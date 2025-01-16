App store for web apps
Top Business Intelligence Software - Portugal
Rolling out analytics software has emerged as a pivotal focus for businesses amidst their digital evolution, with a primary focus on deploying business intelligence (BI) tools. These BI solutions play a crucial role in offering insights into a company's data landscape. By enabling the visualization and comprehension of business data, they empower employees to make well-informed decisions that drive positive outcomes for the company. Given the vast volume of data available to businesses today, integrating some form of BI software has become nearly indispensable for enhancing comprehension and actionability of such data.
Canva
canva.com
Canva is a graphic design platform that allows users to create social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents and other visual content.Users can choose from many professional designed templates, and edit the designs and upload their own photos through a drag and drop interface. The platform is free to use and offers paid subscriptions like Canva Pro and Canva for Enterprise for additional functionality. Users can also pay for physical products to be printed and shipped.As of 2019, Canva raised at a $3.2 billion valuation and had over 20 million users across 190 countries.In June 2020, Canva raised $60 million at a valuation of $6 billion. This almost doubled its last valuation in 2019.
Flourish
flourish.studio
Beautiful, easy data visualization and storytelling
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram is an easy to use infographic and chart maker. Create and share beautiful infographics, online reports, and interactive maps. Make your own here.
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio, formerly Google Data Studio, is an online tool for converting data into customizable informative reports and dashboards introduced by Google on March 15, 2016 as part of the enterprise Google Analytics 360 suite. Unlock the power of your data with interactive dashboards and beautiful reports that inspire smarter business decisions.
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is an analytics platform transforming the way we use data to solve problems—empowering people and organizations to make the most of their data. Tableau is the broadest and deepest, end-to-end data and analytics platform. Ensure the responsible use of data and drive better business outcomes with fully-integrated data management and governance, visual analytics and data storytelling, and collaboration—all with Salesforce’s industry-leading Einstein built right in Tableau Pulse is a reimagined data experience that makes data more accessible to everyone regardless of their expertise with data visualization tools. Tableau Pulse is available for Tableau Cloud users, and leverages the power of Tableau AI to deliver data in ways that are more personalized, contextual, and smart. Learn more at https://tableau.com/pulse Tableau Cloud empowers smarter, insight-driven decisions with fast, flexible, intuitive analytics. Experience a fully hosted cloud-based enterprise-grade solution on the world's #1 analytics platform. Tableau Prep Builder provides a modern approach to data preparation, making it faster and easier to combine, shape, and clean data for analysis.
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a team of designers and programmers to make an impact with striking, visual communication in a flash. Use interactive and animated effects to easily distribute information in layers that viewers can explore and discover. Leave outdated content creation software behind, and stun and engage your audience with Genially. The Wow Effect is just a few clicks away. Choose from over 1100 templates, or start from scratch. Join a community of millions of users worldwide that includes businesspeople, teachers, marketers, designers and companies like Hulu, Danone, Michelin and Heineken. The future of communication awaits you.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is a platform for collaborative analytics and data science. It combines code notebooks, data apps, and knowledge management, making it easy to use data and share the results. Hex brings together the best of notebooks, BI, and docs into a seamless, collaborative UI. Use SQL, Python and R together or alone. Publish work internally or externally as interactive data apps with drag-and-drop in responsive layouts anyone can use. Leverage a full library of UI components with instant publishing and get live commenting for a robust user experience. Build organizational knowledge with Hex by allowing anyone to discover and use data.
Kittl
kittl.com
Kittl AI is a design tool that uses deep learning models that understand the user's text, converting them into visually appealing images or clipart in a matter of seconds. The tool is perfect for design creation, whether for eye-catching merch designs or social media posts. Users can easily learn new design techniques regardless of skill level using Kittl AI's text-to-image and text-to-clipart features, which generate stunning images, illustrations or photos based on text descriptions in just a few clicks. The generated content is saved and can be accessed from the Uploads section. Kittl AI removes the background of cliparts with a single click, and the tool offers image and clipart style presets to help users find their desired styles. AI-generated images on Kittl AI are made using deep learning models, allowing users to create faster and save money and resources. Users can use AI-generated content for commercial projects, provided they follow Kittl's terms of use and licensing. The tool offers a dedicated help center, and users can contact Kittl support for assistance with their designs.
