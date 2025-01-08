App store for web apps
Top Business Instant Messaging Software - French Polynesia
Business instant messaging software functions as an internal communication tool for companies through a text-based messaging application. This software supports one-on-one direct messaging as well as group and team messaging. The swift nature of instant messaging eliminates the need for back-and-forth emails for simple questions or concerns, offering a dedicated space for quickly addressing coworkers without resorting to informal methods like personal phone texting. Companies of all sizes and types utilize business instant messaging solutions, either alongside other products or through integrations. These tools are often embedded in other software, such as employee intranet or engagement platforms. Nonetheless, numerous standalone business instant messaging solutions are available, offering extensive integration capabilities with various other categories.
Microsoft Teams
microsoft.com
Microsoft Teams is a communication and collaboration platform that combines workplace chat, video meetings, file storage , and application integration. The service integrates with the Office 365 subscription office productivity suite and features extensions that can integrate with non-Microsoft products. Microsoft Teams is a competitor to services such as Slack and is the evolution and upgrade path from Microsoft Skype for Business.Microsoft announced Teams at an event in New York, and launched the service worldwide on March 14, 2017. It was created during an internal hackathon at the company Headquarters, and is currently led by Brian MacDonald, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.
Zoom Web
zoom.us
Zoom is a videotelephony software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free version provides a video chatting service that allows up to 100 devices at once, with a 40-minute time restriction for free accounts having meetings of three or more participants. Users have the option to upgrade by subscribing to one of its plans, with the highest allowing up to 1,000 people concurrently, with no time restriction.During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a major increase in the use of Zoom and similar products for remote work, distance education, and online social relations.
Slack
slack.com
Slack is a proprietary business communication platform developed by American software company Slack Technologies. Slack offers many IRC-style features, including persistent chat rooms (channels) organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focused, collaborative, and efficient in meetings, interviews, lectures, and wherever important conversations happen.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com won the 2020 Webby Award for Productivity in the category Apps, Mobile & Voice.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Zoho Cliq
zoho.com
Zoho Cliq is a business communication software that helps simplify and streamline your communication with organized conversations and information that's easy to find. Cliq is designed to enable a hybrid work style, where you can log in to work through any device from anywhere. This helps improve your team's overall productivity and, in turn, impacts the performance of your business positively.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects everyone in your company, even if they’re working remotely. Use familiar features like Groups, Chat and Live video broadcasting to get people talking and working together. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. and includes the use of groups, instant messaging and a news feed. Development is led by Julien Codorniou, Vice President of Workplace, & Karandeep Anand, Head of Workplace.
Basecamp
basecamp.com
Basecamp is an American web software company based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm was co‑founded in 1999 by Jason Fried, Carlos Segura, and Ernest Kim as a web design company called 37signals.Since mid‑2004, the company's focus has shifted from web design to web application development. Its first commercial application was Basecamp, followed by Backpack, Campfire, and Highrise. The open source web application framework Ruby on Rails was initially created for internal use at 37signals, before being publicly released in 2004.In February 2014, the company adopted a new strategy, focusing entirely on its flagship product, the software package also named Basecamp, and renaming the company from 37signals to Basecamp. Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson have published several books under the 37signals name.
Element
element.io
Element is a secure communications platform built on Matrix: a decentralised and end-to-end encrypted protocol. Bring your teams together, boost productivity and workplace satisfaction, while retaining complete ownership of your data. Element is a leader in the Forrester Wave: Secure Communications report. Easily collaborate with your partners, suppliers or clients with video calls and instant messaging: like email for the 21st century. You can even connect your Slack, MS Teams, WhatsApp accounts. On the other hand Element can be closed for high security environments using secure border and cross domain gateways, and even air-gapped deployments. Being built on Matrix, there is no single point of failure for the network thanks to the decentralised network architecture, making it perfect for mission-critical environments. Please contact us to explore how your business can benefit from Element.
