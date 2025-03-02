Top Business Intelligence Software - Tuvalu

Find the right software and services.
Rolling out analytics software has emerged as a pivotal focus for businesses amidst their digital evolution, with a primary focus on deploying business intelligence (BI) tools. These BI solutions play a crucial role in offering insights into a company's data landscape. By enabling the visualization and comprehension of business data, they empower employees to make well-informed decisions that drive positive outcomes for the company. Given the vast volume of data available to businesses today, integrating some form of BI software has become nearly indispensable for enhancing comprehension and actionability of such data.
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Easy to use online GIS and web mapping visualization solution. Annotate maps, plot territories, filter data, analyze data, route optimize, and more. Great for teams that need to manage and create lots of maps. A low learning curve brings map digitization to all levels of an organization. Founded in 2009, Scribble Maps has been built off of direct user feedback. Our team portal lets teams collaborate and work together on maps and with a host of exporting options, Scribble Maps can integrate with existing work flows to bring geospatial capability to your entire organization.
Flex.bi
flex.bi
flex.bi is a business intelligence and reporting system, it's a flexible and easy way to analyze and visualize your company's progress. A business intelligence tool that helps to gather all your company data in one place, save time on manual data management, make decisions faster, and motivate your team to reach targets in a more effective way. Best For: Small & medium businesses in any field who have data in different places (ERP systems, Excel or other files) & need a tool to unify all data in one place, visualize it & prepare for analysis. flex.bi Pricing Overview: flex.bi pricing starts at 35 EUR/ month. flex.bi offers a free trial. See additional pricing details below https://flex.bi/pricing/
Reportabl Business
reportabl.io
Reportabl is a Cloud based data platform and reporting solution for Small to Medium sized organisation. We specialise in data and reporting for Health, Accounting and Sports Organisations.
ScaleXP
scalexp.com
ScaleXP is a data analytics platform combining both financial and marketing systems to help ambitious companies maximise the power of their data and grow faster. We provides B2B companies with a single source of truth by combing data across the leading systems (accounting, sales, marketing), making it easier to grow with confidence. Enabling collaboration across teams through shared dashboards. With automated B2B KPIs and metrics based on your business type (SaaS, startup etc.) to calculate MRR, ARR, LTC, CAC, Cohort Analysis and many more! The platform is designed for growing companies, particularly those with investors. ScaleXP enables users to fundraise with confidence, with our real-time data and founders view dashboard to keep your fingers on the pulse of the business performance.
Spontivly
spontivly.com
Spontivly is a data analytics tool that integrates with a company's suite of tools to allow for greater insights and efficiencies. Our goal is to make data easily accessible by empowering teams with simple data dashboards.
Flowtrail AI
flowtrail.ai
The AI-driven conversational interface of Flowtrail AI simplifies your data analytics journey. Streamline your data analysis journey effortlessly and eliminate the complexity of traditional analysis. No analytics or SQL expertise required. Instantly generate reports and dashboards for valuable insights in a matter of minutes. Why Flowtrail AI: In today's technologically advanced world, there are many analytics platforms available, and many of them can make use of analytics experts. In contrast, Flowtrail AI allows you to ask any question about your data and receive an answer instantly, so you don't have to know SQL queries, database schemas, or analytics to use it. Features: 1. Chat with your data: Flowtrail AI automatically generates reports by speaking to your database. No SQL expertise is required. Our AI-powered system understands your intent and generates the queries necessary to retrieve the information you need. 2. Advanced Dataset Creation: Seamlessly translate plain language descriptions into SQL queries. Our AI engine interprets your instructions, constructs SQL queries, and retrieves the relevant data from connected databases, making data extraction faster and more accessible. Utilize dynamic parameters to create customizable datasets that respond to user inputs 3. Customizable Reports: Tailor your reports to fit your exact needs. Customize data visualization, formatting, and grouping to create insightful and visually appealing reports that convey your data effectively. Integrate dynamic parameters to enable interactive filtering and personalized report views. 4. Customizable Dashboards: Build dynamic dashboards effortlessly with our intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Arrange and resize visual elements to craft dashboards that provide a comprehensive overview of your data, enabling quick insights and decision-making. 5. Publish & Embed: Share your reports and dashboards securely with stakeholders using password-protected publishing. This ensures that only authorized individuals can view and interact with your reports. You can also integrate your reports and dashboards into external platforms or websites. Improve accessibility and reach by embedding your visualizations wherever necessary. 6. Connect with Favorite Databases: Effortlessly connect to your preferred databases, such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MSSQL. More options will be available soon. Streamline your workflow by accessing data from your favourite sources directly within Flowtrail AI, eliminating the need for manual data extraction and importing.