Venngage
venngage.com
Venngage is an information design platform that provides a range of b2b specific templates, to facilitate communicating complex information within and outside of your organization, easily and without a designer. Venngage’s product provides engaging visual materials to add to your learning and development curriculum, which in turn assist in keeping your organization aware of important decisions and processes. Venngage’s product assists in transforming data insights to create engaging and powerful visual content/research documents to establish thought leadership in b2b space. Venngage also provides useful external communications templates to help share your company’s story with prospective clients and buyers. If you have a complicated solution that you’re offering, and need an easier way to communicate your business’s value proposition, Venngage’s infographic templates will ensure they understand your offerings. Venngage is a great place to create and organize important visual assets for your organization, such as reports, organizational structure and information, onboarding guides and materials, research documents and white papers and more. You can differentiate yourself from other companies by using data-driven storytelling to inspire your organization and clients to understand highly technical information in a visual format. Join over 500 teams and organizations using Venngage every day to streamline their communications and engage their teams and audiences. Transform your brand’s messaging and content from highly technical and confusing jargon, into visually engaging and compelling informational graphics. Keep your distributed teams connected and aligned with better corporate communications. See why businesses like Wal-Mart, AstraZeneca, Facebook, GoodLife, consider Venngage a crucial tool in keeping their organizations productive, aligned and engaged.
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Easy to use online GIS and web mapping visualization solution. Annotate maps, plot territories, filter data, analyze data, route optimize, and more. Great for teams that need to manage and create lots of maps. A low learning curve brings map digitization to all levels of an organization. Founded in 2009, Scribble Maps has been built off of direct user feedback. Our team portal lets teams collaborate and work together on maps and with a host of exporting options, Scribble Maps can integrate with existing work flows to bring geospatial capability to your entire organization.
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner, Nationwide, and 15 million other users utilize Visme as the content creation tool to tell and present their stories and translate boring data into engaging Visuals. Work individually or as a team to collaborate. Publish online, embed to your site, or download for offline use. Users can collaborate, organize the project data in folders and provide role-based permissions to related teams or individuals. Moreover, Visme comes with several automation features for publishing and display, that allow the publishers to set the times to automate the online presentations and analytics to track the effectiveness of the published content.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves you time, improves reporting processes, and impresses your clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your full marketing impact. Connect and monitor each of your clients’ marketing channels in single, seamless dashboards. AgencyAnalytics integrates with over 80 platforms to track and report on SEO, PPC, Call Tracking, Social media, Email marketing, Ecommerce, Local, and more—all fully white-labeled for your agency. AgencyAnalytics also includes a full suite of SEO tools designed to streamline and automate your agency. Track rankings daily, monitor backlinks, perform technical SEO audits, and keep up with the competition with a full suite of built-in SEO tools. Whether you’re an established agency or just getting started, AgencyAnalytics offers simple, flexible pricing for every stage of your agency's growth, starting at just $12 per client campaign per month. Try it risk-free for 14 days, no credit card required.
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
MicroStrategy ONE is a comprehensive intelligence platform that integrates the power of generative AI with the precision of BI. A cloud-native, open architecture platform, it is built on a scalable, future-fit semantic layer designed to inject AI-powered Intelligence Everywhere™. MicroStrategy ONE empowers companies worldwide to seamlessly deliver modern data analytics solutions to tens of thousands both within and outside their organizations. Infused with leading GenAI technologies, it enables intelligence on any device to accelerate the time from data to action for any user.