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Microsoft Kaizala
microsoft.com
Microsoft Kaizala is a mobile app and service designed for large group communications and work management. Kaizala makes it easy to connect and coordinate work with your entire value chain, including field employees, vendors, partners, and customers wherever they are. With Kaizala you efficiently assign and track tasks or collect data with individuals or large groups–even if they’re not within your organization.
FuseBase
nimbusweb.me
FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) is an AI-powered, all-in-one client collaboration tool designed to help professional services streamline workflow and deliver outstanding customer experiences with client portals. This platform empowers professional services with hundreds of advanced yet intuitive features for real-time collaboration, project and information management, and even content creation. Offer services under your brand and deliver exceptional, personalized customer experiences with white-labeled client portals that centralize communication, project progress tracking, and knowledge management. Use the innovative drag-and-drop document builder to craft interactive super-documents with any file formats and embeds from 2000+ supported integrations. Try Kanban boards, project tracking tools, real-time editing, and more features in FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) team workspaces for productive collaboration. Optimize daily operations with the advanced FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) AI assistant, automate tasks like content creation and translation, get insights to make data-driven decisions, and free time for scaling the business.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharged messaging platform that prioritizes your most important messages, so you can focus on the most important things. Use your existing email and enjoy a clutter-free email experience. Spike for Teams: Communication clarity for teams! Spike offers a comprehensive productivity suite for teams. It combines team chat, email, video meetings, AI tools, and collaborative documents into a unified feed. Communicate and collaborate effortlessly with internal teams and external stakeholders, including colleagues, partners, customers, and vendors, whether they use Spike or not. Spike is the first business email service designed for meaningful team interactions. Maintain brand consistency by using your own email domain or purchasing a custom domain from Spike. Enjoy secure, reliable, and archivable email and messaging that ensure smooth communication.
Workplace Chat
workplace.com
Workplace Chat is a fun, intuitive and fast way to connect with anyone, anytime, anywhere. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. and includes the use of groups, instant messaging and a news feed. Development is led by Julien Codorniou, Vice President of Workplace, & Karandeep Anand, Head of Workplace.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates chats, workflows, emails, documents, sheets, project management, and meetings in one place. Your team can plan, execute, and sync on work without disruption and focus on what matters to your business.
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the employee app for frontline and key workers, with an intranet, enterprise social network and secure messenger in one streamlined package.
Chatwork
chatwork.com
Chatwork is a group chat app for business. Secure messaging, video chat, task management and file sharing. Real-time communication and increase productivity for teams.
Rocket.Chat
rocket.chat
Rocket.Chat - Secure collaboration for highly-regulated organizations Built for organizations that need more control over their communications, it enables collaboration between colleagues, partners, customers, communities, and even platforms without compromises on data ownership, customizations or integrations. Tens of millions of users in over 150 countries and organizations such as Deutsche Bahn, The US Navy, and Credit Suisse trust Rocket.Chat every day to keep their communications completely private and secure.
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is the leading Digital Frontline Workplace platform. Featuring Task Management, Communications, Learning, Self Service and an exclusive open shift marketplace technology designed to work with your current WFM solution. Trusted by iconic brands including Shell, Ulta, Couche-Tard, TJX, AEO, Woolworths, and more, WorkJam delivers all you need to align the frontline.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who have run an agency before, Teamwork.com has more than 20,000 customers around the world with a global team of over 350 employees.
Mattermost
mattermost.com
Mattermost is an open source platform for secure collaboration across the entire software development lifecycle. Hundreds of thousands of developers around the globe trust Mattermost to increase their productivity by bringing together team communication, task and project management, and workflow orchestration into a unified platform for agile software development. Founded in 2016, Mattermost’s open source platform powers over 800,000 workspaces worldwide with the support of over 4,000 contributors from across the developer community. The company serves over 800 customers, including European Parliament, NASA, Nasdaq, Samsung, SAP, United States Air Force and Wealthfront, and is backed by world-class investors including Battery Ventures, Redpoint, S28 Capital, YC Continuity. To learn more, visit www.mattermost.com.