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
The insight you need to manage your business! With real time project costs, time and expenses, managing your projects, tasks and clients is a breeze. Get rich interactive charts at team member, project, client and company level. We know that your business does not start or ends at your office's front door. Your business is where YOU are! And you can access Cube anytime, anywhere. You can access Cube from a simple web browser on your laptop or on your iPhone, iPad or Android with native apps.
Domo
domo.com
Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData is the leading cloud-based data and analytics platform, bringing AI-fueled data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform that leverages the potential of automation and AI, GoodData empowers its customers to make data analytics available to every single end user via real-time, self-service data insights right at the point of work. Over 140,000 of the world’s top businesses and 3.2 million users rely on GoodData in order to drive meaningful change and achieve more through data.
Holistics
holistics.io
Holistics allows everyone to answer their own data questions without bothering technical teams. No more “request queue frustration” for both business & data team.
Keen
keen.io
Keen.io is the complete event data management solution. Our platform can handle all aspects of your event data management, from collection to application. Stream, store, query, and present your data all in one place and get a competitive advantage over the competition. Keen allows you to get a true view of your product usage and interaction through event-based data. We make it easy to dive into the product data you need, allowing you to identify and solve product issues, enhance user experiences, and ship product rollouts faster.
Looker
looker.com
Looker is reinventing business intelligence for the modern company. Looker works the way the web does: browser-based, its unique modeling language lets any employee leverage the work of your best data analysts. Operating 100% in-database, Looker capitalizes on the newest, fastest analytic databases—to get real results, in real time.
Metabase
metabase.com
The fastest, easiest way to share data and analytics inside your company. An open source Business Intelligence server you can install in 5 minutes that connects to MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB and more! Anyone can use it to build charts, dashboards and nightly email reports.
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
MicroStrategy ONE is a comprehensive intelligence platform that integrates the power of generative AI with the precision of BI. A cloud-native, open architecture platform, it is built on a scalable, future-fit semantic layer designed to inject AI-powered Intelligence Everywhere™. MicroStrategy ONE empowers companies worldwide to seamlessly deliver modern data analytics solutions to tens of thousands both within and outside their organizations. Infused with leading GenAI technologies, it enables intelligence on any device to accelerate the time from data to action for any user.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode is the first BI platform to embrace the way modern data teams work, which enables data leaders to drive more efficient, higher impact analysis and increased data maturity through true self-service. As the unified intelligence layer, Mode maximizes modern data stack ROI and turns data into a competitive advantage for leading businesses across all sectors and stages.
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is an end-to-end solution that helps developers create and deploy expressive, performant data apps, dashboards, and reports. Unlike legacy BI tools, Observable allows developers to build dashboards using code, so they can develop custom reports and discover deeper, more nuanced insights. Builders can iterate and explore data in live, collaborative notebooks.Then, using the open-source Observable Framework, they can create instantly loading data apps locally, using any language or library. It’s easy to securely deploy and host data apps on Observable. We take care of SSO, workspace management, audit logs, and more — so developers can focus on building the best data apps their team has ever seen. Better dashboards, data apps, and reports are built with code. The best ones are created with Observable.