Domo
domo.com
Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
We're the trusted source for IP address information, handling 40 billion IP geolocation API requests per month for over 1,000 businesses and 100,000+ developers
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing security and get your whole team involved with data. Datadeck puts everyone in sync with beautiful dashboards, making your company happier and more productive. Using Datadeck allows teams to collaborate on data analysis, create professional reports, and ultimately save time by having all your data sources in one place. Centralize your data to create powerful reports, dashboards, and keep track of your important metrics. Security: All your data and files are secure with Datadeck. You can select who can access what, give different access permissions to your team, and much more. You can go down all the way to select which IPs can access your dashboard. Collaboration: Allow anyone in your company to get close to data and allow them to use this data to benefit the company. Get your team working together and avoid sending files and more files through email or instant message. Easy to Use: Datadeck doesn’t require any previous data analysis knowledge or any experience with business intelligence platforms. No manual required, you can start using within minutes and learn other tricks as you use the platform. Simply drag and drop field to get beautiful visual representations of your data. Fast Setup: Add data sources with ease and start working with them in less than a minute. Professional Reporting: Datadeck’s dashboards double as professional reports to whatever time frame you might need to act upon - hourly, daily, weekly, monthly - you build it and share it with anyone you would like to give access. Time-Saving: Centralize your data into one place and spend less time logging in and out of apps, switching between apps, and sending files to your colleagues and clients. Have more time with what matters with a well designed and ergonomic tool as Datadeck.
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, major platform connectors, and a best-in-class visualization library. Our service, the only thing we get paid for, is setting it up for our partners. Our mission: soft costs and subscriptions shouldn't prevent leaders from making good business decisions.
Radar
radar.com
Location infrastructure for every product and service. The most innovative companies use Radar’s location SDKs and APIs to power location-based experiences across hundreds of millions of devices worldwide.
Octoboard Marketing Agency
octoboard.com
Marketing Agencies save time and win clients by building automated reports and white label client portals. Octoboard send out reports to clients and hosts client portals with data from over 50 marketing platforms - SEO, PPC, Social Media, Email Marketing, Web analytics and much more. * Fully White Labeled - create own branded reports * Hosted client portals - drive more traffic to your website * 50+ Integrations with all you favourite marketing platforms * 100+ pre-built templates for client portal dashboards and reports * Unlimited reports, dashboards, users from just 5 USD per client White Label Client portals hosted on agency websites drive client traffic and update customers of the agency progress. Unlimited users, unlimited reports, over 50 integrations with Social Media, SEO, PPC, Web Analytics, Keywords analysis from Octoboard - One client reporting platform for Marketing Agencies and busy marketeers.
DashThis
dashthis.com
If you're looking for a digital marketing reporting tool with JUST the features you need, and no complicated "extra" stuff, DashThis is for you! We integrate with over 30+ data sources, and for everything else, there's our nifty CSV File Manager that helps you add any other data you might want to have in your dashboards. And above all, we're known for our mind-blowing customer support. You won't be left alone with a tool and a few Help Center articles (although, if you that's what you prefer, that's okay too!). If what you need is a dedicated member of our team that makes sure you're up and running in no time, and is always available to answer questions whenever you need, that's exactly what you'll get!
Rose AI
rose.ai
Rose is an AI-powered tool that streamlines the data research process, offering an efficient solution for finding, cleaning, visualizing, and transforming data. With a focus on ease of use, Rose employs cutting-edge open-source LLMs (Language Model Models) and natural language processing techniques to parse information based on human language prompts. This enables users to locate relevant data sources seamlessly, ensuring a smooth integration with top data providers worldwide. The platform's strength lies in its ability to engage and visualize data effectively. Combining the creative aspects of SF (San Francisco) technology with the reliability of NY (New York) finance, Rose provides a fully auditable framework, allowing users to trace the logic behind its outputs back to the raw data inputs. This feature enhances transparency and accountability. Rose also enables frictionless data sharing, empowering users to share insights with internal teams or third parties effortlessly. Users have control over the level of permission granted to receivers, ensuring the protection of sensitive information. Furthermore, Rose operates as a trusted third-party data marketplace, facilitating the buying and selling of diverse and extensive datasets. This feature offers users the opportunity to preview, purchase, and sell datasets with ease, promoting a collaborative environment. Rose is utilized by analysts at renowned financial institutions, further attesting to its reliability and suitability for data-intensive tasks. The tool is accompanied by a comprehensive documentation resource and provides customer support through contact channels, including email.
