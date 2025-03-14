Top Business Instant Messaging Software

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Business instant messaging software functions as an internal communication tool for companies through a text-based messaging application. This software supports one-on-one direct messaging as well as group and team messaging. The swift nature of instant messaging eliminates the need for back-and-forth emails for simple questions or concerns, offering a dedicated space for quickly addressing coworkers without resorting to informal methods like personal phone texting. Companies of all sizes and types utilize business instant messaging solutions, either alongside other products or through integrations. These tools are often embedded in other software, such as employee intranet or engagement platforms. Nonetheless, numerous standalone business instant messaging solutions are available, offering extensive integration capabilities with various other categories.