Sisense
sisense.com
Sisense goes beyond traditional business intelligence by providing organizations with the ability to infuse analytics everywhere, embedded in both customer and employee applications and workflows. Sisense customers are breaking through the barriers of analytics adoption by going beyond the dashboard with Sisense Fusion – the highly customisable, AI-driven analytics cloud platform, that infuses intelligence at the right place and the right time, every time. More than 2,000 global companies rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets and drive meaningful change in the world. Ranked as the No. 1 Business Intelligence company in terms of customer success, Sisense has also been named one of the Forbes’ Cloud 100, The World’s Best Cloud Companies, five years in a row. Visit us at www.sisense.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is an analytics platform transforming the way we use data to solve problems—empowering people and organizations to make the most of their data. Tableau is the broadest and deepest, end-to-end data and analytics platform. Ensure the responsible use of data and drive better business outcomes with fully-integrated data management and governance, visual analytics and data storytelling, and collaboration—all with Salesforce’s industry-leading Einstein built right in Tableau Pulse is a reimagined data experience that makes data more accessible to everyone regardless of their expertise with data visualization tools. Tableau Pulse is available for Tableau Cloud users, and leverages the power of Tableau AI to deliver data in ways that are more personalized, contextual, and smart. Learn more at https://tableau.com/pulse Tableau Cloud empowers smarter, insight-driven decisions with fast, flexible, intuitive analytics. Experience a fully hosted cloud-based enterprise-grade solution on the world's #1 analytics platform. Tableau Prep Builder provides a modern approach to data preparation, making it faster and easier to combine, shape, and clean data for analysis.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Business Intelligence and Analytics Software. Zoho Analytics is a self-service BI and data analytics software that lets you visually analyze your data, create stunning data visualizations and discover hidden insights in minutes.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is a platform for collaborative analytics and data science. It combines code notebooks, data apps, and knowledge management, making it easy to use data and share the results. Hex brings together the best of notebooks, BI, and docs into a seamless, collaborative UI. Use SQL, Python and R together or alone. Publish work internally or externally as interactive data apps with drag-and-drop in responsive layouts anyone can use. Leverage a full library of UI components with instant publishing and get live commenting for a robust user experience. Build organizational knowledge with Hex by allowing anyone to discover and use data.
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like interface delivers the full power of SQL into the hands of any user while keeping data fresh and secure within cloud data warehouses. Data-first companies use Sigma to empower their employees, customers, and partners to break free from the confines of the dashboard and explore data for themselves to make better, faster decisions. Our software was built to capitalize on the performance power of cloud data warehouses to combine data sources and analyze billions of rows of data instantly – no coding required.
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and time to value with a fast, seamless implementation. Users can connect to any data, cloud-based or other, streaming or stored, using Toucan’s AnyConnect™ — a suite of hundreds of included connectors. Preparation of data is equally simple with Toucan YouPrep™ , a visual data readiness feature that lets business people perform tasks with data that would ordinarily require a data expert. Visualization takes the form of “data storytelling” where every chart is accompanied by context (like definitions), collaboration, and annotation so that users understand the “why” and not just the “what” of their data. And, to make getting started easier, Toucan includes an “App Gallery” of starter dashboards, GuidedDesign™ to aid the selection and layout of charts, and sample data sets for rapid prototyping. Finally, deployment and management are made easy with one-touch deployment from staging to production, easy embedding with web components or iFrames, and publishing to any device — web, smartphones, tablets, or kiosks/wall displays — in a single action. It’s all governed with row, role, or user-level security with a complete audit trail and on-boarding and engagement is aided by user automation and management functionality built-in.
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a team can implement a truly modern report management system with advanced features and unlimited users. Make and edit reports with the Report Designer, which leverages Syncfusion’s UI expertise to provide dozens of report items, interactive features, appealing styles, and customizable formatting options. Then, use the Report Server to publish and export your reports, manage their access permissions, and deliver them to users on the web. When reports are available anywhere, pertinent stakeholders can collaborate to make better business decisions. Syncfusion is proud to serve a wide variety of customers, from individual developers to Fortune 500 companies. For over two decades, the company has polished one of the most impressive collections of UI controls on the market. In the course of that work, it discovered a need to simplify how enterprises create, store, and share vital business reports, and then set out to create a web-based report management solution. The result is Bold Reports, which handles the minutiae so report creators can focus on the big picture. To ensure every client’s success, Syncfusion’s support teams stand ready to assist at each stage. From onboarding through any implementation challenges that may crop up, the company is committed to offering not just tools, but expertise. NOTE: Older reviews may reference the historical product name
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that streamlines data connection, data management, data visualization, and sharing with your teams or clients. From Data Integration and Management to Data Analytics, Visualisation, and Sharing, we provide you with everything you need to easily make sense of your data, monitor your performance and keep an eye on key metrics in custom, fully interactive dashboards. In a world where data-driven decisions are key to success, our mission is to support organizations across all industries to gain visibility into their performance with automated data analysis and reporting by making the complicated simple. ClicData is trusted and used by 1,000+ leading organizations across multiple industries (Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare, Media and Advertising, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Public Sector, and more) in 25+ countries.
