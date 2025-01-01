Find the right software and services.
Business music software provides businesses with access to a fully licensed music catalog, enabling them to create an engaging, on-brand atmosphere that captures customer attention and fosters loyalty. These solutions often include professionally curated playlists or options for creating custom playlists tailored to the brand's identity. Depending on the business's preference, both streaming and physical music equipment options are available. Business music is widely used in brick-and-mortar locations such as restaurants, bars, and retail shops, but it can also be integrated into websites, apps, or events.
Chartmetric
Chartmetric is a music analytics platform that provides data on streaming performance and audience engagement to aid industry professionals in decision-making.
Rockbot
Rockbot provides licensed background music solutions for businesses, allowing customizable playlists, scheduling, and remote management to enhance customer experiences.
KABOB
KABOB is a retail cloud platform offering tools for digital signage, queue management, staff management, and AI surveillance to streamline retail operations.
Voicefinder
Voicefinder is a marketplace that connects filmmakers and companies with professional voice talent for various creative projects.
Soundtrack Your Brand
Soundtrack Your Brand is a music streaming service for businesses, offering licensed music tracks and playlists for commercial use in various environments.
