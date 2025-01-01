Find the right software and services.
Rolling out analytics software has emerged as a pivotal focus for businesses amidst their digital evolution, with a primary focus on deploying business intelligence (BI) tools. These BI solutions play a crucial role in offering insights into a company's data landscape. By enabling the visualization and comprehension of business data, they empower employees to make well-informed decisions that drive positive outcomes for the company. Given the vast volume of data available to businesses today, integrating some form of BI software has become nearly indispensable for enhancing comprehension and actionability of such data.
Canva
canva.com
Canva is a graphic design app that enables users to create visuals like posters, presentations, and social media graphics using templates and a drag-and-drop interface.
Kittl
kittl.com
Kittl is a design tool that generates images and clipart from text input using AI, suitable for creating visuals for various projects.
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio is a data visualization tool for creating customizable reports and dashboards from various data sources, allowing for interactive and dynamic insights.
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is an online tool for creating interactive visual content like presentations, infographics, and quizzes, enabling users to enhance engagement easily.
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is a data visualization and analytics platform that helps users create interactive dashboards and transform data into actionable insights.
Litmaps
litmaps.com
Litmaps is a research tool that visualizes citation networks and connects academic studies, helping researchers discover trends and stay updated on new papers.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Zoho Analytics is a self-service business intelligence tool for visualizing data, creating reports, and deriving insights from various data sources.
Looker
looker.com
Looker is a business intelligence tool that integrates analytics into applications, allowing users to create custom data experiences without extensive technical knowledge.
Rose AI
rose.ai
Rose AI is a tool that simplifies data research by helping users find, clean, visualize, and transform data using AI and natural language processing.
Visme
visme.co
Visme is a design platform that enables users to create presentations, documents, reports, infographics, and forms, focusing on visual content and collaboration.
Flourish
flourish.studio
Flourish is a platform for creating interactive, accessible data visualizations with support for screen readers, keyboard navigation, and customizable elements.
Grow
grow.com
Grow is a no-code BI platform that allows organizations to connect, analyze, and visualize their data for informed decision-making.
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
SafetyCulture is a mobile platform for conducting inspections, managing compliance, and improving operational safety through real-time data and customizable checklists.
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Scribble Maps is an online GIS tool for creating and annotating maps, analyzing data, and enabling team collaboration with various exporting options.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is a reporting platform for marketing agencies that integrates with over 80 platforms, allowing users to track, report, and manage client marketing data efficiently.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
GeoComply is a geolocation compliance and fraud prevention app that verifies user locations and identities, primarily for gaming, finance, and media industries.
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online is a cloud-based platform for creating, sharing, and analyzing interactive web maps and geospatial data.
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram is a user-friendly tool for creating infographics, charts, and interactive maps, enabling easy data visualization and collaboration.
Venngage
venngage.com
Venngage is an information design platform that helps users create infographics, reports, and visual content using customizable templates, enabling effective communication of complex information.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Mapbox provides tools and services for developers to integrate customizable maps and location features into web and mobile applications.
Grist
getgrist.com
Grist is a data management app that combines spreadsheets and databases, allowing users to create dashboards and utilize Python formulas for analysis and visualization.
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
The IP GeoLocation app provides accurate geolocation services, allowing users to simulate IP addresses from various countries for testing and security purposes.
Metabase
metabase.com
Metabase is an open-source business intelligence platform that allows users to analyze data and create dashboards without coding skills.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
SalesRabbit is a sales management app that helps field sales teams manage leads, track performance, and optimize sales processes with various digital tools.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is a platform for collaborative analytics and data science that integrates code notebooks, data apps, and knowledge management for easy data usage and sharing.
Nearmap
nearmap.com
Nearmap provides high-resolution aerial imagery and geospatial data for urban planning, infrastructure management, and emergency response, supporting informed decision-making.
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is a platform for creating and deploying data apps, dashboards, and reports with code, facilitating collaborative data exploration and analysis.