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learning techniques. With ConverSight, businesses are able to implement artificial intelligence in their response planning methods, allowing for better accuracy, stronger decision-making, and smoother reaction times, which ultimately reduces costs and drastically improves the function of the supply chain. ConverSight acts as a Supply Chain Control Tower to help businesses optimize operations, minimize disruptions, and resolve critical issues in real time. ConverSight's AI business assistant, Athena, offers businesses greater data visibility and insights to proactively improve their supply chains and make other accurate, informed decisions
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data integration platform to handle the toughest data preparation challenges. From raw data sources to fully interactive dashboards, Bold BI bridges the gap between data and actionable insights in record time. The platform offers integration with over 130 of the most common data sources, including Azure SQL Data Warehouse, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle, as well as generic access to any data source with a REST API. Additional Bold BI features include: • Embed analytics easily with a JavaScript SDK. • End-to-end support from onboarding to finished product. • Modern data architecture—no proprietary cubes. • Powerful SDK tuned for all major frameworks. • Deploy anywhere. • Single sign-on experience with OAuth2 and OpenID. • Scalable, no-surprises licensing. • Drag-and-drop design features. • Real-time collaboration on dashboards. • Integration with Office 365 and Active Directory. Syncfusion is proud to serve a wide variety of customers, from individual developers to Fortune 500 companies. For over two decades, the company has polished one of the most impressive collections of UI controls on the market. Channeling its data visualization expertise into the simplified yet comprehensive Bold BI solution is the next step in serving the developer community's needs. To ensure every client's success, Syncfusion’s support teams stand ready to assist at each stage. From onboarding through any implementation challenges that may crop up, the company is committed to offering not just tools, but expertise. NOTE: Older reviews may reference the historical product name
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be low code for you and no code for your customers. You can focus your dev time on your core offering to accelerate your roadmap and your customer can self serve to make data driven decisions without the need for technical skills.
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. * Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions * Embedded release process including approvals, edits, in-line feedback, and tracking changes between revisions * Query-able database of as-run procedures * Manual and automated procedure views and capabilities * Integrated telemetry, command and control, and mission data * Detailed analytics, reports, and dashboards
Kleene
kleene.ai
Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Intelligence Platform.
Datazip
datazip.io
Discover Datazip, a comprehensive no-code data engineering solution designed for time-conscious analysts and operators. Simplify your data management process by consolidating dispersed data sources, utilizing ETL, data warehousing, and transformation capabilities. With Datazip's intuitive platform, create a dependable, scalable data infrastructure in a mere 45 minutes. Experience swift data connections, robust querying, and smooth exporting to drive insightful decision-making.
AnswerDock
answerdock.com
AnswerDock is an AI-driven analytics solution that uses Natural Language Processing to provide answers to business users' questions, allowing them to make better and faster data-driven decisions, without the need for data analysts. You can try the product free by signing up. You will be able to upload your own data and experience most of the features of AnswerDock in the free version. Using AnswerDock, business users create their own reports and dashboards by typing their questions, just like using a web search engine. For example, users can type Top 10 Sales People by growth in number of leads this quarter. AnswerDock runs the analysis and displays the optimal visualization instantly. AnswerDock runs powerful data mining algorithms to answer questions asked in natural language, such as: • What drives my conversion rate up? • Why did Sales increase yesterday? • Whats driving shipment status to be delayed? • How does PageViews affect Revenue? AnswerDock connects to a variety of sources from excel files to relational databases (Mysql, SQL Server, … ) to 3rd-party APIs such as Google Analytics .Users can create dashboards combining multiple sources, enabling them to have an integrated view on their business. Industry professionals from any business function can use AnswerDock to easily explore their company's data, using an intuitive search-like interface with no required training. AnswerDock supports professionals in Retail and Ecommerce, Finance and Insurance, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Communications and Media, Manufacturing, among other industries. AnswerDock provides a comprehensive data platform with tons of features: • Natural Language Processing • Auto Chart Selection • 30+ Interactive chart type • 50+ Customization Options • Data mining and Insights Discovery • Analysis Explanation • Custom Keywords • Automatic Data Indexing • Sharing and Collaboration • Formula-based Columns • Datasets Joins • Administration Console • Scheduled Data Loads • Export to CSV, PNG or PDF • Column, Row and Dataset Permissions • Users Management • Interactive Dashboards
Kyligence
kyligence.io
Welcome to the next generation of business intelligence where your business metrics aren’t just numbers but a powerhouse of intelligent insights at your fingertips. Dive into Kyligence Zen, your centralized metrics hub that transforms data into actionable intelligence. Rooted in the single source of truth of metrics, Kyligence Zen provides everyone with accurate, comprehensive, and intelligent decision support tailored for modern enterprises.