Chartbrew
chartbrew.com
Chartbrew is an open-source web application that can connect directly to databases and APIs and use the data to create beautiful charts. It features a chart builder, editable dashboards, embeddable charts, query & requests editor, and team capabilities. Chartbrew can be self-hosted for free or used as a managed service at chartbrew.com. Charbrew integrations (head over to the website for an up-to-date list) MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Firestore, Firebase Realtime Database, Custom REST API, Google Analytics GA4, Customer.io, Strapi, Supabase, and more. Some of Chartbrew's features - Reports branding and white-labeling - Templates support - choose from ones already created for you or even create your own to re-use across your dashboards - Auto-update schedule for your dashboards - Email, Webhook, and Slack alerts with custom triggers - Data anomaly detection - Chart embedding - Shareable reports - Data filters at dashboard-level or chart level - Public data filters - available to viewers - Excel and PDF exports - Granular permissions for your team and clients
Trevor.io
trevor.io
Enable your whole team to build reports, perform look ups, and get ad hoc answers from your data using a simple, intuitive query builder (or SQL). Easily create beautiful visualisations, dashboards and reports from your data: - export into your favourite formats - send alerts via email, Zapier or to Slack - share internally with your team - share with your customers via embedded dashboards Trevor uses a secure, read-only transaction, takes only 20 minutes to set up & is dbt compatible.
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Marketers have multiple marketing sources, hundreds of running campaigns, and clients or stakeholders to manage and report to. It's a struggle to connect all the data, process it, discover insights, and demonstrate their ROI. Whatagraph is an intuitive all-in-one marketing data platform that easily removes data-related manual work and hassle from a marketer's day-to-day. You can replace multiple slow and complex tools with one platform. And unlike others on the market, Whatagraph is easy-to-use, reliable, and makes working with data (managing, blending, and visualizing cross-channel data) swift and easy for anyone in a team: Connect all your marketing data in a single hub without third-party tools and connectors. Manage and organize unstructured, scattered cross-channel data with no-code transformations. It's easy enough for anyone in a marketing team to execute advanced data management tasks without an analytics skillset, coding, or tech knowledge. In a few clicks, create stunning visualizations of your connected and prepared cross-channel data. Quickly turning it into analysis- or presentation-ready reports, dashboards, or standalone graphs, charts, funnels, or tables. Finally, automate how you share or deliver that data to any destination: clients, stakeholders, teammates, or other tools and platforms. Whether you are presenting to a boardroom or your clients or looking for insights to improve campaigns, you are confident that you have a reliable and fast platform with all the up-to-date data in one place presented in a clear and visual way. It will take you minutes instead of hours to prepare, and it will take you minutes instead of hours to scale it for new clients or data sources.
Reportz
reportz.io
Reportz is a dashboard-based, white-label live reporting tool for digital marketing companies, agencies, and freelancers that can help automate client reporting processes. Set the right KPIs and let Reportz do all the routine work for you. Onboard your clients and provide them with the most transparent client reporting they've ever seen. Unlimited integrations. Unlimited users. Free email & account white-label. Unlimited KPIs inside the dashboards.
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Geckoboard is a hassle-free tool for building and sharing real-time business dashboards. Designed to help team leads surface live data for their team and across their organization, Geckoboard integrates directly with over 80 different tools and services to help you pull in your data and get a professional-looking dashboard in front of others in a matter of minutes. No coding or training required. Build dashboards directly in your browser with a straightforward, drag-and-drop interface, and bring important numbers, metrics and KPIs out of lifeless reports and spreadsheets. Geckoboard makes your key data more engaging for everyone, with visualizations that anyone can understand at a glance, and that update automatically to always stay up-to-date. Highlight noteworthy changes in certain metrics using status indicators, which draw attention to numbers that are performing above or below expectations, and visually show goals you're working towards, in a click. However your team is working, Geckoboard makes sharing your dashboards simple. Copy and paste a link to a live dashboard that can be viewed in any web browser, or invite your teammates to log in, view and even create their own dashboards. For regular updates, you can schedule screenshots of a dashboard to be sent via email, or posted to a Slack channel at regular intervals. For maximum visibility, Geckoboard has ‘Send to TV’, allowing you to pair your account with a browser on a large screen or TV, and pick which dashboards you’d like displayed on there. It can even loop through several dashboard on one screen. We’ve got easy-to-follow instructions for how to achieve this in an afternoon using affordable off the shelf hardware. Finally, you can keep track of key numbers on-the-go, by logging in to your account on a mobile devices’ browser, where you can access your dashboards, perfectly formatted for smaller screens. Build your first dashboards free for 14 days - no payment details needed.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ offers dynamic, collaborative access to simulation and data analytics technology and scalable HPC and cloud resources, all in one place.
