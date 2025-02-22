Top Business Intelligence Software - Thailand

Whatagraph

whatagraph.com

Marketers have multiple marketing sources, hundreds of running campaigns, and clients or stakeholders to manage and report to. It's a struggle to connect all the data, process it, discover insights, and demonstrate their ROI. Whatagraph is an intuitive all-in-one marketing data platform that easily removes data-related manual work and hassle from a marketer's day-to-day. You can replace multiple slow and complex tools with one platform. And unlike others on the market, Whatagraph is easy-to-use, reliable, and makes working with data (managing, blending, and visualizing cross-channel data) swift and easy for anyone in a team: Connect all your marketing data in a single hub without third-party tools and connectors. Manage and organize unstructured, scattered cross-channel data with no-code transformations. It's easy enough for anyone in a marketing team to execute advanced data management tasks without an analytics skillset, coding, or tech knowledge. In a few clicks, create stunning visualizations of your connected and prepared cross-channel data. Quickly turning it into analysis- or presentation-ready reports, dashboards, or standalone graphs, charts, funnels, or tables. Finally, automate how you share or deliver that data to any destination: clients, stakeholders, teammates, or other tools and platforms. Whether you are presenting to a boardroom or your clients or looking for insights to improve campaigns, you are confident that you have a reliable and fast platform with all the up-to-date data in one place presented in a clear and visual way. It will take you minutes instead of hours to prepare, and it will take you minutes instead of hours to scale it for new clients or data sources.