Vizzly
vizzly.co
Vizzly provides a low-code solution for building customer-facing dashboards, offering the same level of flexibility as an in-house development process with minimal technical overhead required. With Vizzly, you have the capability to connect to any SQL database or API and seamlessly embed the dashboard as a React or Vue component. Since the product is highly extensible through code, you will have complete control over the product and the user experience you create.
Lumenore
lumenore.com
Lumenore helps businesses turn data into actionable business intelligence with the power of AI, natural language querying, and predictive analytics. With industry-specific solutions embedded in a powerful BI platform, Lumenore turns your raw data into accurate insights. Ensure seamless data integration, enable modern business storytelling, and encourage advanced insight discovery. Create an all-in-one data universe for effective decision-making across business functions with Lumenore.
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - Cloud-based software to create and share interactive web maps. Map and interact with your location data Build interactive web maps with ArcGIS Online, Esri's web-based mapping software. Gain new perspectives and enhanced details as you interact with data, zoom in, and search on the map. Use smart, data-driven mapping styles and intuitive analysis tools to gain location intelligence. Work effectively across your organization by collaboratively building and using maps. Share your insights with specific people or the entire world.
CARTO
carto.com
Monetizing transaction data. Mastercard Advisors uses CARTO to turn millions of daily credit card transactions into location-based insights for B2B clients in Retail, Real Estate and the Public Sector.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
We're the trusted source for IP address information, handling 40 billion IP geolocation API requests per month for over 1,000 businesses and 100,000+ developers
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate Address Capture and Verification is a real-time address lookup solution that makes it faster and easier to capture and verify addresses for online forms and checkouts. The solution provides autocompleted suggestions as soon as the user starts typing, and our search algorithm anticipates input nuances such as location to provide the correct address in a flash. With Loqate, you can start optimising your users’ experience on your site and reduce cart or form abandonment rates by providing users with a faster way of entering their address. Additionally, Loqate’s Address Capture and Verification increases efficiency by avoiding poor data quality and the cost of missed deliveries. Loqate Address Capture and Verification has the following features: - Better data – addresses are sourced from multiple datasets before being combined, cross-referenced and cleansed to yield the most correct version of the address. - Fuzzy matching – our natural language processing AI corrects any misspellings, switched letters, or any other error without delays to response time. - Unicode – customers are now able to type in their address in the native language and character set. - Location biasing – automatically detect the user’s location to assist the search and generate even faster results without typing the full address. - Results filtering – customise the parameters of returned addresses for easy segmentation to limit the results to specific areas or exclude addresses from outside any given region. We help every business in the world reach every customer in the world Loqate is a GBG solution. GBG is the world’s leading Identity Data Intelligence specialist, giving organisations in over 70 countries the ability to make sense of data about nearly 4.5 billion people. By combining trillions of data records, we help our customers make informed decisions about capturing and managing personal data, risk management, fighting fraud and employment. Our global, award-winning solutions are delivered via customisable SaaS, mobile and on-premise platforms.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Mapbox is the live location platform preferred by over 4 million developers. Mapbox provides precise location data and flexible developer tools that equip any business to add geospatial features to their applications and enhance operations with location intelligence. Customers span automotive, logistics, business intelligence, retail, travel, data visualization, consumer apps, weather, IoT, geospatial analysis, and beyond. With the leading map rendering technology for web and mobile, Mapbox is known for providing highly performant, customizable, reliable, and scalable location services trusted by developers, companies, and business leaders. Mapbox services include global map data, real-time traffic, geocoding and address search, and routing and directions for navigation. Build with Mapbox via APIs, code libraries, SDKs, and comprehensive developer documentation. Designed for businesses of all sizes, Mapbox is free to start building with and pricing is based on monthly usage, no upfront licenses or contracts required. Mapbox is a global team of 700+ with offices in Washington D.C., Helsinki, and Tokyo. Mapbox was founded in 2010. Today, Mapbox powers the location intelligence of platforms, apps, and brands around the world.
