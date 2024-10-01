App store for web apps
Top Business Plan Software - Norfolk Island
Business plan software is designed to help create, manage, and share business plans for new ventures or investments. This software aids users in identifying the goals, strategies, and financial requirements necessary to start a new business or undertake a significant project. It also outlines the opportunities and risks associated with the new company or project. Entrepreneurs, particularly those seeking external investments, primarily use business plan software. Additionally, it can be utilized by employees looking to secure funding for new projects. It is important to distinguish business plan software from strategic planning software. Strategic planning software is used for ongoing strategic operations and comes into play after a business plan has been successfully implemented. Business plan software often integrates with accounting software to generate financial statements and with document generation software to create investor documentation.
LivePlan
liveplan.com
LivePlan simplifies business planning, budgeting, forecasting, and performance tracking for small businesses and startups. Become a more confident business owner and strategically manage your business from day one and onward with LivePlan. LivePlan works for any business, at any stage. Whether you'r...
IdeaBuddy
ideabuddy.com
IdeaBuddy is an innovative business planning software that helps entrepreneurs and startups develop their ideas, create a business model, validate the business concept, and make an impressive business plan. All of this comes with step-by-step guides and editable templates. The tool is simple, easy, ...
Upmetrics
upmetrics.co
Upmetrics is a business plan software revolutionizing business planning with AI, helping entrepreneurs and small business owners find success in their business planning processes and growth strategies. Writing a business plan is easier than ever with Upmetrics AI Assistant! It can help you generate ...
Vizologi
vizologi.com
Vizologi is an Artificial Intelligence-based tool designed to boost business strategy. The tool serves as a business plan generator, automating the crafting of business plans to save users time and provide insightful analysis. Vizologi aids users in generating an unlimited number of business ideas,...
Planium Pro
planiumpro.com
Whether you are a business advisor, accountant, or consultant, Planium Pro allows you to create new revenue streams for your business without allocating excessive resources or extra staff members. With the help of our engaging, well-design dashboard, automated tables of contents, appendices, high-re...
Maus
maus.com
Strategic Planning and execution that multiplies business value. Maus is an all-in-one platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning that turns big ideas into action. In one easy-to-use platform, you can plan, implement, measure and grow your business. It’s not enough to simply create a plan....
Bizplan
bizplan.com
Build Your Plan, Grow Your Business. Stop guessing. Use our guided business plan creator and get funded.
Cuttles
cuttles.io
How dreamers and entrepreneurs develop ideas and build startups Create your pitch deck. Write your business plan. Do your finances. Plan your roadmap. Get startup schooled and present everything to anyone. It’s simpler, faster and more impactful than ever to start a business.
Modeliks
modeliks.com
Modeliks is a business planning software that helps startups & SMEs create pitch decks, business or financial plans & investor reports. Create your plan alone or in collaboration with your team and share it with investors and external stakeholders. Guided business planning software, where no prior e...