App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Business Instant Messaging Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Business Instant Messaging Software - Vatican City

Business instant messaging software functions as an internal communication tool for companies through a text-based messaging application. This software supports one-on-one direct messaging as well as group and team messaging. The swift nature of instant messaging eliminates the need for back-and-forth emails for simple questions or concerns, offering a dedicated space for quickly addressing coworkers without resorting to informal methods like personal phone texting. Companies of all sizes and types utilize business instant messaging solutions, either alongside other products or through integrations. These tools are often embedded in other software, such as employee intranet or engagement platforms. Nonetheless, numerous standalone business instant messaging solutions are available, offering extensive integration capabilities with various other categories.

Submit New App


Zoom

Zoom

zoom.us

Zoom is a video conferencing app that allows users to hold virtual meetings, enabling video chats, screen sharing, and integration with various tools.

Slack

Slack

slack.com

Slack is a business communication platform that offers messaging, voice/video calls, file sharing, and integration with third-party apps for team collaboration.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

microsoft.com

Microsoft Teams is a platform for workplace chat, video meetings, file storage, and app integration, enhancing collaboration and communication.

monday.com

monday.com

monday.com

monday.com is a project management tool that helps teams manage tasks, projects, and workflows, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.

Rainbow

Rainbow

openrainbow.com

Rainbow business communication solutions are user-friendly online tools designed to support collaboration, time management, security, and privacy needs.

Assembly

Assembly

joinassembly.com

Assembly is a modern AI-driven engagement platform that streamlines recognition, rewards, internal communication, and collaboration across the organization. This single, convenient hub offers comprehensive and versatile engagement solutions, including announcements, AI workplace assistants, contests, surveys, and more. Assembly provides an extensive catalog of rewards, such as gift cards, custom swag, culture rewards, and charity donations, fostering a workplace culture where employees feel valued, appreciated, and connected. Powerful analytics enable managers to gain insights into company sentiment, ensuring an environment where employees feel heard and understood. Recognize Your Team in a Meaningful Way Align core values with recognition to encourage daily embrace by the team. Enhance recognition with a vast catalog of rewards including gift cards, custom swag, culture rewards, and charity donations. Automate Milestones and Anniversary Recognition Celebrate every teammate's birthday or anniversary with automated custom shoutouts. Seamless Integration with Microsoft Teams and Slack Engage seamlessly where you already work, with secure integration and real-time data updates. Input data once for immediate synchronization across platforms. Enhance Employee Engagement Utilize CEO and executive updates, various employee surveys, weekly check-ins, and satisfaction surveys to improve engagement. Streamline Internal Communications Leverage tools like AMA templates, news feeds, help templates, group feeds, icebreakers, idea management, internal wikis, and meeting tools to enhance communication workflows. Boost Team Productivity Use daily recaps, agendas, meeting notes, product feedback, wins lists, and a lightweight sales CRM to increase productivity. Simplify HR & Recruiting Implement surveys for employee benefits, exit interviews, eNPS scores, internal referrals, interview questions, and new hire feedback, alongside contractor time tracking and other HR templates.

Atolia

Atolia

atolia.com

Kickstart successful teamwork quickly and easily from a single digital workplace. Communicate easily through video calls & instant messaging. Manage your projects and complete them faster. Share and sync your calendars with your colleagues. Share and co-edit your documents in real time. All of these in one single platform. Even if it’s super easy to use & implement (no download, no complicated setup), we have a lovely support team ready to help you. Cherry on top, Atolia is 10X cheaper than subscribing to Slack + Asana + Dropbox + Zoom (still great tools ;))

Basecamp

Basecamp

basecamp.com

Basecamp is a project management platform that centralizes tasks, communication, and file sharing for teams, facilitating collaboration and organization.

Beekeeper

Beekeeper

beekeeper.io

Beekeeper is a mobile-first app that enhances communication and workflow for deskless workers, enabling real-time updates and file sharing.

Bitrix24

Bitrix24

bitrix24.com

Bitrix24 is a cloud-based platform that offers CRM, project management, team collaboration, and website building tools for businesses to enhance efficiency.

Blink

Blink

joinblink.com

Blink is a mobile app that connects deskless and desk-based workers, enhancing communication, engagement, and resource management for organizations.

Chanty

Chanty

chanty.com

Chanty is a cloud-based collaboration platform that combines messaging, project management, and automation for effective team communication and task management.

Chatwork

Chatwork

chatwork.com

Chatwork is a group chat app for businesses, offering secure messaging, video chat, task management, and file sharing to enhance team communication and productivity.

ClickUp

ClickUp

clickup.com

ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.