Nearmap
nearmap.com
Explore high-resolution aerial view maps with better quality than satellite imagery and 3D data, and automated insights for governments and businesses.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai provides you with the story behind any location. Placer.ai's foot-traffic data lets you measure visitation, view trends, benchmark the competition, discover new audiences and find & win the ideal tenant or property. Retailers, CRE professionals, CPG companies, investors & municipalities rely on Placer.ai to make informed decisions and winning proposals. Key features include: - Visitation measurement & trends - True Trade Area - Customer insights & demographics - Customer journeys - Competitive benchmarking - Chain & industry analysis - Online analytics platform - Data feed, custom reports & API Sign up for a free account and Placer.ai
Smappen
smappen.com
Smappen is an online territory mapping tool that provides businesses with location intelligence for effective market research. Visualize trade areas, access population insights, and analyze competitors to make informed decisions about the best business locations. Thanks to drive-time areas, you can also manage logistics and drive local marketing strategies with ease. Unlock the power of location intelligence and optimize your business success with Smappen today!
PiinPoint
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint optimizes retailers real estate strategy to drive faster and more accurate decision making. The easy-to-use and centralized data platform offers advanced predictive analytics to national franchisors and chains with access to industry leading data that enhances PiinPoints market planning tools and forecasting models.
Combain
combain.com
With Combain, easily locate connected devices indoor and outdoor. Our global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data provides the latitude and longitude of your device.
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost efficiency, and increased productivity for forward-thinking organizations. Our platform is backed by unmatched market intelligence as we believe the best business decisions are founded on powerful data.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the leading geo-location tracking platform that comes complete with built-in customer notifications and communications. It works with companies of all sizes that seek predictive visibility and location intelligence solutions by helping them capture and process data elements to visualize and intelligently trigger both internal and external events. Glympse was founded on the premise that location-sharing should be temporary, with the end user always in control to set time limits and geo-boundaries on that share of location. It has spent over a decade providing location-sharing experiences that strike a harmonious balance between easy, safe, useful, temporary, and private. It has mastered the nuances of building interactive experiences based on location data. It is proud to do things like automate updates to what a customer sees based on sophisticated arrival detection and geo-fencing logic, optimize battery life, and balance all of that with smooth UX/UI capabilities. Because everyone at Glympse is a tech geek and gets excited about creating cutting-edge solutions, it applied that same approach to developing solutions that enable enterprise brands to deliver a smoother customer-first experience for when people, products, and services are in motion. Glympse offers a flexible geo-location tracking platform with enterprise-grade location SDKs, APIs, dashboards, and more to build your own location-based product or service solutions for Field Services, Fleet and Logistics, Product Delivery, and Retail Arrival Notifications, or use one of its two pre-packaged products, Glympse En Route for enterprise customers and Glympse PRO for small businesses.
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer behavior and retail networks while working with thousands of retail brands across the country. We offer multiple paths to insight for our customers: self-service SaaS, project-based consulting, API integration, and enterprise data sharing. On the SaaS side, our flexible self-service platform enables researchers to drill down into exactly the insights and reports they need on any location they are studying. For enterprises who have attained data maturity, we enrich location data at industrial scale and employ highly-specialized analysts to craft novel solutions to business problems through proprietary statistical methods.
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach empowers users of all technical backgrounds to create customized use cases and obtain valuable insights from their data.
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, so they can make informed decisions about their strategies. The valuable insights obtained from these analyses are instantly displayed on a map-centric interface that is easy to navigate and understand. This competitive business intelligence is used to maximise the efficiency of store networks, perform accurate sales forecasts, revamp marketing mixes and spearhead expansion plans.
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
A truly global on-premise data set containing all zip codes, geographical boundaries, and street data for 247 countries. It is updated weekly to maintain the highest data quality, including challenging countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom. GeoPostcodes' database is divided into three products: - Zip code database: A complete offer of zip code data for Enterprise and Product integration. - Boundaries database: Our edge-matched boundaries cover postal and administrative areas with high precision and visualization resolution. - Streets database: Complete your geo data with street-level information for address validation, autocomplete, and last-mile delivery. The datasets are complemented with advanced features, including multi-language support, UNLOCODE and IATA codes, city definitions, administrative areas, latitude and longitude coordinates, and more. A customer success manager dedicated to your account and committed to your success will ensure a seamless data integration process and an immediate answer to all your questions. Companies like Gartner, IBM, and UPS rely on our international zip code databases.