Databox
databox.com
Databox is an easy-to-use business analytics platform for growing businesses. It lets you easily centralize your data so you can view your entire company's health in one place. Then it helps you use your data to make better decisions and improve your company's performance. We took all the powerful analytics features normally found in complicated enterprise tools and made them accessible to growing businesses. Build beautiful custom dashboards without code, so you always know how you're performing. Create automated reports to share updates, dashboards, and context with your team or clients. Set goals for every team, and track their progress automatically. Use Benchmarks to see how you compare to companies like yours, and find opportunities to improve. Use Forecasts to predict future performance and plan better now. And automatically monitor your company's performance with custom email and Slack updates.
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. is a self-service cloud based business intelligence application software company based in Los Angeles, California. The company is known for its creation of the business dashboard app, designed to analyze, transform and report data from different integrated sources of business intelligence. It is a freemium application to track and monitor all business metrics in one single place. Cyfe provides agencies and marketers with dashboards to prove ROI, combine data sources, and visualize trends. Founded in 2012 by Deven Patel and featured in the hit show Silicon Valley, Cyfe has expanded to over three hundred thousand users. In 2020, Cyfe joined the newly-launched, agency focused, marketing technology suite — Traject. Made up of passionate team members from 22 cities and 11 countries, Traject represents 7 brands in the marketing technology space. Cyfe remains true to Cyfe's roots, committed to delivering the easiest out-of-the-box dashboarding solution while also innovating, expanding integrations, and improving usability. Cyfe by Traject supports hundreds of thousands of users and businesses from solopreneurs to enterprises — with a focus on helping growing agencies track their efforts and deliver value.
Litmaps
litmaps.com
Litmaps is a research discovery tool, that combines interactive citation maps, modern search tools, and targeted updates to help researchers and R&D teams make sense of the vast scientific corpus. It can visualize your research topic with everything from academic papers, patents, pre-prints, and e-prints.
Kleene
kleene.ai
Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Intelligence Platform.
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running containerized ML models
PiinPoint
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint optimizes retailers real estate strategy to drive faster and more accurate decision making. The easy-to-use and centralized data platform offers advanced predictive analytics to national franchisors and chains with access to industry leading data that enhances PiinPoints market planning tools and forecasting models.
Smappen
smappen.com
Smappen is an online territory mapping tool that provides businesses with location intelligence for effective market research. Visualize trade areas, access population insights, and analyze competitors to make informed decisions about the best business locations. Thanks to drive-time areas, you can also manage logistics and drive local marketing strategies with ease. Unlock the power of location intelligence and optimize your business success with Smappen today!
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai provides you with the story behind any location. Placer.ai's foot-traffic data lets you measure visitation, view trends, benchmark the competition, discover new audiences and find & win the ideal tenant or property. Retailers, CRE professionals, CPG companies, investors & municipalities rely on Placer.ai to make informed decisions and winning proposals. Key features include: - Visitation measurement & trends - True Trade Area - Customer insights & demographics - Customer journeys - Competitive benchmarking - Chain & industry analysis - Online analytics platform - Data feed, custom reports & API Sign up for a free account and Placer.ai
Nearmap
nearmap.com
Explore high-resolution aerial view maps with better quality than satellite imagery and 3D data, and automated insights for governments and businesses.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Mapbox is the live location platform preferred by over 4 million developers. Mapbox provides precise location data and flexible developer tools that equip any business to add geospatial features to their applications and enhance operations with location intelligence. Customers span automotive, logistics, business intelligence, retail, travel, data visualization, consumer apps, weather, IoT, geospatial analysis, and beyond. With the leading map rendering technology for web and mobile, Mapbox is known for providing highly performant, customizable, reliable, and scalable location services trusted by developers, companies, and business leaders. Mapbox services include global map data, real-time traffic, geocoding and address search, and routing and directions for navigation. Build with Mapbox via APIs, code libraries, SDKs, and comprehensive developer documentation. Designed for businesses of all sizes, Mapbox is free to start building with and pricing is based on monthly usage, no upfront licenses or contracts required. Mapbox is a global team of 700+ with offices in Washington D.C., Helsinki, and Tokyo. Mapbox was founded in 2010. Today, Mapbox powers the location intelligence of platforms, apps, and brands around the world.
