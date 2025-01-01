App store for web apps

Business Instant Messaging Software
Top Business Instant Messaging Software

Business instant messaging software functions as an internal communication tool for companies through a text-based messaging application. This software supports one-on-one direct messaging as well as group and team messaging. The swift nature of instant messaging eliminates the need for back-and-forth emails for simple questions or concerns, offering a dedicated space for quickly addressing coworkers without resorting to informal methods like personal phone texting. Companies of all sizes and types utilize business instant messaging solutions, either alongside other products or through integrations. These tools are often embedded in other software, such as employee intranet or engagement platforms. Nonetheless, numerous standalone business instant messaging solutions are available, offering extensive integration capabilities with various other categories.

Zoom

Zoom

zoom.us

Zoom is a video conferencing app that allows users to hold virtual meetings, enabling video chats, screen sharing, and integration with various tools.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

microsoft.com

Microsoft Teams is a platform for workplace chat, video meetings, file storage, and app integration, enhancing collaboration and communication.

Slack

Slack

slack.com

Slack is a business communication platform that offers messaging, voice/video calls, file sharing, and integration with third-party apps for team collaboration.

Otter

Otter

otter.ai

Otter is a note-taking app that transcribes voice conversations, identifies speakers, and allows sharing and collaboration on notes in real-time.

ClickUp

ClickUp

clickup.com

ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.

monday.com

monday.com

monday.com

monday.com is a project management tool that helps teams manage tasks, projects, and workflows, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.

Zoho Cliq

Zoho Cliq

zoho.com

Zoho Cliq is a business communication app that enables organized conversations, messaging, calls, and file sharing for teams in hybrid work settings.

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.

Basecamp

Basecamp

basecamp.com

Basecamp is a project management platform that centralizes tasks, communication, and file sharing for teams, facilitating collaboration and organization.

Workplace

Workplace

workplace.com

Workplace is a communication tool that connects employees through groups, chat, and video, enhancing collaboration and productivity, especially for remote teams.

Element

Element

element.io

Element is a secure platform for encrypted communication and collaboration, offering chat and video calls while allowing users control over their data.

Microsoft Kaizala

Microsoft Kaizala

microsoft.com

Microsoft Kaizala is a mobile app for group communication and work management, allowing users to coordinate tasks, share files, and gather feedback.

FuseBase

FuseBase

nimbusweb.me

FuseBase is a client collaboration tool that enhances workflow and communication through features like project management, client portals, and AI-assisted content creation.

Spike

Spike

spikenow.com

Spike is a communication platform that merges email, chat, and collaborative tools into one interface for efficient personal and team interactions.

Bitrix24

Bitrix24

bitrix24.com

Bitrix24 is a cloud-based platform that offers CRM, project management, team collaboration, and website building tools for businesses to enhance efficiency.

Chatwork

Chatwork

chatwork.com

Chatwork is a group chat app for businesses, offering secure messaging, video chat, task management, and file sharing to enhance team communication and productivity.

WorkJam

WorkJam

workjam.com

WorkJam is a digital platform that connects deskless employees, enhancing communication, task management, and training across various industries.

Webex

Webex

webex.com

Webex Webinars is a platform for hosting scalable webinars that support interactive features, custom branding, and real-time translations for global audiences.

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.

Lark

Lark

larksuite.com

Lark is a collaboration platform that integrates messaging, document sharing, video calls, and project management for efficient team workflows.

Workplace Chat

Workplace Chat

workplace.com

Workplace Chat is a communication app for teams that enables group and private messaging, file sharing, and integration with productivity tools for collaboration.

Teamwork

Teamwork

teamwork.com

Teamwork is a project management app that helps organizations plan, track, and manage projects, offering tools for collaboration, task management, and workflow optimization.

Keeper

Keeper

keepersecurity.com

Keeper is a password management app that securely stores passwords and sensitive information, supports multi-factor authentication, and integrates with various platforms.

Beekeeper

Beekeeper

beekeeper.io

Beekeeper is a mobile-first app that enhances communication and workflow for deskless workers, enabling real-time updates and file sharing.

IRCClou‪d‬

IRCClou‪d‬

irccloud.com

IRCCloud is a modern IRC client that connects users to IRC servers, supports Slack integration, and facilitates content sharing with features like message redaction and theme customization.

Copilot

Copilot

copilot.com

Copilot provides an integrated platform for businesses to manage client communication, payments, contracts, and more, with a branded client portal.

Mattermost

Mattermost

mattermost.com

Mattermost is an open-source platform for secure team communication and collaboration, offering messaging, project management, and customizable deployment options.

