"Business Finance Providers" are an integral part of the corporate financial landscape, encompassing a variety of organizations and individuals offering diverse financial services to support business operations. These providers offer products and financial services such as lending, financial assistance, financial risk management, and various other forms of support to help businesses strengthen capital and manage finances effectively.
Revolut
revolut.com
Revolut is a mobile finance app for managing expenses, savings, and investments, allowing users to handle multiple currencies and make international transactions easily.
Revolut Business
revolut.com
Revolut Business is a financial management app for companies, enabling multi-currency accounts, expense tracking, and secure payment processing globally.
Gusto
gusto.com
Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
The ANZ Australia app enables users to manage accounts, check balances, transfer funds, make payments, and access features like PayID and transaction tracking securely.
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
The ANZ New Zealand app enables users to manage their finances, monitor accounts, track transactions, and make payments securely via mobile banking.
Carta
carta.com
Carta is a platform for equity management, offering tools for cap table management, equity issuance, fundraising, and compliance for private companies.
Paro.ai
paro.ai
Paro.ai connects businesses with vetted freelance finance professionals for project-based financial services, ensuring efficient collaboration and expertise.
Wikifolio
wikifolio.com
Wikifolio is a social trading platform where users share and follow trading ideas, manage portfolios, and engage with a trading community to enhance their investment strategies.
Wolters Kluwer
wolterskluwer.com
The Wolters Kluwer app provides access to professional solutions and tools for healthcare, legal, and financial sectors, enhancing productivity and collaboration.
OurCrowd
ourcrowd.com
OurCrowd is a platform for investing in startups and alternative assets, offering insights, resources, and networking opportunities for investors.
Holvi
holvi.com
Holvi is an all-in-one banking app for SMEs that offers banking, invoicing, bookkeeping, and a business credit card for efficient financial management.
Lendio
lendio.com
Lendio is a free online loan marketplace that helps small businesses find and access various financing solutions through a user-friendly mobile app.
Zeni
zeni.ai
Zeni is an AI-powered finance platform that offers bookkeeping, tax, CFO services, and real-time financial insights for startups and small businesses.
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
Crowdcube is an equity crowdfunding app that connects startups with investors, allowing users to invest in businesses and gain shares.
Checkflo
checkflo.com
Checkflo streamlines check processing, printing, and mailing, offering automation and integration with financial systems for efficient accounts payable management.
Fincent
fincent.com
Fincent is a financial management platform for businesses, offering bookkeeping, tax support, invoicing, payments, and expense tracking with real-time insights.
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox provides small businesses with easy access to financing up to $150,000 through a line of credit and term loans, focusing on fast funding and flexible eligibility.
Minveo
minveo.de
Minveo is a digital asset management app that uses AI to help users invest and manage their portfolios, focusing on performance tracking and automatic rebalancing.
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
The Block Advisors app provides tax preparation and advisory services, aiding users in managing tax filings and compliance with guidance on complex tax scenarios.
Pilot
pilot.com
Pilot is an accounting app offering bookkeeping, CFO, and tax services tailored for startups and small businesses.
Neo.Tax
neo.tax
Neo.Tax is a tax filing software that allows early-stage startups to claim R&D Tax Credits quickly and affordably.
Fidor Bank
fidor.de
The Fidor Bank app allows users to manage their accounts, track transactions, and make payments efficiently in a secure digital environment.
Moonfare
moonfare.com
Moonfare is a platform for accessing private equity investments, simplifying the process and offering educational resources for users.
RateSetter
ratesetter.com
RateSetter is an app that offers personalized personal loan quotes online without affecting credit scores, enabling a seamless digital loan application process.
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is an app that provides quick loans to businesses, approving and funding applications within 24 hours based on financial assessments.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a loan marketplace connecting private and professional investors directly with creditworthy companies for efficient lending.
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova is an SEC-regulated fund enabling investment in diverse alternative assets like wine, art, and real estate through a single investment.
Bench Accounting
bench.co
Bench Accounting app provides bookkeeping services by connecting users with in-house bookkeepers to manage financial statements and transactions for small businesses.
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva is a peer-to-peer lending platform that allows users to fund small businesses and entrepreneurs globally, promoting financial inclusion and social impact.