Clinked

Clinked

clinked.com

Clinked is a cloud-based client portal and collaboration tool. It enables teams, project groups and business clients to all collaborate efficiently on documents and files from within a secure cloud environment. We offer 3 main portal options: 1. Easy (off the shelf easily customizable portal). 2. Bespoke (custom portal built on the Clinked infrastructure to your specific requirements). 3. Virtual Data Room. All portals offer a wide array of features, some of which are listed below. Enhance Your Business Image * Clinked client portal can be customized and white-labelled. * Use your own URL, e.g. https://clients.yourcompany.com. * Branded native mobile apps are available for Android and iOS. Collaborate and Communicate * Update clients with real-time activity streams and project progress management. * Assign tasks to individual team members or share the workload with more than one user. * Have efficient discussions, communicate using @mentions, instant 1-2-1 and group chat, and microblogging. * Full-text search. A Secure Client Portal * 256 bit SSL in transit and AES encryption at rest. * Two-factor authentication for secure access to your solution. * Account administrators can view all user activity in the audit trail. No.1 FTP Alternative * Drag and drop files and folders to share large files. * Locate and bring up files and folders with the universal search bar. * View live previews of your documents without having to download them. Integrations * Native integration with Google Workspace. * Native integration with AdobeSign, DocuSign and JotForm. * Automate tasks & actions with over 3,000 apps via Zapier. * Public API. Completely custom portal built to your specifications * Built on robust Clinked ISO certified infrastructure. * Select from a vast array of existing features. * Add new unique features that your business needs. * Custom UI to fit your use case and workflow. * Straightforward design process. * Quick delivery.

Crugo

Crugo

crugo.com

Crugo is a platform for secure communication and organization, featuring group chats, file sharing, task management, and calendar integration for efficient collaboration.

Diligent Administrator

Diligent Administrator

diligent.com

The Diligent Administrator app aids governance professionals in managing administrative tasks like agenda creation, policy management, and meeting organization.

Diligent Director

Diligent Director

diligent.com

Diligent Director is a governance platform that helps boards manage operations, offering tools for agendas, approvals, compliance, and document management.

Element

Element

element.io

Element is a secure platform for encrypted communication and collaboration, offering chat and video calls while allowing users control over their data.

Fleep

Fleep

fleep.io

Fleep is a messaging app that enables real-time communication, file sharing, and task management for teams across organizations.

Flock

Flock

flock.com

Flock is a cloud-based app for team communication and collaboration, offering messaging, voice/video calls, task management, and integrations with various tools.

Front

Front

front.com

Front is a customer service platform that centralizes communication, facilitates team collaboration, and uses AI for automation and analytics.

Gitter

Gitter

gitter.im

Gitter is an open-source chat platform for GitHub and GitLab users, allowing real-time discussions in public or private chat rooms linked to repositories.

Gmelius

Gmelius

gmelius.com

Gmelius is a collaboration platform that integrates with Google Workspace, enhancing email management and teamwork within Gmail and connecting to other tools like Slack and Trello.

Grape Messenger

Grape Messenger

chatgrape.com

Grape allows your team to communicate secure on all devices. It uses deep service integration so you can access all company data in one place, making it the most efficient business chat on the market.

Happeo

Happeo

happeo.com

Happeo is an intranet platform that centralizes knowledge and communication, facilitating collaboration through customizable pages, channels, and a company directory.

heycollab

heycollab

heycollab.com

Heycollab is a productivity app that helps teams manage tasks, collaborate, and track project progress in a centralized platform.

Hibox

Hibox

hibox.co

Hibox is a task management and collaboration tool that integrates project tasks, messaging, and video conferencing for efficient team workflows.

Hive

Hive

hive.com

Hive helps teams move faster. Hive's best-in-class project management platform includes all of the tools you need and want - and if not, it will build them for you. With flexible project views and endless customizations, Hive offers project management on your terms, success guaranteed. With features like task assignment, deadline tracking, and real-time communication, Hive helps thousands of teams all over the world get their work done more efficiently and on time. Use the mobile app to easily view projects, comment on tasks, message teammates, and manage your to-do list. Key features: - Direct & ongoing sync with the desktop app - Create tasks and projects on-the-go - Direct and group chat for ease of communication - Attachments that allow files to be uploaded directly from your phone - Ability to comment and tag teammates directly on action cards - Customize your work experience across your projects Hive is used by thousands of fast-moving teams to help with: - Project management - Integrating tools - Resourcing - Time-Tracking - Proofing and approvals - Note Taking - Task management - Reporting and analytics

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.

IRCClou‪d‬

IRCClou‪d‬

irccloud.com

IRCCloud is a modern IRC client that connects users to IRC servers, supports Slack integration, and facilitates content sharing with features like message redaction and theme customization.

Jandi

Jandi

jandi.com

Jandi is a workplace messaging app that facilitates team communication, file sharing, task management, and video conferencing for improved collaboration.

Jostle

Jostle

jostle.us

Jostle is an intranet app that enhances internal communication and employee engagement through organized content and recognition tools.

Keeper

Keeper

keepersecurity.com

Keeper is a password management app that securely stores passwords and sensitive information, supports multi-factor authentication, and integrates with various platforms.

Lark

Lark

larksuite.com

Lark is a collaboration platform that integrates messaging, document sharing, video calls, and project management for efficient team workflows.

