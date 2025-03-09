Find the right software and services.
Rolling out analytics software has emerged as a pivotal focus for businesses amidst their digital evolution, with a primary focus on deploying business intelligence (BI) tools. These BI solutions play a crucial role in offering insights into a company's data landscape. By enabling the visualization and comprehension of business data, they empower employees to make well-informed decisions that drive positive outcomes for the company. Given the vast volume of data available to businesses today, integrating some form of BI software has become nearly indispensable for enhancing comprehension and actionability of such data.
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Easy to use online GIS and web mapping visualization solution. Annotate maps, plot territories, filter data, analyze data, route optimize, and more. Great for teams that need to manage and create lots of maps. A low learning curve brings map digitization to all levels of an organization. Founded in 2009, Scribble Maps has been built off of direct user feedback. Our team portal lets teams collaborate and work together on maps and with a host of exporting options, Scribble Maps can integrate with existing work flows to bring geospatial capability to your entire organization.
Flex.bi
flex.bi
flex.bi is a business intelligence and reporting system, it's a flexible and easy way to analyze and visualize your company's progress. A business intelligence tool that helps to gather all your company data in one place, save time on manual data management, make decisions faster, and motivate your team to reach targets in a more effective way. Best For: Small & medium businesses in any field who have data in different places (ERP systems, Excel or other files) & need a tool to unify all data in one place, visualize it & prepare for analysis. flex.bi Pricing Overview: flex.bi pricing starts at 35 EUR/ month. flex.bi offers a free trial. See additional pricing details below https://flex.bi/pricing/
Reportabl Business
reportabl.io
Reportabl is a Cloud based data platform and reporting solution for Small to Medium sized organisation. We specialise in data and reporting for Health, Accounting and Sports Organisations.
ScaleXP
scalexp.com
ScaleXP is a data analytics platform combining both financial and marketing systems to help ambitious companies maximise the power of their data and grow faster. We provides B2B companies with a single source of truth by combing data across the leading systems (accounting, sales, marketing), making it easier to grow with confidence. Enabling collaboration across teams through shared dashboards. With automated B2B KPIs and metrics based on your business type (SaaS, startup etc.) to calculate MRR, ARR, LTC, CAC, Cohort Analysis and many more! The platform is designed for growing companies, particularly those with investors. ScaleXP enables users to fundraise with confidence, with our real-time data and founders view dashboard to keep your fingers on the pulse of the business performance.
Spontivly
spontivly.com
Spontivly is a data analytics tool that integrates with a company's suite of tools to allow for greater insights and efficiencies. Our goal is to make data easily accessible by empowering teams with simple data dashboards.
Flowtrail AI
flowtrail.ai
Flowtrail AI simplifies data analysis by allowing users to generate reports and dashboards through conversational queries, without needing SQL skills.
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
Cube is a time and expense tracking app that helps users manage work hours, expenses, and project costs efficiently from any device.
Domo
domo.com
Domo is a business intelligence platform that integrates and analyzes data from various sources to aid decision-making through visual dashboards.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData is a cloud-based platform that enables users to analyze data and create visualizations through self-service analytics and integrates with various data sources.
Holistics
holistics.io
Holistics allows everyone to answer their own data questions without bothering technical teams. No more “request queue frustration” for both business & data team.
Keen
keen.io
Keen.io is the complete event data management solution. Our platform can handle all aspects of your event data management, from collection to application. Stream, store, query, and present your data all in one place and get a competitive advantage over the competition. Keen allows you to get a true view of your product usage and interaction through event-based data. We make it easy to dive into the product data you need, allowing you to identify and solve product issues, enhance user experiences, and ship product rollouts faster.
Looker
looker.com
Looker is a business intelligence tool that integrates analytics into applications, allowing users to create custom data experiences without extensive technical knowledge.
Metabase
metabase.com
Metabase is an open-source business intelligence platform that allows users to analyze data and create dashboards without coding skills.
