Top Business Music Software - Tokelau

Business music software provides businesses with access to a fully licensed music catalog, enabling them to create an engaging, on-brand atmosphere that captures customer attention and fosters loyalty. These solutions often include professionally curated playlists or options for creating custom playlists tailored to the brand's identity. Depending on the business's preference, both streaming and physical music equipment options are available. Business music is widely used in brick-and-mortar locations such as restaurants, bars, and retail shops, but it can also be integrated into websites, apps, or events.
Chartmetric
Advancing music with the power of datapower of datapower of datapower of data. Chartmetric is the all-in-one platform that provides comprehensive streaming and social data for music industry professionals to create successful careers in music.
KABOB
Kabob Retail Cloud is a comprehensive retail technology platform designed to support chain stores and brands. The platform provides a suite of core and extension applications to help businesses automate and streamline various aspects of their operations. The core apps offered by Kabob include: * Displays - A digital signage management solution for centralized control and content synchronization across multiple displays and devices. * BGM (Background Music) - In-store audio management, allowing remote control and updates of background music and promotional messaging. * Staff Management - Tools for training, scheduling, and managing store staff. In addition to the core apps, Kabob offers a range of extension apps to support marketing, operations, and other business functions, such as: * Digital Marketing - Tools for content management, omnichannel marketing, and online surveys. * Automation Operations - Solutions for order queuing, reservation and table management, and menu board synchronization. * AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) - Intelligent systems for remote device management, facial detection, social distancing monitoring, and table occupancy tracking. * Staff Management - Tools for training, scheduling, and managing store staff. Kabob positions itself as a one-stop platform for chain brands, offering a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions to streamline and automate various aspects of retail operations. The platform claims to provide cross-platform support, scalability, and easy integration with third-party systems. The company has a global presence, with direct branch offices in Mainland China, Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan, as well as reseller partners in Canada and Australia. Kabob serves a diverse range of industries, including fast-food chains, conveyor belt sushi restaurants, Scandinavian home brands, and even a VR cafe in the United States. Kabob Retail Cloud appears to be a robust and versatile retail technology platform aimed at helping chain businesses optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive efficiencies through the use of AI, IoT, and cloud-based solutions.
Rockbot
Since 2010, Rockbot has been the pioneer in the media-for-business industry. Offering Music, TV, Digital Signage, and Advertising through an acclaimed single-platform solution, Rockbot enables the world's largest companies, franchises, and thousands of SMBs, to deliver the best in-location customer experiences. Backed by Google and trusted by nearly 50,000 businesses across North America, Rockbot’s clients include Planet Fitness, Walmart, Shake Shack, and Ashley Furniture.
Soundtrack Your Brand
Music streaming for business, made easy. Play fully licensed music from the world’s largest commercial catalog of over 100 million songs! Soundtrack Your Brand, formerly Spotify for Business, provides a legal global service that offers flexibility like a personal streaming platform. Ideal for businesses that enhance their brand with music; including restaurants, bars, hotels and retail. Listen to over 1,300 ready-made playlists from Soundtrack’s music curators or get inspired to create your own. Make use of bespoke tools such as music scheduling, customer messaging, Spotify import and the explicit lyric filter. Control your sound with the Soundtrack app or operate from your desktop if you prefer. Visit SoundtrackYourBrand.com today!
Voicefinder
Voicefinder is a professional services marketplace that connects with the best human voices on the planet. Voicefinder is the perfect creative tool designed to help filmmakers and companies in their creative process. We want the world to sound better and more human. Our vision is simple: we want to connect creators and businesses with the world's best human voices, and our mission is to help unleash the potential of every talent and create economic opportunities so that people around the world can have a better life.
