Top Business Music Software - Netherlands
Business music software provides businesses with access to a fully licensed music catalog, enabling them to create an engaging, on-brand atmosphere that captures customer attention and fosters loyalty. These solutions often include professionally curated playlists or options for creating custom playlists tailored to the brand's identity. Depending on the business's preference, both streaming and physical music equipment options are available. Business music is widely used in brick-and-mortar locations such as restaurants, bars, and retail shops, but it can also be integrated into websites, apps, or events.
Chartmetric
chartmetric.com
Advancing music with the power of datapower of datapower of datapower of data. Chartmetric is the all-in-one platform that provides comprehensive streaming and social data for music industry professionals to create successful careers in music.
Voicefinder
voicefinder.io
Voicefinder is a professional services marketplace that connects with the best human voices on the planet. Voicefinder is the perfect creative tool designed to help filmmakers and companies in their creative process. We want the world to sound better and more human. Our vision is simple: we want to ...
Soundtrack Your Brand
soundtrackyourbrand.com
Music streaming for business, made easy. Play fully licensed music from the world’s largest commercial catalog of over 100 million songs! Soundtrack Your Brand, formerly Spotify for Business, provides a legal global service that offers flexibility like a personal streaming platform. Ideal for busine...
Rockbot
rockbot.com
Since 2010, Rockbot has been the pioneer in the media-for-business industry. Offering Music, TV, Digital Signage, and Advertising through an acclaimed single-platform solution, Rockbot enables the world's largest companies, franchises, and thousands of SMBs, to deliver the best in-location customer ...
KABOB
kabob.io
Kabob Retail Cloud is a comprehensive retail technology platform designed to support chain stores and brands. The platform provides a suite of core and extension applications to help businesses automate and streamline various aspects of their operations. The core apps offered by Kabob include: * Di...