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate Address Capture and Verification is a real-time address lookup solution that makes it faster and easier to capture and verify addresses for online forms and checkouts. The solution provides autocompleted suggestions as soon as the user starts typing, and our search algorithm anticipates input nuances such as location to provide the correct address in a flash. With Loqate, you can start optimising your users’ experience on your site and reduce cart or form abandonment rates by providing users with a faster way of entering their address. Additionally, Loqate’s Address Capture and Verification increases efficiency by avoiding poor data quality and the cost of missed deliveries. Loqate Address Capture and Verification has the following features: - Better data – addresses are sourced from multiple datasets before being combined, cross-referenced and cleansed to yield the most correct version of the address. - Fuzzy matching – our natural language processing AI corrects any misspellings, switched letters, or any other error without delays to response time. - Unicode – customers are now able to type in their address in the native language and character set. - Location biasing – automatically detect the user’s location to assist the search and generate even faster results without typing the full address. - Results filtering – customise the parameters of returned addresses for easy segmentation to limit the results to specific areas or exclude addresses from outside any given region. We help every business in the world reach every customer in the world Loqate is a GBG solution. GBG is the world’s leading Identity Data Intelligence specialist, giving organisations in over 70 countries the ability to make sense of data about nearly 4.5 billion people. By combining trillions of data records, we help our customers make informed decisions about capturing and managing personal data, risk management, fighting fraud and employment. Our global, award-winning solutions are delivered via customisable SaaS, mobile and on-premise platforms.
CARTO
carto.com
Monetizing transaction data. Mastercard Advisors uses CARTO to turn millions of daily credit card transactions into location-based insights for B2B clients in Retail, Real Estate and the Public Sector.
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - Cloud-based software to create and share interactive web maps. Map and interact with your location data Build interactive web maps with ArcGIS Online, Esri's web-based mapping software. Gain new perspectives and enhanced details as you interact with data, zoom in, and search on the map. Use smart, data-driven mapping styles and intuitive analysis tools to gain location intelligence. Work effectively across your organization by collaboratively building and using maps. Share your insights with specific people or the entire world.
Lumenore
lumenore.com
Lumenore helps businesses turn data into actionable business intelligence with the power of AI, natural language querying, and predictive analytics. With industry-specific solutions embedded in a powerful BI platform, Lumenore turns your raw data into accurate insights. Ensure seamless data integration, enable modern business storytelling, and encourage advanced insight discovery. Create an all-in-one data universe for effective decision-making across business functions with Lumenore.
Vizzly
vizzly.co
Vizzly provides a low-code solution for building customer-facing dashboards, offering the same level of flexibility as an in-house development process with minimal technical overhead required. With Vizzly, you have the capability to connect to any SQL database or API and seamlessly embed the dashboard as a React or Vue component. Since the product is highly extensible through code, you will have complete control over the product and the user experience you create.
Kyligence
kyligence.io
Welcome to the next generation of business intelligence where your business metrics aren’t just numbers but a powerhouse of intelligent insights at your fingertips. Dive into Kyligence Zen, your centralized metrics hub that transforms data into actionable intelligence. Rooted in the single source of truth of metrics, Kyligence Zen provides everyone with accurate, comprehensive, and intelligent decision support tailored for modern enterprises.