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
MicroStrategy ONE is a business intelligence platform that integrates AI and analytics for data-driven insights, reporting, and visualization across various devices.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode Analytics is a data exploration platform enabling SQL-based analytics, self-service reporting, and collaboration for teams seeking advanced data insights.
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is a platform for creating and deploying data apps, dashboards, and reports with code, facilitating collaborative data exploration and analysis.
Sisense
sisense.com
Sisense is a business intelligence platform that transforms data into insights, offering tools for analysis, visualization, and integration across applications.
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is a data visualization and analytics platform that helps users create interactive dashboards and transform data into actionable insights.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Zoho Analytics is a self-service business intelligence tool for visualizing data, creating reports, and deriving insights from various data sources.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is a platform for collaborative analytics and data science. It combines code notebooks, data apps, and knowledge management, making it easy to use data and share the results. Hex brings together the best of notebooks, BI, and docs into a seamless, collaborative UI. Use SQL, Python and R together or alone. Publish work internally or externally as interactive data apps with drag-and-drop in responsive layouts anyone can use. Leverage a full library of UI components with instant publishing and get live commenting for a robust user experience. Build organizational knowledge with Hex by allowing anyone to discover and use data.
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is a cloud-based business intelligence platform that enables users to analyze and visualize data using a familiar spreadsheet interface without coding.
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and time to value with a fast, seamless implementation. Users can connect to any data, cloud-based or other, streaming or stored, using Toucan’s AnyConnect™ — a suite of hundreds of included connectors. Preparation of data is equally simple with Toucan YouPrep™ , a visual data readiness feature that lets business people perform tasks with data that would ordinarily require a data expert. Visualization takes the form of “data storytelling” where every chart is accompanied by context (like definitions), collaboration, and annotation so that users understand the “why” and not just the “what” of their data. And, to make getting started easier, Toucan includes an “App Gallery” of starter dashboards, GuidedDesign™ to aid the selection and layout of charts, and sample data sets for rapid prototyping. Finally, deployment and management are made easy with one-touch deployment from staging to production, easy embedding with web components or iFrames, and publishing to any device — web, smartphones, tablets, or kiosks/wall displays — in a single action. It’s all governed with row, role, or user-level security with a complete audit trail and on-boarding and engagement is aided by user automation and management functionality built-in.
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a team can implement a truly modern report management system with advanced features and unlimited users. Make and edit reports with the Report Designer, which leverages Syncfusion’s UI expertise to provide dozens of report items, interactive features, appealing styles, and customizable formatting options. Then, use the Report Server to publish and export your reports, manage their access permissions, and deliver them to users on the web. When reports are available anywhere, pertinent stakeholders can collaborate to make better business decisions. Syncfusion is proud to serve a wide variety of customers, from individual developers to Fortune 500 companies. For over two decades, the company has polished one of the most impressive collections of UI controls on the market. In the course of that work, it discovered a need to simplify how enterprises create, store, and share vital business reports, and then set out to create a web-based report management solution. The result is Bold Reports, which handles the minutiae so report creators can focus on the big picture. To ensure every client’s success, Syncfusion’s support teams stand ready to assist at each stage. From onboarding through any implementation challenges that may crop up, the company is committed to offering not just tools, but expertise. NOTE: Older reviews may reference the historical product name
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that streamlines data connection, data management, data visualization, and sharing with your teams or clients. From Data Integration and Management to Data Analytics, Visualisation, and Sharing, we provide you with everything you need to easily make sense of your data, monitor your performance and keep an eye on key metrics in custom, fully interactive dashboards. In a world where data-driven decisions are key to success, our mission is to support organizations across all industries to gain visibility into their performance with automated data analysis and reporting by making the complicated simple. ClicData is trusted and used by 1,000+ leading organizations across multiple industries (Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare, Media and Advertising, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Public Sector, and more) in 25+ countries.