Keeper
keepersecurity.com
Millions of people and thousands of businesses depend on Keeper's password security and management platform to manage, secure and enforce strong passwords across all employee logins, applications and sites. Employees can access Keeper natively on all mobile operating systems, desktops and browsers. With Keeper, your business can auto-generate high-strength passwords, protect sensitive files in an encrypted digital vault, securely share records with teams and seamlessly integrate with SSO, LDAP and 2FA. Start a 14-Day Free Trial now.
Nifty
nifty.pm
Nifty is the all-in-one workspace to keep people, projects, & functions aligned across your organization. With chat, tasks, goals, docs, and files all in one place — Nifty lets you focus on work instead of juggling tools. Nifty helps reduce project development cycles and improves team productivity by combining all of the important features of project management into one software. The end result is milestone-driven progress automation that keeps every stakeholder aligned, ensuring organizational goals remain on schedule. Nifty’s software allows you to manage tasks through Kanban, List, and Timeline views. Collaborating on Nifty is natural because each project has an individual discussion thread encouraging projects have a dedicated knowledge-hub. Nifty is built to encourage cross departmental collaboration like no other. With a built-in calendar, Nifty can be integrated with Google, Outlook as well as file and document sharing.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
Beekeeper
beekeeper.io
Beekeeper empowers frontline businesses and their workers with the digital solutions they need to do their best possible work. Founded in 2012, Beekeeper’s mobile-first platform was designed and built for deskless employees who — despite representing 80% of the global workforce — have been chronically underserved when it comes to workplace technology. With Beekeeper’s Frontline Success System, companies can automate paper-based processes, communicate with employees in real-time from anywhere, and improve the engagement, productivity, and safety of frontline teams.
IRCCloud
irccloud.com
IRCCloud is a modern IRC client that keeps you connected, with none of the baggage. Stay synced and notified wherever you are with our web and mobile apps.
Front
front.com
Front is the modern customer service platform that helps companies delight their customers, engage their teams, and build stronger businesses. They’ve reimagined the help desk for real-time team collaboration across every customer communication channel, then powered it up with AI and automation to resolve issues and help teams work faster. Customers get exceptional service whether they’re looking for a simple, instant answer, or personalized help on their most complex issues — and they get the analytics and insights their business needs to optimize their customer experience. Over 8,500 businesses of all shapes and sizes, from ClickUp to Branch Insurance, Echo Global Logistics to Reed & Mackay, rely on Front to deliver game-changing service that wins and retains customers for life.
Missive
missiveapp.com
Missive was launched in 2015 from Quebec City, Canada. It is currently composed of 3 co-founders and 2 employees. Missive is an app that brings team inboxes and chat under a single roof. It was built with collaboration in mind to centralize your team's communication. Among its many features, Missive offers four key ones: - Team Inboxes. - Internal Team Chat. - Rules to automate workflows. - Integrations.
Gitter
gitter.im
Gitter is an open-source instant messaging and chat room system for developers and users of GitLab and GitHub repositories. Gitter is provided as software-as-a-service, with a free option providing all basic features and the ability to create a single private chat room, and paid subscription options for individuals and organisations, which allows them to create arbitrary numbers of private chat rooms. Individual chat rooms can be created for individual git repositories on GitHub. Chatroom privacy follows the privacy settings of the associated GitHub repository: thus, a chatroom for a private (i.e. members-only) GitHub repository is also private to those with access to the repository. A graphical badge linking to the chat room can then be placed in the git repository's README file, bringing it to the attention of all users and developers of the project. Users can chat in the chat rooms, or access private chat rooms for repositories they have access to, by logging into Gitter via GitHub (which does not involve sharing the user's GitHub password with Gitter). Gitter is similar to Slack. Like Slack, it automatically logs all messages in the cloud.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot’s product suite gives business an all-in-one solution for client communication, payments, file-sharing, contracts, forms, help desks, and more. Additionally, Copilot enables businesses to offer their clients a unified experience with a branded client portal. Today, hundreds of tech-enabled service businesses operating across technology, marketing, financial services, and other industries run on Copilot. Copilot was founded in 2020, raised a $10M Series A in 2022, and is headquartered in New York City.
