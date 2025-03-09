Find the right software and services.
Business instant messaging software functions as an internal communication tool for companies through a text-based messaging application. This software supports one-on-one direct messaging as well as group and team messaging. The swift nature of instant messaging eliminates the need for back-and-forth emails for simple questions or concerns, offering a dedicated space for quickly addressing coworkers without resorting to informal methods like personal phone texting. Companies of all sizes and types utilize business instant messaging solutions, either alongside other products or through integrations. These tools are often embedded in other software, such as employee intranet or engagement platforms. Nonetheless, numerous standalone business instant messaging solutions are available, offering extensive integration capabilities with various other categories.
Zoom
zoom.us
Zoom is a video conferencing app that allows users to hold virtual meetings, enabling video chats, screen sharing, and integration with various tools.
Slack
slack.com
Slack is a business communication platform that offers messaging, voice/video calls, file sharing, and integration with third-party apps for team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams
microsoft.com
Microsoft Teams is a platform for workplace chat, video meetings, file storage, and app integration, enhancing collaboration and communication.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that helps teams manage tasks, projects, and workflows, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.
Rainbow
openrainbow.com
Rainbow business communication solutions are user-friendly online tools designed to support collaboration, time management, security, and privacy needs.
Assembly
joinassembly.com
Assembly is a modern AI-driven engagement platform that streamlines recognition, rewards, internal communication, and collaboration across the organization. This single, convenient hub offers comprehensive and versatile engagement solutions, including announcements, AI workplace assistants, contests, surveys, and more. Assembly provides an extensive catalog of rewards, such as gift cards, custom swag, culture rewards, and charity donations, fostering a workplace culture where employees feel valued, appreciated, and connected. Powerful analytics enable managers to gain insights into company sentiment, ensuring an environment where employees feel heard and understood. Recognize Your Team in a Meaningful Way Align core values with recognition to encourage daily embrace by the team. Enhance recognition with a vast catalog of rewards including gift cards, custom swag, culture rewards, and charity donations. Automate Milestones and Anniversary Recognition Celebrate every teammate's birthday or anniversary with automated custom shoutouts. Seamless Integration with Microsoft Teams and Slack Engage seamlessly where you already work, with secure integration and real-time data updates. Input data once for immediate synchronization across platforms. Enhance Employee Engagement Utilize CEO and executive updates, various employee surveys, weekly check-ins, and satisfaction surveys to improve engagement. Streamline Internal Communications Leverage tools like AMA templates, news feeds, help templates, group feeds, icebreakers, idea management, internal wikis, and meeting tools to enhance communication workflows. Boost Team Productivity Use daily recaps, agendas, meeting notes, product feedback, wins lists, and a lightweight sales CRM to increase productivity. Simplify HR & Recruiting Implement surveys for employee benefits, exit interviews, eNPS scores, internal referrals, interview questions, and new hire feedback, alongside contractor time tracking and other HR templates.
Atolia
atolia.com
Kickstart successful teamwork quickly and easily from a single digital workplace. Communicate easily through video calls & instant messaging. Manage your projects and complete them faster. Share and sync your calendars with your colleagues. Share and co-edit your documents in real time. All of these in one single platform. Even if it’s super easy to use & implement (no download, no complicated setup), we have a lovely support team ready to help you. Cherry on top, Atolia is 10X cheaper than subscribing to Slack + Asana + Dropbox + Zoom (still great tools ;))
Basecamp
basecamp.com
Basecamp is a project management platform that centralizes tasks, communication, and file sharing for teams, facilitating collaboration and organization.
Beekeeper
beekeeper.io
Beekeeper is a mobile-first app that enhances communication and workflow for deskless workers, enabling real-time updates and file sharing.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is a cloud-based platform that offers CRM, project management, team collaboration, and website building tools for businesses to enhance efficiency.
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is a mobile app that connects deskless and desk-based workers, enhancing communication, engagement, and resource management for organizations.
Chanty
chanty.com
Chanty is a cloud-based collaboration platform that combines messaging, project management, and automation for effective team communication and task management.