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin is the leading provider of indoor 3D mapping software. Our platform provides powerful indoor navigation experiences and the Mappedin CMS serves as the foundational layer. A source of truth for your property maps, the CMS creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate data in real-time. A powerful indoor intelligence mapping platform, Mappedin provides you with a cutting-edge mapping system and intuitive wayfinding apps. A source of truth for your property maps, our Map Editor creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate maps and location data in real-time.
Postcoder
postcoder.com
Postcoder is an API with a fully integrated set of validation features for your customer onboarding forms. Add one or more features to your existing form and watch conversion rates and data quality improve. - Address lookup Use postcode lookup or autocomplete to capture addresses 5x faster with zero typos - Rooftop geocoding Get coordinates for addresses around the world - Bank validation Verify bank accounts for direct debits and money transfers - Email and mobile validation Capture valid email addresses and mobile phone numbers from customers and prospects - OTP verification Protect customer accounts with one-time password SMS verification Why use Postcoder? Postcoder helps over 9,000 organisations in the UK and worldwide achieve measurable improvements in their form conversions and data quality. After integrating Postcoder, many report increased onboarding numbers, faster form completion, and a surge in quality leads.
Symaps.io
symaps.io
Location intelligence plaftorm for site selection, location planning and expansion strategy. Symaps helps clients through various industries (retail, luxury, restaurants, car charging stations,...) make better location related decisions. The platform combines and extract the value of various types of location data (socio-demographics, footfall, competitive environment, private data) to identify and score best locations. Many functionalities are available : visualize network coverage, explore catchment areas, compare locations, identify white zones, target new growth areas according to a predefined set of criteria, find similar locations, benchmark with competition,... Intuitive interface and easy visualization of layers of data on the map, import and export of data. Symaps platform operates globally & is currently used in 15 countries.
intuizi
intuizi.com
Intuizi, Inc. was founded in 2019 by experienced marketing and technology professionals to build an easy-to-use subscription software solution that could be used to improve media campaigns, could improve an enterprise’s understanding of its customers and potential customers, and significantly improve the financial returns on digital spend. From the beginning, we wanted to build a data solution that was based on user consent (and comply with GDPR and CCPA), would not be or feel creepy, and would get better financial results for publishers and advertisers alike. We wanted a solution that would fit within the existing workflow so that it could be used in conjunction with a client’s current DSP, SSP, DMP, CMP, etc., not replace them. We wanted to be able to see any data set and compare it with any other(s) on a public or private basis. We also wanted to build a platform where you could see for yourself whether somebody else’s data was useful. Lastly, we wanted to build a solution that would be just as valuable outside of the marketing industry. As we build out the Intuizi Platform, we are tackling big problems in data aggregation, processing, and display. We already provide the most cost-effective way to improve ROAS for digital campaigns and we get better for every Signal Provider and Client we add. We are now preparing our platform for use outside of marketing for things like research, community services, and health care and wellness.
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including customer demographics, retail sales, and service area offerings. Insights gained from this method can be used to examine and enhance retail and hospitality locations, as well as to plot development and optimize the network. Analytics powered by AI can accurately predict sales with an accuracy of 80-90%, as well as find the success drivers of firms and growth possibilities.
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and scheduling problems. Solvice infuses AI-powered technology into your applications. We use deep operations research expertise to speed up and improve the growth of your solution. Solvice products OnRoute and OnShift are the perfect answer to all of your scheduling & logistic problems. Our solvers calculate the best decision in seconds and send this data back to your developer team. Our APIs will help you boost efficiency to a completely new level. Start optimizing for free with our 30-day trial.
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform that helps organizations leverage geolocation data and build map based applications. It offers several products including an interactive map builder, geolocation data processing platform, mobile apps and solutions for real or near real time visualization of changing data inputs. Simplifying location data work and enabling engaging map visualizations, Mapotic powers companies to create applications their users love.
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running containerized ML models