ProofHub
proofhub.com
Founded in the year 2012, ProofHub is a cloud-based project management and team collaboration platform that is used by teams across the globe. ProofHub is a top-rated work management application that has been designed to help teams in everyday work and is used by over 85,000 teams globally, including Netflix, Google, NASA, Nike, and Trip Advisor. ProofHub is a surprisingly simple yet powerful project management software that provides a consolidated view of tasks and progress. This project management software allows teams to communicate on work from anywhere using any device. With a rich set of features put in one location, this online SaaS tool is designed to help businesses swiftly plan, coordinate, organise, and deliver projects of all sizes. ProofHub is a cost-effective solution utilized by teams and enterprises of all sizes in various sectors. ProofHub can help businesses structure their work process while saving time and resources, with features ranging from task management to time tracking, bespoke workflows to online proofing, and much more. ProofHub offers a plethora of collaboration features such as chat, discussions, announcements, third-party integrations, file transfer, and more. ProofHub has a clean, simple layout with a low learning curve that makes users feel right at home. Apart from English, ProofHub is available in German, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Russian, Italian, Dutch, Chinese (Taiwan), Turkish, and Polish. ProofHub is a cost-effective solution that can be utilized by teams and enterprises in various sectors. ProofHub provides all the features you need to get your work done efficiently, from creating a project to assigning tasks, keeping track of progress, interacting with your team, and ultimately completing your projects on time.
Threema Work
threema.ch
Threema Work is a secure and GDPR-compliant business messenger that facilitates mobile communication in companies and organizations. The messaging app is easy to use and doesn’t require a phone number or email address. With Threema Broadcast, companies can reach their entire staff, individual recipients, and external partners with a single click. Threema MDM allows administrators to preconfigure the app and make sure it’s used in line with corporate policies. Video: Secure Business Messaging with Threema Work: https://threema.ch/work/secure-instant-messaging
Hive
hive.com
Hive helps teams move faster. Hive's best-in-class project management platform includes all of the tools you need and want - and if not, we will build them for you. With flexible project views and endless customizations, Hive offers project management on your terms, success guaranteed. Hive is used by thousands of fast-moving teams to help with: - Project management - Integrating tools - Resourcing - Time-Tracking - Proofing and approvals - Note Taking - Task management - Reporting and analytics
Speakap
speakap.com
Speakap provides branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline staff, to support and inform their deskless workers from anywhere at any time. The solution, available on both mobile and desktop, connects workforces and empowers employees to provide optimal customer experiences. From messaging and news items to private groups and events, Speakap provides businesses the opportunity to deliver relevant and timely content to their workforces and supports both business growth and employee retention. Founded in 2011, Speakap has partnered with more than 400 organizations around the globe across various industries - such as hospitality, retail, manufacturing, and more - and has locations in New York, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Cologne, and Brussels. More information can be found at www.speakap.com.
Moxo
moxo.com
Streamline external projects with customers, vendors, and partners. With Moxo, accelerate workflows from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals and more. Moxo powers project workspaces across a diverse set of industries including financial services, consulting, legal, accounting, healthcare, and more. Our customers include companies like Citibank, FIS, Balfour Homes, AMCK Models, Hibernia College, BNP Paribas, and more. Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx.
Twist
twist.com
Teamwork tools like email and group-chat are disorganized, dysfunctional and distracting. Twist is a team communication app that fosters mindful communication and gives modern teams a central place to grow their knowledge base and have organized, on-topic conversations that are accessible to everyone. Twist gives teams the space to fully discuss complex ideas and projects from start to finish without making people feel like they're missing out if they don't respond immediately.
Stackfield
stackfield.com
Stackfield is an All-in-One Collaboration Tool from Germany with all the features teams need to work together: Task and project management, video conferencing, team chat, collaborative work on documents and more. Stackfield is not only DSGVO compliant, but meets the highest privacy and data security standards. All data is stored in Germany, access outside the EU is not possible. In addition, Stackfield is the only provider that protects all project management and entire workflows with end-to-end encryption. Thus, no one can see the contents of chat messages, tasks or files - not even the employees of Stackfield. Over 10,000 companies use the All-in-One Collaboration Tool to manage their projects, communicate better as a team, and achieve their goals.
