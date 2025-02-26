Top Business Instant Messaging Software - Tunisia

Gmelius

gmelius.com

Gmelius is the first collaboration platform that integrates natively inside Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), and connects it with the other apps used by your company like Slack or Trello. Gmelius allows teams to collaborate while working from the tools they already know and love. No need to migrate data to a different third-party solution nor to learn how to use another application. Gmelius makes great teamwork happen right from a user's Gmail inbox. Starting with powerful shared inboxes, shared Gmail labels, visual Kanban boards, and smart workflow automations right inside Gmail, Gmelius offers a unique collaboration platform that integrates with the rest of a user's daily apps. A user can connect their favorite tools together with unique 2-way integrations (including Slack and Trello), a public API, or through Zapier. * Simplify email management * Increase transparency and accountability * Automate and optimize the distribution of the workload * Streamline workflows and automate any grunt work Gmelius offers the leading shared inbox solution in the market, and here is why: 1. Gmelius seamlessly integrates with existing tools. Gmelius lives right in a user's Gmail inbox, letting them work in an ecosystem they are comfortable with. This saves time and money on migration, administration, and training. 2. Gmelius scales with needs. Its unique architecture supports both small and large organizations on a daily basis. Its largest customers count 8,000+ active shared inboxes and tens of thousands of users. 3. Gmelius enforces a strict Privacy by Design model. Its headquarters are in Switzerland, Europe, and privacy has always been proactively integrated into the platform. Unlike other services, Gmelius never stores the content of a user's emails.