StackSource
stacksource.com
StackSource is a platform that connects investors in commercial real estate with various financing options through a streamlined process.
Clara
clarafinds.com
Clara helps users find and compare fintech products like POS systems and personal loans, simplifying the process of choosing financial solutions.
KPMG Spark
kpmgspark.com
KPMG Spark is an online bookkeeping app that simplifies accounting with features for invoicing, tax prep, expense tracking, and dedicated account support.
inDinero
indinero.com
inDinero is an accounting software and service that helps small businesses manage bookkeeping, tax preparation, and payroll while providing financial consulting.
Tipigo
tipigo.com
Tipigo combines big data and expert analysis to create personalized stock portfolios that aim to exceed market performance.
Kriya
kriya.co
Kriya app offers confidential invoice discounting, providing businesses with cash flow support secured against outstanding invoices.
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
FundThrough provides on-demand working capital to businesses by offering instant funding based on unpaid invoices through an easy online platform.
Rehmann
rehmann.com
The Rehmann app offers tools for financial management, including planning, auditing, and analytics for individuals and businesses to streamline their financial operations.
Crowe
crowe.com
Crowe is a public accounting and consulting app that provides industry insights and technology solutions to help clients address business challenges.
Seedrs
seedrs.com
Seedrs is an equity crowdfunding platform that connects startups with investors to raise capital by offering shares, supporting startup growth and funding.
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch is an insurance app designed specifically for startups, offering a streamlined approach to business insurance.
TaxHub
gettaxhub.com
TaxHub is a virtual platform for personal and business tax preparation, connecting users with CPAs for efficient management of tax-related tasks and documents.
TaxRobot
taxrobot.com
TaxRobot automates R&D tax credit calculations, providing easy claim processes, robust documentation, and audit support without upfront fees.
Uplyft Capital
uplyftcapital.com
Uplyft Capital app provides fast and flexible working capital solutions for small businesses, enabling them to secure funding quickly, often within 24 hours.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is an equity crowdfunding app that connects private companies in Australia and New Zealand with various investors, facilitating streamlined investment processes.
Anaxago
anaxago.com
Anaxago is a crowdfunding app that connects investors with innovative startups, facilitating funding and community support in various sectors.
Invesdor
invesdor.com
Invesdor is a platform that connects European startups seeking investment with global investors, facilitating access to funding and supporting innovation.
Ivory Consulting
ivorycc.com
Ivory Consulting app offers software for equipment leasing and loans, along with customizations and consulting services for the equipment finance sector.
American Century Investments
americancentury.com
The American Century Investments app helps users manage investments, offering analysis tools, various strategies, and ESG considerations for informed decision-making.
1-800Accountant
1800accountant.com
1-800Accountant is a virtual accounting app that helps small businesses with bookkeeping, tax prep, payroll, and financial planning, offering support from experienced CPAs.
Perkins & Co
perkinsaccounting.com
The Perkins & Co app offers secure document management for accounting, enabling users to access and share financial files efficiently in a cloud-based environment.
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud provides finance management software and services for startups, offering accounting and financial reporting to aid decision making.
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy is an M&A platform that facilitates buying and selling businesses in Europe, allowing transactions in as little as 30 days, faster and more cost-effectively than traditional methods.
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker is a digital platform that simplifies obtaining and managing business insurance, offering quotes and policy management online.
Collective
collective.com
Collective is an online platform that provides business incorporation, accounting, and tax services for self-employed individuals, simplifying business management.
LBMC
lbmc.com
LBMC is an app that provides access to accounting, HR, technology, risk management, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals.
ProjectionHub
projectionhub.com
ProjectionHub is a financial planning tool that helps businesses create detailed financial projections and manage financial performance.
TaxBasket
taxbasket.com
TaxBasket is an online tax preparation app that helps users track expenses, generate reports, and manage tax compliance for individuals and businesses.
TaxCredible
taxcredible.com
TaxCredible is a SaaS platform that helps CPAs identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives efficiently.
GOAT.tax
goat.tax
GOAT.tax simplifies claiming R&D tax credits for businesses through an automated platform that integrates with payroll systems to maximize tax benefits.