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learning techniques. With ConverSight, businesses are able to implement artificial intelligence in their response planning methods, allowing for better accuracy, stronger decision-making, and smoother reaction times, which ultimately reduces costs and drastically improves the function of the supply chain. ConverSight acts as a Supply Chain Control Tower to help businesses optimize operations, minimize disruptions, and resolve critical issues in real time. ConverSight's AI business assistant, Athena, offers businesses greater data visibility and insights to proactively improve their supply chains and make other accurate, informed decisions
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Bold BI is a business intelligence platform that enables users to create interactive dashboards and embed analytics into applications for data insights and decision-making.
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be low code for you and no code for your customers. You can focus your dev time on your core offering to accelerate your roadmap and your customer can self serve to make data driven decisions without the need for technical skills.
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3 is an AI-powered software platform for managing complex operational procedures, enhancing workflow efficiency and reducing errors in high-stakes environments.
Kleene
kleene.ai
Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Intelligence Platform.
Datazip
datazip.io
Discover Datazip, a comprehensive no-code data engineering solution designed for time-conscious analysts and operators. Simplify your data management process by consolidating dispersed data sources, utilizing ETL, data warehousing, and transformation capabilities. With Datazip's intuitive platform, create a dependable, scalable data infrastructure in a mere 45 minutes. Experience swift data connections, robust querying, and smooth exporting to drive insightful decision-making.
AnswerDock
answerdock.com
AnswerDock is an AI-driven analytics solution that uses Natural Language Processing to provide answers to business users' questions, allowing them to make better and faster data-driven decisions, without the need for data analysts. You can try the product free by signing up. You will be able to upload your own data and experience most of the features of AnswerDock in the free version. Using AnswerDock, business users create their own reports and dashboards by typing their questions, just like using a web search engine. For example, users can type Top 10 Sales People by growth in number of leads this quarter. AnswerDock runs the analysis and displays the optimal visualization instantly. AnswerDock runs powerful data mining algorithms to answer questions asked in natural language, such as: • What drives my conversion rate up? • Why did Sales increase yesterday? • Whats driving shipment status to be delayed? • How does PageViews affect Revenue? AnswerDock connects to a variety of sources from excel files to relational databases (Mysql, SQL Server, … ) to 3rd-party APIs such as Google Analytics .Users can create dashboards combining multiple sources, enabling them to have an integrated view on their business. Industry professionals from any business function can use AnswerDock to easily explore their company's data, using an intuitive search-like interface with no required training. AnswerDock supports professionals in Retail and Ecommerce, Finance and Insurance, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Communications and Media, Manufacturing, among other industries. AnswerDock provides a comprehensive data platform with tons of features: • Natural Language Processing • Auto Chart Selection • 30+ Interactive chart type • 50+ Customization Options • Data mining and Insights Discovery • Analysis Explanation • Custom Keywords • Automatic Data Indexing • Sharing and Collaboration • Formula-based Columns • Datasets Joins • Administration Console • Scheduled Data Loads • Export to CSV, PNG or PDF • Column, Row and Dataset Permissions • Users Management • Interactive Dashboards
Kyligence
kyligence.io
Welcome to the next generation of business intelligence where your business metrics aren’t just numbers but a powerhouse of intelligent insights at your fingertips. Dive into Kyligence Zen, your centralized metrics hub that transforms data into actionable intelligence. Rooted in the single source of truth of metrics, Kyligence Zen provides everyone with accurate, comprehensive, and intelligent decision support tailored for modern enterprises.
Vizzly
vizzly.co
Vizzly provides a low-code solution for building customer-facing dashboards, offering the same level of flexibility as an in-house development process with minimal technical overhead required. With Vizzly, you have the capability to connect to any SQL database or API and seamlessly embed the dashboard as a React or Vue component. Since the product is highly extensible through code, you will have complete control over the product and the user experience you create.