Pumble
pumble.com
Pumble is a free team chat app that allows teams of all sizes to collaborate. Unlike other team chat apps, Pumble is available for an unlimited number of users for free. Pumble is an online web app that works in a browser, but you can all install it on your computer or mobile phone for convenience.
Zulip
zulip.com
Zulip is a powerful, open source group chat application that combines the immediacy of real-time chat with the productivity benefits of threaded conversations. Zulip is used by open source projects, Fortune 500 companies, large standards bodies, and others who need a real-time chat system that allows users to easily process hundreds or thousands of messages a day.
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is the AI-powered intranet rated #1 for Google Workspace organizations. We create digital homes where organizations stay connected and drive efficiency by bringing order to information chaos, delivering structured knowledge management and coming together as one team. We create these digital homes unique to each customer and provide them with a space to overcome the challenges that face internal operations. We then layer this with our AI-capabilities that intuitively learn and grow with the company and each user, automate manual, time-consuming processes, and create organizational alignment through rapid and intelligent information discovery.
Chanty
chanty.com
Chanty is a cloud-based collaboration platform that combines communication, project management, and automation to help teams work together more effectively. This tool allows you to: · Chat with your team members; · Communicate using group & 1 on 1 audio/video calls and share your screen; · Share instant messages, files or any other content you like; · Create, assign, set deadlines and discuss tasks directly in Chanty; · Integrate messaging with a variety of apps such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Trello, GitHub, Zapier, Jira, Asana and many others; · Track team workflow by using Kanban Board; · Watch YouTube videos, GIFs and social media content; · Have quick access to all your chats, tasks and files through Teambook. Chanty helps teams improve productivity and business communication. Unlimited message history, task management, file sharing and powerful notifications organize and save your day. Collaborate and communicate effectively in one place.
Chatway
chatway.app
Chatway transforms online customer interactions with its live chat product for websites. Offering real-time communication, customizable widgets, and intelligent chatbots, it enhances user experience. Responsive across devices, Chatway empowers businesses to engage, resolve issues, and convert leads efficiently. Elevate your online presence and build lasting customer relationships with Chatway.
Flock
flock.com
Flock is a communication and collaboration app for modern teams and businesses. Flock empowers teams by providing them with a slew of in-built productivity tools such as shared notes, reminders, to-dos, polls. Users can talk to remote teams over audio and video calls. Screen sharing allows teams to collaborate and share information better. Flock also comes deeply integrated with Google Drive. Other popular third-party integrations include- Google Calendar, Analytics, JIRA, Asana, Github, Twitter, Facebook and lots more. Flock’s App Store allows teams to plug apps into Flock and eliminate the need to switch between multiple tools to get work done. Flock’s features like bubbling up of recent conversations, easy keyboard shortcuts, and last message preview let teams easily use chats, rather than individually clicking on chat tabs. Flock’s magic search automatically displays important private channels and contacts without any need for typing. Flock lets you easily switch between teams, conversations, apps and much more. Flock Apps blend seamlessly with the core product, allowing for a more integrated experience.
Trengo
trengo.com
Trengo is a comprehensive customer engagement platform designed to streamline communication across multiple channels, enhancing the customer experience and team collaboration. With a focus on efficiency and automation, Trengo enables businesses to manage customer interactions seamlessly from a single interface.
Jostle
jostle.us
Jostle’s employee success platform is where everyone connects, communicates, and celebrates at work. It’s the heartbeat of our own company and has helped employees in over 1,000 organizations easily belong and contribute, anywhere, anytime. With industry-leading participation rates, we’re putting the joy into work and the life into organizations.
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI-powered meeting summaries, available instantly when you hang up - AI-powered action items (suggested in real-time) - MeetingGPT, AI-powered Q&A for meetings - Catch Me Up meeting recaps - Host delightful video meetings in your browser - Record and transcribe in one click, even on a free plan - Collaborate on agendas and meeting notes in real-time (including action items) - Search through every word ever said, across all your meeting content - Zapier integration - Clip meeting moments and share for instant context - Make meetings more inclusive with talk-time tracking, emojis, hand-raises and more Try Vowel for free today!
