software is used for ongoing strategic operations and comes into play after a business plan has been successfully implemented. Business plan software often integrates with accounting software to generate financial statements and with document generation software to create investor documentation.
LivePlan
liveplan.com
LivePlan simplifies business planning, budgeting, forecasting, and performance tracking for small businesses and startups. Become a more confident business owner and strategically manage your business from day one and onward with LivePlan. LivePlan works for any business, at any stage. Whether you're looking to get your business plan or pitch together for funding, or you're currently a business owner looking to build a forecast as a roadmap for your future - LivePlan can help you plan, fund, and grow your business with ease. With step-by-step instructions, expert guidance, tutorials, webinars, and over 500+ sample business plans - creating a professional business plan has never been easier. No need for complex spreadsheets or number crunching. LivePlan's automated financials with built-in formulas means your projections and financials are razor accurate. Share a quick one-page pitch of your business model with lenders, investors, and internal teams - keeping everyone on the same page, without having to share your full business plan document. Budgets and sales forecasts are a critical element to business success. Bring these numbers to life with LivePlan's performance dashboard. These dashboards simplify your performance and creates impressive charts and graphs automatically. Sync QuickBooks or Xero with LivePlan to pull in your actual accounting data. Use this data as the foundation for your projections, budgets, and see how your current performance compares to your forecasted plan.
IdeaBuddy
ideabuddy.com
IdeaBuddy is an innovative business planning software that helps entrepreneurs and startups develop their ideas, create a business model, validate the business concept, and make an impressive business plan. All of this comes with step-by-step guides and editable templates. The tool is simple, easy, and fun to use!
Vizologi
vizologi.com
Vizologi is an Artificial Intelligence-based tool designed to boost business strategy. The tool serves as a business plan generator, automating the crafting of business plans to save users time and provide insightful analysis. Vizologi aids users in generating an unlimited number of business ideas, offering a platform for brainstorming. It is equally efficient in providing insights on markets and competitors, thereby facilitating business intelligence. It uses Artificial Intelligence to accelerate the process of business plan creation, including elements such as research, market analysis, business design, and prototyping. An additional benefit of using Vizologi is the accessibility to a knowledge base, hence aiding in the identification of new business opportunities. Furthermore, this AI expert has been trained on strategies from leading companies, enhancing its capability to deliver accurate analytics and comprehensive feedback. Vizologi proves useful to a wide array of professionals including strategists, creatives, consultants, entrepreneurs, managers and students, thus making it a versatile tool.
Modeliks
modeliks.com
Modeliks is a business planning software that helps startups & SMEs create pitch decks, business or financial plans & investor reports. Create your plan alone or in collaboration with your team and share it with investors and external stakeholders. Guided business planning software, where no prior experience is required.
Upmetrics
upmetrics.co
Upmetrics is a business plan software revolutionizing business planning with AI, helping entrepreneurs and small business owners find success in their business planning processes and growth strategies. Writing a business plan is easier than ever with Upmetrics AI Assistant! It can help you generate text, rewrite content, shorten or expand it, and also allows you to adjust the tone. The tool simplifies writing a business plan with step-by-step guidance, 400+ sample business plans, and automated financials. Using Upmetrics to create a polished and comprehensive business plan will attract investors and encourage them to invest in your idea. Planning to expand your business? Forecast financials, prepare a budget, and make confident financial decisions with Upmetrics. Upmetrics is used by over 110K+ entrepreneurs worldwide to plan their businesses and collaborate with remote teams, working on creating growth strategies. That’s not it—the software makes it easier to keep track of your projects and customize your plans, so you spend less time planning and more focusing on your primary business objectives.
Bizplan
bizplan.com
Build Your Plan, Grow Your Business. Stop guessing. Use our guided business plan creator and get funded.
Cuttles
cuttles.io
How dreamers and entrepreneurs develop ideas and build startups Create your pitch deck. Write your business plan. Do your finances. Plan your roadmap. Get startup schooled and present everything to anyone. It’s simpler, faster and more impactful than ever to start a business.
Maus
maus.com
Strategic Planning and execution that multiplies business value. Maus is an all-in-one platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning that turns big ideas into action. In one easy-to-use platform, you can plan, implement, measure and grow your business. It’s not enough to simply create a plan. With Maus, you can turn your strategy into the roadmap for success while aligning with your financial and business value goals
Planium Pro
planiumpro.com
Whether you are a business advisor, accountant, or consultant, Planium Pro allows you to create new revenue streams for your business without allocating excessive resources or extra staff members. With the help of our engaging, well-design dashboard, automated tables of contents, appendices, high-resolution dynamic diagrams, Knowledge Base, educational resources and sample plans, communication channel and industry benchmarks, Planium Pro covers all of your clients strategic planning needs.