Domo
domo.com
Domo is a business intelligence platform that integrates and analyzes data from various sources to aid decision-making through visual dashboards.
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
NVivo 14 is qualitative data analysis software that helps researchers organize, analyze, and visualize unstructured data from various sources.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
TravelTime is an API that calculates travel times by various transport modes to numerous locations quickly.
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Geckoboard is a tool for creating and sharing customizable, real-time dashboards that visualize business data from various sources, helping teams track KPIs effectively.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai analyzes foot traffic data to provide insights into location visitation, trends, competition, and customer demographics for better business decision-making.
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics enables users to analyze data, visualize insights, and share findings, supporting informed decision-making across organizations.
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Whatagraph is a marketing data platform that centralizes data, automates reporting, and simplifies visualization for marketing teams and agencies.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Elastic Cloud is a cloud-native platform for enterprise search, observability, and security, enabling efficient monitoring and integration with major cloud services.
Cluvio
cluvio.com
Cluvio is a cloud-based BI platform that allows users to run SQL queries, visualize data, and create interactive dashboards for data analysis and reporting.
Reportei
reportei.com
Reportei app creates social media and digital marketing reports and dashboards quickly, integrating data from various platforms for easy analysis.
datapine
datapine.com
Datapine is a business intelligence software for integrating, analyzing, and visualizing data from multiple sources with an easy-to-use interface.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is a location-sharing app that allows users to temporarily share their real-time location with others while maintaining control over privacy settings.
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe is a cloud-based business dashboard app that consolidates and visualizes data from various sources to help track business metrics and inform decision-making.
DashThis
dashthis.com
DashThis is a digital marketing reporting tool that integrates with over 30 data sources and allows users to create customizable dashboards without coding.
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle is a marketing analytics platform that helps users visualize data from multiple channels, generate reports, and analyze campaign performance for better decision-making.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Geo Targetly allows users to geo-target website visitors by delivering location-specific content or ads based on their IP geolocation.
Databox
databox.com
Databox is a business analytics platform that centralizes data, allowing users to create custom dashboards, track goals, and analyze performance from multiple sources.
Chartbrew
chartbrew.com
Chartbrew is an open-source app for creating interactive dashboards and charts from various data sources, including databases and APIs.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode Analytics is a data exploration platform enabling SQL-based analytics, self-service reporting, and collaboration for teams seeking advanced data insights.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
IPinfo provides detailed IP address information, including geolocation and organizational data, for enhanced security, analytics, and marketing.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData is a cloud-based platform that enables users to analyze data and create visualizations through self-service analytics and integrates with various data sources.
Aiven
aiven.io
Aiven is a cloud-based platform offering managed services for various databases and data streaming tools, aimed at simplifying data infrastructure management.
Mapify IoT
mapify.ai
Mapify IoT is a platform for managing and analyzing real-time geospatial data, enabling visualization and integration for various applications.
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is a collaborative SQL editor that streamlines database management, enabling users to write queries, visualize data, and share insights efficiently.
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
GeoPostcodes provides access to global postal codes, geographic boundaries, and street data for efficient location-based data integration and analysis.
Reportz
reportz.io
Reportz is a live reporting tool that automates client reporting for digital marketing, allowing users to customize and analyze data from multiple sources.
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
ATLAS.ti is qualitative data analysis software that organizes, codes, and interprets unstructured data across various formats and platforms.
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Jet Admin is a no-code platform for creating custom internal tools and customer portals, allowing users to manage data, automate tasks, and integrate with existing systems.
Radar
radar.com
Radar provides location SDKs and APIs for businesses to create location-based experiences for users on various devices.
Sisense
sisense.com
Sisense is a business intelligence platform that transforms data into insights, offering tools for analysis, visualization, and integration across applications.
Mapline
mapline.com
Mapline is a mapping software that helps businesses visualize and analyze geographic data, create routes, and generate reports for strategic planning.
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI analyzes satellite and drone imagery for object detection, change monitoring, and anomaly identification, suitable for various industries.