Ryver
ryver.com
Get more done and save money by collaborating with your whole team IN ONE APP. Group chat + task manager + voice & video calls. Start for free today!
Troop Messenger
troopmessenger.com
Troop Messenger is perfect and easy to use office messaging tool with seamless UI and UX. The features and their functionalities are well crafted across the application making the learning curve simple even for a novice user. It offers a wide range of features such as one-on-one messaging, group conversations, file previews, voice-video calls, screen share, Burnout, Forkout,etc., to deliver uninterrupted work-flows. It has been designed as a freemium pricing business model to suit the business enterprises of all forms and sizes ranging from small, medium, large and Government. The business users who register for free trial can experience the features of Enterprise edition for the first 30 days. Each corporate workplace needs excellent communication and collaboration tool to always stay connected with each other. Troop Messenger is one such business communication software which makes teams work better with its powerful feature-stack. It makes teams stay connected round the clock across the platforms of Windows, Linux, Mac OS, Android, and iOS. One of the best SaaS-based freemium business model application available in any of your web browsers. It provides the delivery options of Self-Hosting, Custom App and APIs to serve diverse industry needs. Where ever you are across the globe, just simply login to your web app, desktop app or mobile app with your credentials to collaborate with your co-workers and access work.
Hibox
hibox.co
Hibox is a task management tool that is reimagining the way teams work together. Hibox allows you to create projects, review task status, visualize and plan due dates with a calendar view, create subtasks and recurring tasks, receive task notifications and much more. Hibox integrates team messaging and videoconferencing in the same tool so you can collaborate with your coworkers in real time without having to pick up the phone or coordinate in person meetings. Hibox has a mobile app for Android and iOS so you can manage your tasks and projects from anywhere.
Nucleus
nucleusapp.io
Unite your workplace communication. A single platform for meetings, messaging, tasks, notes, and documents. Designed to improve focus and productivity.
Fleep
fleep.io
Fleep messenger enables communication within and across organizations - be it your team chats, project communication or 1:1 conversations.
Trillian
trillian.im
Trillian is modern and secure instant messaging for people, business and healthcare For over 20 years, Trillian has been helping people stay connected. Today's Trillian brings secure (and HIPAA-compliant) messaging to healthcare professionals and businesses of all sizes. And true to our roots, if you're just looking for free instant messaging, we can help with that too!
Pronto
pronto.io
Every Enrollment Matters. Pronto’s mission is to help institutions recruit and retain students by connecting and engaging students throughout their journey— from matriculation to graduation and beyond. Pronto connects your entire campus, giving students unprecedented access to faculty, classmates, and institutional support services right from their mobile device. Convert your campus into a community today with Pronto.
Gmelius
gmelius.io
Gmelius makes great teamwork happen right from your Gmail inbox. Starting with powerful shared inboxes, shared Gmail labels, visual Kanban boards, and smart workflow automations right inside Gmail, Gmelius offers a unique collaboration platform that integrates with the rest of your daily apps. Connect your favorite tools together with our unique 2-way integrations (including Slack and Trello), public API, or through Zapier. • Simplify email management • Increase transparency and accountability • Automate and optimize the distribution of your workload • Streamline your workflows and automate any grunt work Gmelius offers the leading shared inbox solution in the market and here is why: 1. Gmelius seamlessly integrates with your existing tools. Gmelius lives right in your Gmail inbox, letting your teammates work in an ecosystem they are comfortable with. You save time and money on migration, administration, and training. 2. Gmelius scales with your needs. Our unique architecture supports on a daily basis small and large organizations. Our largest customers count 8,000+ active shared inboxes and 10s of thousands of users. 3. Gmelius enforces a strict Privacy by Design model. Our headquarters are in Switzerland, Europe, and privacy has always been proactively integrated into our platform. Unlike other services, Gmelius never stores the content of your emails.