Lumenore
lumenore.com
Lumenore helps businesses turn data into actionable business intelligence with the power of AI, natural language querying, and predictive analytics. With industry-specific solutions embedded in a powerful BI platform, Lumenore turns your raw data into accurate insights. Ensure seamless data integration, enable modern business storytelling, and encourage advanced insight discovery. Create an all-in-one data universe for effective decision-making across business functions with Lumenore.
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online is a cloud-based platform for creating, sharing, and analyzing interactive web maps and geospatial data.
CARTO
carto.com
Monetizing transaction data. Mastercard Advisors uses CARTO to turn millions of daily credit card transactions into location-based insights for B2B clients in Retail, Real Estate and the Public Sector.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
IPinfo provides detailed IP address information, including geolocation and organizational data, for enhanced security, analytics, and marketing.
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate Address Capture and Verification is a real-time address lookup solution that makes it faster and easier to capture and verify addresses for online forms and checkouts. The solution provides autocompleted suggestions as soon as the user starts typing, and our search algorithm anticipates input nuances such as location to provide the correct address in a flash. With Loqate, you can start optimising your users’ experience on your site and reduce cart or form abandonment rates by providing users with a faster way of entering their address. Additionally, Loqate’s Address Capture and Verification increases efficiency by avoiding poor data quality and the cost of missed deliveries. Loqate Address Capture and Verification has the following features: - Better data – addresses are sourced from multiple datasets before being combined, cross-referenced and cleansed to yield the most correct version of the address. - Fuzzy matching – our natural language processing AI corrects any misspellings, switched letters, or any other error without delays to response time. - Unicode – customers are now able to type in their address in the native language and character set. - Location biasing – automatically detect the user’s location to assist the search and generate even faster results without typing the full address. - Results filtering – customise the parameters of returned addresses for easy segmentation to limit the results to specific areas or exclude addresses from outside any given region. We help every business in the world reach every customer in the world Loqate is a GBG solution. GBG is the world’s leading Identity Data Intelligence specialist, giving organisations in over 70 countries the ability to make sense of data about nearly 4.5 billion people. By combining trillions of data records, we help our customers make informed decisions about capturing and managing personal data, risk management, fighting fraud and employment. Our global, award-winning solutions are delivered via customisable SaaS, mobile and on-premise platforms.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Mapbox provides tools and services for developers to integrate customizable maps and location features into web and mobile applications.
Nearmap
nearmap.com
Nearmap provides high-resolution aerial imagery and geospatial data for urban planning, infrastructure management, and emergency response, supporting informed decision-making.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai analyzes foot traffic data to provide insights into location visitation, trends, competition, and customer demographics for better business decision-making.
Smappen
smappen.com
Smappen is an online territory mapping tool that provides businesses with location intelligence for effective market research. Visualize trade areas, access population insights, and analyze competitors to make informed decisions about the best business locations. Thanks to drive-time areas, you can also manage logistics and drive local marketing strategies with ease. Unlock the power of location intelligence and optimize your business success with Smappen today!
PiinPoint
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint optimizes retailers real estate strategy to drive faster and more accurate decision making. The easy-to-use and centralized data platform offers advanced predictive analytics to national franchisors and chains with access to industry leading data that enhances PiinPoints market planning tools and forecasting models.
Combain
combain.com
With Combain, easily locate connected devices indoor and outdoor. Our global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data provides the latitude and longitude of your device.
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost efficiency, and increased productivity for forward-thinking organizations. Our platform is backed by unmatched market intelligence as we believe the best business decisions are founded on powerful data.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is a location-sharing app that allows users to temporarily share their real-time location with others while maintaining control over privacy settings.
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer behavior and retail networks while working with thousands of retail brands across the country. We offer multiple paths to insight for our customers: self-service SaaS, project-based consulting, API integration, and enterprise data sharing. On the SaaS side, our flexible self-service platform enables researchers to drill down into exactly the insights and reports they need on any location they are studying. For enterprises who have attained data maturity, we enrich location data at industrial scale and employ highly-specialized analysts to craft novel solutions to business problems through proprietary statistical methods.