Leverice

Leverice

leverice.com

Leverice is a productivity messaging platform that streamlines workflow automation and communication for teams, enhancing organization and efficiency.

Maqpie

Maqpie

maqpie.com

Maqpie brings the power of team chat and boost users retention of your SaaS app.

Mattermost

Mattermost

mattermost.com

Mattermost is an open-source platform for secure team communication and collaboration, offering messaging, project management, and customizable deployment options.

Microsoft Kaizala

Microsoft Kaizala

microsoft.com

Microsoft Kaizala is a mobile app for group communication and work management, allowing users to coordinate tasks, share files, and gather feedback.

Missive

Missive

missiveapp.com

Missive is a collaborative email management app that centralizes team communication through shared inboxes, internal chat, and automated workflows.

Nifty

Nifty

nifty.pm

Nifty is a project management tool that consolidates tasks, chat, goals, and documents, facilitating workflow, team collaboration, and task automation.

FuseBase

FuseBase

nimbusweb.me

FuseBase is a client collaboration tool that enhances workflow and communication through features like project management, client portals, and AI-assisted content creation.

Nucleus

Nucleus

nucleusapp.io

Unite your workplace communication. A single platform for meetings, messaging, tasks, notes, and documents. Designed to improve focus and productivity.

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.

Otter

Otter

otter.ai

Otter is a note-taking app that transcribes voice conversations, identifies speakers, and allows sharing and collaboration on notes in real-time.

ProofHub

ProofHub

proofhub.com

ProofHub is a cloud-based project management and collaboration tool that helps teams plan, track, and manage projects efficiently.

Pumble

Pumble

pumble.com

Pumble is a free team chat app for unlimited users, featuring channels, direct messages, video conferencing, and unlimited file storage for effective collaboration.

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.

Rocket.Chat

Rocket.Chat

rocket.chat

Rocket.Chat is a secure team communication platform that offers messaging, voice, and video calls, with strong encryption and customization for regulated organizations.

Ryver

Ryver

ryver.com

Ryver is a team communication app that combines messaging, task management, and calls in one platform, making collaboration straightforward and organized.

Samepage

Samepage

samepage.io

Samepage is a collaborative workspace that combines chat, video conferencing, task management, and document editing to enhance team communication and productivity.

Slenke

Slenke

slenke.com

We created Slenke to eliminate barriers between teams, so your teams can focus on getting work done. What can you do with Slenke? Organize and Manage Projects Communicate with your team Manage and Assign Tasks Track your time Run your entire business with Slenke

Speakap

Speakap

speakap.com

Speakap is a communication platform for organizations to connect with and inform deskless workers, facilitating discussions and information sharing across teams.

Spike

Spike

spikenow.com

Spike is a communication platform that merges email, chat, and collaborative tools into one interface for efficient personal and team interactions.

Stackfield

Stackfield

stackfield.com

Stackfield is a collaborative tool for task management, team chat, video conferencing, and document sharing, focusing on privacy, data security, and project efficiency.

Swit

Swit

swit.io

Swit is a collaboration app that integrates tasks, chat, goals, and approvals to enhance productivity and streamline workflows for teams of all sizes.

Talkspirit

Talkspirit

talkspirit.com

Talkspirit is a collaborative platform that facilitates communication and teamwork through messaging, project organization, and integration with other tools.

Team Engine

Team Engine

teamengine.io

Employers of choice use Team Engine to recruit, retain, engage, and improve their field workforces. Team Engine is an HR automation suite that helps growing companies outcompete for top talent and implement best practices in employee engagement. Organizations can say goodbye to manual, disjointed, time-consuming processes and hello to intuitive, customizable software that automatically executes the critical, time-sensitive components of an exceptional talent strategy. Currently used by hundreds of growing companies, Team Engine’s text-first communication platform caters to the unique needs of organizations with a distributed workforce in the field. That’s because field workers are looking for speed and simplicity, both in the hiring process and in their day-to-day work. With Team Engine, organizations can overcome engagement challenges unique to their industry to outcompete and hire the best people first, then drive retention and engagement with consistent communication and feedback opportunities. Team Engine will help organizations: * Find and hire great people: Automate the redundant tasks in the hiring process so they can add value where it matters most. * Motivate and retain quality employees: Get new hires off to a good start with structured one-on-ones and the opportunity to provide feedback on the experience. * Execute and continuously improve: Build connectedness across the company to get work done, create efficient processes, and nurture a culture of growth and development. A glimpse at how Team Engine helps: * Texting with deskless employees and job applicants * Automated messaging for time-sensitive communications (e.g., interview reminders and open enrollment deadlines) * Built-in recruitment advertising on Craigslist, Facebook, and Instagram * Translated communications for Spanish speakers * A centralized hub for organizing all recruiting activity and applicant details * Diversification of candidate sourcing for greater reach

Teamwork

Teamwork

teamwork.com

Teamwork is a project management app that helps organizations plan, track, and manage projects, offering tools for collaboration, task management, and workflow optimization.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.

Top Business Instant Messaging Software - Vatican City - WebCatalog