Chatwork
chatwork.com
Chatwork is a group chat app for businesses, offering secure messaging, video chat, task management, and file sharing to enhance team communication and productivity.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based client portal and collaboration tool. It enables teams, project groups and business clients to all collaborate efficiently on documents and files from within a secure cloud environment. We offer 3 main portal options: 1. Easy (off the shelf easily customizable portal). 2. Bespoke (custom portal built on the Clinked infrastructure to your specific requirements). 3. Virtual Data Room. All portals offer a wide array of features, some of which are listed below. Enhance Your Business Image * Clinked client portal can be customized and white-labelled. * Use your own URL, e.g. https://clients.yourcompany.com. * Branded native mobile apps are available for Android and iOS. Collaborate and Communicate * Update clients with real-time activity streams and project progress management. * Assign tasks to individual team members or share the workload with more than one user. * Have efficient discussions, communicate using @mentions, instant 1-2-1 and group chat, and microblogging. * Full-text search. A Secure Client Portal * 256 bit SSL in transit and AES encryption at rest. * Two-factor authentication for secure access to your solution. * Account administrators can view all user activity in the audit trail. No.1 FTP Alternative * Drag and drop files and folders to share large files. * Locate and bring up files and folders with the universal search bar. * View live previews of your documents without having to download them. Integrations * Native integration with Google Workspace. * Native integration with AdobeSign, DocuSign and JotForm. * Automate tasks & actions with over 3,000 apps via Zapier. * Public API. Completely custom portal built to your specifications * Built on robust Clinked ISO certified infrastructure. * Select from a vast array of existing features. * Add new unique features that your business needs. * Custom UI to fit your use case and workflow. * Straightforward design process. * Quick delivery.
Crugo
crugo.com
Crugo is a platform for secure communication and organization, featuring group chats, file sharing, task management, and calendar integration for efficient collaboration.
Diligent Administrator
diligent.com
The Diligent Administrator app aids governance professionals in managing administrative tasks like agenda creation, policy management, and meeting organization.
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent Director is a governance platform that helps boards manage operations, offering tools for agendas, approvals, compliance, and document management.
Element
element.io
Element is a secure platform for encrypted communication and collaboration, offering chat and video calls while allowing users control over their data.
Fleep
fleep.io
Fleep is a messaging app that enables real-time communication, file sharing, and task management for teams across organizations.
Flock
flock.com
Flock is a cloud-based app for team communication and collaboration, offering messaging, voice/video calls, task management, and integrations with various tools.
Front
front.com
Front is a customer service platform that centralizes communication, facilitates team collaboration, and uses AI for automation and analytics.
Gitter
gitter.im
Gitter is an open-source chat platform for GitHub and GitLab users, allowing real-time discussions in public or private chat rooms linked to repositories.
Gmelius
gmelius.com
Gmelius is a collaboration platform that integrates with Google Workspace, enhancing email management and teamwork within Gmail and connecting to other tools like Slack and Trello.
Grape Messenger
chatgrape.com
Grape allows your team to communicate secure on all devices. It uses deep service integration so you can access all company data in one place, making it the most efficient business chat on the market.
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is an intranet platform that centralizes knowledge and communication, facilitating collaboration through customizable pages, channels, and a company directory.
heycollab
heycollab.com
Heycollab is a productivity app that helps teams manage tasks, collaborate, and track project progress in a centralized platform.
Hibox
hibox.co
Hibox is a task management and collaboration tool that integrates project tasks, messaging, and video conferencing for efficient team workflows.
Hive
hive.com
Hive helps teams move faster. Hive's best-in-class project management platform includes all of the tools you need and want - and if not, it will build them for you. With flexible project views and endless customizations, Hive offers project management on your terms, success guaranteed. With features like task assignment, deadline tracking, and real-time communication, Hive helps thousands of teams all over the world get their work done more efficiently and on time. Use the mobile app to easily view projects, comment on tasks, message teammates, and manage your to-do list. Key features: - Direct & ongoing sync with the desktop app - Create tasks and projects on-the-go - Direct and group chat for ease of communication - Attachments that allow files to be uploaded directly from your phone - Ability to comment and tag teammates directly on action cards - Customize your work experience across your projects Hive is used by thousands of fast-moving teams to help with: - Project management - Integrating tools - Resourcing - Time-Tracking - Proofing and approvals - Note Taking - Task management - Reporting and analytics
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.
IRCCloud
irccloud.com
IRCCloud is a modern IRC client that connects users to IRC servers, supports Slack integration, and facilitates content sharing with features like message redaction and theme customization.
Jandi
jandi.com
Jandi is a workplace messaging app that facilitates team communication, file sharing, task management, and video conferencing for improved collaboration.
Jostle
jostle.us
Jostle is an intranet app that enhances internal communication and employee engagement through organized content and recognition tools.
Keeper
keepersecurity.com
Keeper is a password management app that securely stores passwords and sensitive information, supports multi-factor authentication, and integrates with various platforms.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is a collaboration platform that integrates messaging, document sharing, video calls, and project management for efficient team workflows.