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI analyzes satellite and drone imagery for object detection, change monitoring, and anomaly identification, suitable for various industries.
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, so they can make informed decisions about their strategies. The valuable insights obtained from these analyses are instantly displayed on a map-centric interface that is easy to navigate and understand. This competitive business intelligence is used to maximise the efficiency of store networks, perform accurate sales forecasts, revamp marketing mixes and spearhead expansion plans.
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
GeoPostcodes provides access to global postal codes, geographic boundaries, and street data for efficient location-based data integration and analysis.
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin offers indoor 3D mapping software for creating interactive maps, enabling navigation and data visualization with real-time data updates.
Postcoder
postcoder.com
Postcoder is an API with a fully integrated set of validation features for your customer onboarding forms. Add one or more features to your existing form and watch conversion rates and data quality improve. - Address lookup Use postcode lookup or autocomplete to capture addresses 5x faster with zero typos - Rooftop geocoding Get coordinates for addresses around the world - Bank validation Verify bank accounts for direct debits and money transfers - Email and mobile validation Capture valid email addresses and mobile phone numbers from customers and prospects - OTP verification Protect customer accounts with one-time password SMS verification Why use Postcoder? Postcoder helps over 9,000 organisations in the UK and worldwide achieve measurable improvements in their form conversions and data quality. After integrating Postcoder, many report increased onboarding numbers, faster form completion, and a surge in quality leads.
Symaps.io
symaps.io
Location intelligence plaftorm for site selection, location planning and expansion strategy. Symaps helps clients through various industries (retail, luxury, restaurants, car charging stations,...) make better location related decisions. The platform combines and extract the value of various types of location data (socio-demographics, footfall, competitive environment, private data) to identify and score best locations. Many functionalities are available : visualize network coverage, explore catchment areas, compare locations, identify white zones, target new growth areas according to a predefined set of criteria, find similar locations, benchmark with competition,... Intuitive interface and easy visualization of layers of data on the map, import and export of data. Symaps platform operates globally & is currently used in 15 countries.
intuizi
intuizi.com
Intuizi, Inc. was founded in 2019 by experienced marketing and technology professionals to build an easy-to-use subscription software solution that could be used to improve media campaigns, could improve an enterprise’s understanding of its customers and potential customers, and significantly improve the financial returns on digital spend. From the beginning, we wanted to build a data solution that was based on user consent (and comply with GDPR and CCPA), would not be or feel creepy, and would get better financial results for publishers and advertisers alike. We wanted a solution that would fit within the existing workflow so that it could be used in conjunction with a client’s current DSP, SSP, DMP, CMP, etc., not replace them. We wanted to be able to see any data set and compare it with any other(s) on a public or private basis. We also wanted to build a platform where you could see for yourself whether somebody else’s data was useful. Lastly, we wanted to build a solution that would be just as valuable outside of the marketing industry. As we build out the Intuizi Platform, we are tackling big problems in data aggregation, processing, and display. We already provide the most cost-effective way to improve ROAS for digital campaigns and we get better for every Signal Provider and Client we add. We are now preparing our platform for use outside of marketing for things like research, community services, and health care and wellness.
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including customer demographics, retail sales, and service area offerings. Insights gained from this method can be used to examine and enhance retail and hospitality locations, as well as to plot development and optimize the network. Analytics powered by AI can accurately predict sales with an accuracy of 80-90%, as well as find the success drivers of firms and growth possibilities.
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and scheduling problems. Solvice infuses AI-powered technology into your applications. We use deep operations research expertise to speed up and improve the growth of your solution. Solvice products OnRoute and OnShift are the perfect answer to all of your scheduling & logistic problems. Our solvers calculate the best decision in seconds and send this data back to your developer team. Our APIs will help you boost efficiency to a completely new level. Start optimizing for free with our 30-day trial.
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform for building custom maps and managing geolocation data, facilitating community collaboration on various projects.
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running containerized ML models