AnswerDock
answerdock.com
AnswerDock is an AI-driven analytics solution that uses Natural Language Processing to provide answers to business users' questions, allowing them to make better and faster data-driven decisions, without the need for data analysts. You can try the product free by signing up. You will be able to upload your own data and experience most of the features of AnswerDock in the free version. Using AnswerDock, business users create their own reports and dashboards by typing their questions, just like using a web search engine. For example, users can type Top 10 Sales People by growth in number of leads this quarter. AnswerDock runs the analysis and displays the optimal visualization instantly. AnswerDock runs powerful data mining algorithms to answer questions asked in natural language, such as: • What drives my conversion rate up? • Why did Sales increase yesterday? • Whats driving shipment status to be delayed? • How does PageViews affect Revenue? AnswerDock connects to a variety of sources from excel files to relational databases (Mysql, SQL Server, … ) to 3rd-party APIs such as Google Analytics .Users can create dashboards combining multiple sources, enabling them to have an integrated view on their business. Industry professionals from any business function can use AnswerDock to easily explore their company's data, using an intuitive search-like interface with no required training. AnswerDock supports professionals in Retail and Ecommerce, Finance and Insurance, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Communications and Media, Manufacturing, among other industries. AnswerDock provides a comprehensive data platform with tons of features: • Natural Language Processing • Auto Chart Selection • 30+ Interactive chart type • 50+ Customization Options • Data mining and Insights Discovery • Analysis Explanation • Custom Keywords • Automatic Data Indexing • Sharing and Collaboration • Formula-based Columns • Datasets Joins • Administration Console • Scheduled Data Loads • Export to CSV, PNG or PDF • Column, Row and Dataset Permissions • Users Management • Interactive Dashboards
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and time to value with a fast, seamless implementation. Users can connect to any data, cloud-based or other, streaming or stored, using Toucan’s AnyConnect™ — a suite of hundreds of included connectors. Preparation of data is equally simple with Toucan YouPrep™ , a visual data readiness feature that lets business people perform tasks with data that would ordinarily require a data expert. Visualization takes the form of “data storytelling” where every chart is accompanied by context (like definitions), collaboration, and annotation so that users understand the “why” and not just the “what” of their data. And, to make getting started easier, Toucan includes an “App Gallery” of starter dashboards, GuidedDesign™ to aid the selection and layout of charts, and sample data sets for rapid prototyping. Finally, deployment and management are made easy with one-touch deployment from staging to production, easy embedding with web components or iFrames, and publishing to any device — web, smartphones, tablets, or kiosks/wall displays — in a single action. It’s all governed with row, role, or user-level security with a complete audit trail and on-boarding and engagement is aided by user automation and management functionality built-in.
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including customer demographics, retail sales, and service area offerings. Insights gained from this method can be used to examine and enhance retail and hospitality locations, as well as to plot development and optimize the network. Analytics powered by AI can accurately predict sales with an accuracy of 80-90%, as well as find the success drivers of firms and growth possibilities.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode is the first BI platform to embrace the way modern data teams work, which enables data leaders to drive more efficient, higher impact analysis and increased data maturity through true self-service. As the unified intelligence layer, Mode maximizes modern data stack ROI and turns data into a competitive advantage for leading businesses across all sectors and stages.
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is an end-to-end solution that helps developers create and deploy expressive, performant data apps, dashboards, and reports. Unlike legacy BI tools, Observable allows developers to build dashboards using code, so they can develop custom reports and discover deeper, more nuanced insights. Builders can iterate and explore data in live, collaborative notebooks.Then, using the open-source Observable Framework, they can create instantly loading data apps locally, using any language or library. It’s easy to securely deploy and host data apps on Observable. We take care of SSO, workspace management, audit logs, and more — so developers can focus on building the best data apps their team has ever seen. Better dashboards, data apps, and reports are built with code. The best ones are created with Observable.
Sisense
sisense.com
Sisense goes beyond traditional business intelligence by providing organizations with the ability to infuse analytics everywhere, embedded in both customer and employee applications and workflows. Sisense customers are breaking through the barriers of analytics adoption by going beyond the dashboard with Sisense Fusion – the highly customisable, AI-driven analytics cloud platform, that infuses intelligence at the right place and the right time, every time. More than 2,000 global companies rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets and drive meaningful change in the world. Ranked as the No. 1 Business Intelligence company in terms of customer success, Sisense has also been named one of the Forbes’ Cloud 100, The World’s Best Cloud Companies, five years in a row. Visit us at www.sisense.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and scheduling problems. Solvice infuses AI-powered technology into your applications. We use deep operations research expertise to speed up and improve the growth of your solution. Solvice products OnRoute and OnShift are the perfect answer to all of your scheduling & logistic problems. Our solvers calculate the best decision in seconds and send this data back to your developer team. Our APIs will help you boost efficiency to a completely new level. Start optimizing for free with our 30-day trial.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Business Intelligence and Analytics Software. Zoho Analytics is a self-service BI and data analytics software that lets you visually analyze your data, create stunning data visualizations and discover hidden insights in minutes.