Leverice
leverice.com
Leverice is a productivity messaging platform that streamlines workflow automation and communication for teams, enhancing organization and efficiency.
Maqpie
maqpie.com
Maqpie brings the power of team chat and boost users retention of your SaaS app.
Mattermost
mattermost.com
Mattermost is an open-source platform for secure team communication and collaboration, offering messaging, project management, and customizable deployment options.
Microsoft Kaizala
microsoft.com
Microsoft Kaizala is a mobile app for group communication and work management, allowing users to coordinate tasks, share files, and gather feedback.
Missive
missiveapp.com
Missive is a collaborative email management app that centralizes team communication through shared inboxes, internal chat, and automated workflows.
Nifty
nifty.pm
Nifty is a project management tool that consolidates tasks, chat, goals, and documents, facilitating workflow, team collaboration, and task automation.
FuseBase
nimbusweb.me
FuseBase is a client collaboration tool that enhances workflow and communication through features like project management, client portals, and AI-assisted content creation.
Nucleus
nucleusapp.io
Unite your workplace communication. A single platform for meetings, messaging, tasks, notes, and documents. Designed to improve focus and productivity.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a note-taking app that transcribes voice conversations, identifies speakers, and allows sharing and collaboration on notes in real-time.
ProofHub
proofhub.com
ProofHub is a cloud-based project management and collaboration tool that helps teams plan, track, and manage projects efficiently.
Pumble
pumble.com
Pumble is a free team chat app for unlimited users, featuring channels, direct messages, video conferencing, and unlimited file storage for effective collaboration.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Rocket.Chat
rocket.chat
Rocket.Chat is a secure team communication platform that offers messaging, voice, and video calls, with strong encryption and customization for regulated organizations.
Ryver
ryver.com
Ryver is a team communication app that combines messaging, task management, and calls in one platform, making collaboration straightforward and organized.
Samepage
samepage.io
Samepage is a collaborative workspace that combines chat, video conferencing, task management, and document editing to enhance team communication and productivity.
Slenke
slenke.com
We created Slenke to eliminate barriers between teams, so your teams can focus on getting work done. What can you do with Slenke? Organize and Manage Projects Communicate with your team Manage and Assign Tasks Track your time Run your entire business with Slenke
Speakap
speakap.com
Speakap is a communication platform for organizations to connect with and inform deskless workers, facilitating discussions and information sharing across teams.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike is a communication platform that merges email, chat, and collaborative tools into one interface for efficient personal and team interactions.
Stackfield
stackfield.com
Stackfield is a collaborative tool for task management, team chat, video conferencing, and document sharing, focusing on privacy, data security, and project efficiency.
Swit
swit.io
Swit is a collaboration app that integrates tasks, chat, goals, and approvals to enhance productivity and streamline workflows for teams of all sizes.
Talkspirit
talkspirit.com
Talkspirit is a collaborative platform that facilitates communication and teamwork through messaging, project organization, and integration with other tools.
Team Engine
teamengine.io
Employers of choice use Team Engine to recruit, retain, engage, and improve their field workforces. Team Engine is an HR automation suite that helps growing companies outcompete for top talent and implement best practices in employee engagement. Organizations can say goodbye to manual, disjointed, time-consuming processes and hello to intuitive, customizable software that automatically executes the critical, time-sensitive components of an exceptional talent strategy. Currently used by hundreds of growing companies, Team Engine’s text-first communication platform caters to the unique needs of organizations with a distributed workforce in the field. That’s because field workers are looking for speed and simplicity, both in the hiring process and in their day-to-day work. With Team Engine, organizations can overcome engagement challenges unique to their industry to outcompete and hire the best people first, then drive retention and engagement with consistent communication and feedback opportunities. Team Engine will help organizations: * Find and hire great people: Automate the redundant tasks in the hiring process so they can add value where it matters most. * Motivate and retain quality employees: Get new hires off to a good start with structured one-on-ones and the opportunity to provide feedback on the experience. * Execute and continuously improve: Build connectedness across the company to get work done, create efficient processes, and nurture a culture of growth and development. A glimpse at how Team Engine helps: * Texting with deskless employees and job applicants * Automated messaging for time-sensitive communications (e.g., interview reminders and open enrollment deadlines) * Built-in recruitment advertising on Craigslist, Facebook, and Instagram * Translated communications for Spanish speakers * A centralized hub for organizing all recruiting activity and applicant details * Diversification of candidate sourcing for greater reach
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork is a project management app that helps organizations plan, track, and manage projects, offering tools for collaboration, task management, and workflow optimization.