Chatway

Chatway

chatway.app

Chatway is a live chat app for websites that enables real-time customer support and engagement through customizable widgets and integration with popular messaging platforms.

Blink

Blink

joinblink.com

Blink is a mobile app that connects deskless and desk-based workers, enhancing communication, engagement, and resource management for organizations.

Nifty

Nifty

nifty.pm

Nifty is a project management tool that consolidates tasks, chat, goals, and documents, facilitating workflow, team collaboration, and task automation.

Threema Work

Threema Work

threema.ch

Threema Work is a secure, GDPR-compliant messaging app for businesses, enabling text, voice, and video communication without needing a phone number.

Rocket.Chat

Rocket.Chat

rocket.chat

Rocket.Chat is a secure team communication platform that offers messaging, voice, and video calls, with strong encryption and customization for regulated organizations.

Missive

Missive

missiveapp.com

Missive is a collaborative email management app that centralizes team communication through shared inboxes, internal chat, and automated workflows.

ProofHub

ProofHub

proofhub.com

ProofHub is a cloud-based project management and collaboration tool that helps teams plan, track, and manage projects efficiently.

Gitter

Gitter

gitter.im

Gitter is an open-source chat platform for GitHub and GitLab users, allowing real-time discussions in public or private chat rooms linked to repositories.

Moxo

Moxo

moxo.com

Moxo is a client management platform that streamlines communication and project workflows between businesses and their clients through a unified hub.

Speakap

Speakap

speakap.com

Speakap is a communication platform for organizations to connect with and inform deskless workers, facilitating discussions and information sharing across teams.

Pumble

Pumble

pumble.com

Pumble is a free team chat app for unlimited users, featuring channels, direct messages, video conferencing, and unlimited file storage for effective collaboration.

Stackfield

Stackfield

stackfield.com

Stackfield is a collaborative tool for task management, team chat, video conferencing, and document sharing, focusing on privacy, data security, and project efficiency.

Hive

Hive

hive.com

Hive is a project management app that helps teams manage tasks, deadlines, and communication, allowing customization and integration with other tools.

Happeo

Happeo

happeo.com

Happeo is an intranet platform that centralizes knowledge and communication, facilitating collaboration through customizable pages, channels, and a company directory.

Front

Front

front.com

Front is a customer service platform that centralizes communication, facilitates team collaboration, and uses AI for automation and analytics.

Zulip

Zulip

zulip.com

Zulip is an open-source group chat app that uses threaded conversations for organized communication. It supports integrations and can be self-hosted.

Jostle

Jostle

jostle.us

Jostle is an intranet app that enhances internal communication and employee engagement through organized content and recognition tools.

Twist

Twist

twist.com

Twist is a team communication app that enables organized, asynchronous conversations, reducing distractions and allowing structured discussions on various topics.

Flock

Flock

flock.com

Flock is a cloud-based app for team communication and collaboration, offering messaging, voice/video calls, task management, and integrations with various tools.

Hibox

Hibox

hibox.co

Hibox is a task management and collaboration tool that integrates project tasks, messaging, and video conferencing for efficient team workflows.

Vowel

Vowel

vowel.com

Vowel is an AI-powered video conferencing tool that streamlines meetings by providing summaries, transcripts, and search functionality for improved collaboration.

Trengo

Trengo

trengo.com

Trengo is a customer engagement platform that centralizes communications from multiple channels, automates responses, and enhances team collaboration.

Diligent Director

Diligent Director

diligent.com

Diligent Director is a governance platform that helps boards manage operations, offering tools for agendas, approvals, compliance, and document management.

Prokeep

Prokeep

prokeep.com

Prokeep is a customer communication platform for wholesale distributors that centralizes messaging and improves engagement, efficiency, and sales.

Chanty

Chanty

chanty.com

Chanty is a cloud-based collaboration platform that combines messaging, project management, and automation for effective team communication and task management.

Nucleus

Nucleus

nucleusapp.io

Nucleus is a workplace communication app that consolidates meetings, messaging, tasks, notes, and documents into one platform to enhance focus and productivity.

uShare.to

uShare.to

web.ushare.to

uShare.to is a communication app for teams and customer engagement, featuring group chat, conferencing, shared documents, and client interaction tools.

Grape Messenger

Grape Messenger

chatgrape.com

Grape Messenger enables secure team communication across devices, integrating company data for efficient business chat.

Kimoby

Kimoby

kimoby.com

Kimoby is a cloud-based platform for business messaging, appointment management, and SMS marketing to enhance team collaboration and customer engagement.

Fleep

Fleep

fleep.io

Fleep is a messaging app that enables real-time communication, file sharing, and task management for teams across organizations.