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform that helps organizations leverage geolocation data and build map based applications. It offers several products including an interactive map builder, geolocation data processing platform, mobile apps and solutions for real or near real time visualization of changing data inputs. Simplifying location data work and enabling engaging map visualizations, Mapotic powers companies to create applications their users love.
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like interface delivers the full power of SQL into the hands of any user while keeping data fresh and secure within cloud data warehouses. Data-first companies use Sigma to empower their employees, customers, and partners to break free from the confines of the dashboard and explore data for themselves to make better, faster decisions. Our software was built to capitalize on the performance power of cloud data warehouses to combine data sources and analyze billions of rows of data instantly – no coding required.
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data integration platform to handle the toughest data preparation challenges. From raw data sources to fully interactive dashboards, Bold BI bridges the gap between data and actionable insights in record time. The platform offers integration with over 130 of the most common data sources, including Azure SQL Data Warehouse, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle, as well as generic access to any data source with a REST API. Additional Bold BI features include: • Embed analytics easily with a JavaScript SDK. • End-to-end support from onboarding to finished product. • Modern data architecture—no proprietary cubes. • Powerful SDK tuned for all major frameworks. • Deploy anywhere. • Single sign-on experience with OAuth2 and OpenID. • Scalable, no-surprises licensing. • Drag-and-drop design features. • Real-time collaboration on dashboards. • Integration with Office 365 and Active Directory. Syncfusion is proud to serve a wide variety of customers, from individual developers to Fortune 500 companies. For over two decades, the company has polished one of the most impressive collections of UI controls on the market. Channeling its data visualization expertise into the simplified yet comprehensive Bold BI solution is the next step in serving the developer community's needs. To ensure every client's success, Syncfusion’s support teams stand ready to assist at each stage. From onboarding through any implementation challenges that may crop up, the company is committed to offering not just tools, but expertise. NOTE: Older reviews may reference the historical product name
PlaceKit
placekit.io
PlaceKit is a worldwide geocoding API providing fast and accurate address autocomplete, store locator, and two-way geocoding for your app.
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. * Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions * Embedded release process including approvals, edits, in-line feedback, and tracking changes between revisions * Query-able database of as-run procedures * Manual and automated procedure views and capabilities * Integrated telemetry, command and control, and mission data * Detailed analytics, reports, and dashboards
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be low code for you and no code for your customers. You can focus your dev time on your core offering to accelerate your roadmap and your customer can self serve to make data driven decisions without the need for technical skills.
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that streamlines data connection, data management, data visualization, and sharing with your teams or clients. From Data Integration and Management to Data Analytics, Visualisation, and Sharing, we provide you with everything you need to easily make sense of your data, monitor your performance and keep an eye on key metrics in custom, fully interactive dashboards. In a world where data-driven decisions are key to success, our mission is to support organizations across all industries to gain visibility into their performance with automated data analysis and reporting by making the complicated simple. ClicData is trusted and used by 1,000+ leading organizations across multiple industries (Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare, Media and Advertising, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Public Sector, and more) in 25+ countries.
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a team can implement a truly modern report management system with advanced features and unlimited users. Make and edit reports with the Report Designer, which leverages Syncfusion’s UI expertise to provide dozens of report items, interactive features, appealing styles, and customizable formatting options. Then, use the Report Server to publish and export your reports, manage their access permissions, and deliver them to users on the web. When reports are available anywhere, pertinent stakeholders can collaborate to make better business decisions. Syncfusion is proud to serve a wide variety of customers, from individual developers to Fortune 500 companies. For over two decades, the company has polished one of the most impressive collections of UI controls on the market. In the course of that work, it discovered a need to simplify how enterprises create, store, and share vital business reports, and then set out to create a web-based report management solution. The result is Bold Reports, which handles the minutiae so report creators can focus on the big picture. To ensure every client’s success, Syncfusion’s support teams stand ready to assist at each stage. From onboarding through any implementation challenges that may crop up, the company is committed to offering not just tools, but expertise. NOTE: Older reviews may reference the historical product name