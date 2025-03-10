Find the right software and services.
"Business Finance Providers" are an integral part of the corporate financial landscape, encompassing a variety of organizations and individuals offering diverse financial services to support business operations. These providers offer products and financial services such as lending, financial assistance, financial risk management, and various other forms of support to help businesses strengthen capital and manage finances effectively.
Revolut
revolut.com
Revolut is a mobile finance app for managing expenses, savings, and investments, allowing users to handle multiple currencies and make international transactions easily.
Revolut Business
revolut.com
Revolut Business is a financial management app for companies, enabling multi-currency accounts, expense tracking, and secure payment processing globally.
Gusto
gusto.com
Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
The ANZ Australia app enables users to manage accounts, check balances, transfer funds, make payments, and access features like PayID and transaction tracking securely.
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
The ANZ New Zealand app enables users to manage their finances, monitor accounts, track transactions, and make payments securely via mobile banking.
Carta
carta.com
Carta is a platform for equity management, offering tools for cap table management, equity issuance, fundraising, and compliance for private companies.
Paro.ai
paro.ai
Paro.ai connects businesses with vetted freelance finance professionals for project-based financial services, ensuring efficient collaboration and expertise.
Wikifolio
wikifolio.com
Wikifolio is a social trading platform where users share and follow trading ideas, manage portfolios, and engage with a trading community to enhance their investment strategies.
Wolters Kluwer
wolterskluwer.com
The Wolters Kluwer app provides access to professional solutions and tools for healthcare, legal, and financial sectors, enhancing productivity and collaboration.
OurCrowd
ourcrowd.com
OurCrowd is a platform for investing in startups and alternative assets, offering insights, resources, and networking opportunities for investors.
Holvi
holvi.com
Holvi is an all-in-one banking app for SMEs that offers banking, invoicing, bookkeeping, and a business credit card for efficient financial management.
Lendio
lendio.com
Lendio is a free online loan marketplace that helps small businesses find and access various financing solutions through a user-friendly mobile app.
Zeni
zeni.ai
Zeni is an AI-powered finance platform that offers bookkeeping, tax, CFO services, and real-time financial insights for startups and small businesses.
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
Crowdcube is an equity crowdfunding app that connects startups with investors, allowing users to invest in businesses and gain shares.
Checkflo
checkflo.com
Checkflo streamlines check processing, printing, and mailing, offering automation and integration with financial systems for efficient accounts payable management.
Fincent
fincent.com
Fincent is a financial management platform for businesses, offering bookkeeping, tax support, invoicing, payments, and expense tracking with real-time insights.
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox provides small businesses with easy access to financing up to $150,000 through a line of credit and term loans, focusing on fast funding and flexible eligibility.
Minveo
minveo.de
Minveo is a digital asset management app that uses AI to help users invest and manage their portfolios, focusing on performance tracking and automatic rebalancing.
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
The Block Advisors app provides tax preparation and advisory services, aiding users in managing tax filings and compliance with guidance on complex tax scenarios.
Pilot
pilot.com
Pilot is an accounting app offering bookkeeping, CFO, and tax services tailored for startups and small businesses.
Neo.Tax
neo.tax
Neo.Tax is a tax filing software that allows early-stage startups to claim R&D Tax Credits quickly and affordably.
Fidor Bank
fidor.de
The Fidor Bank app allows users to manage their accounts, track transactions, and make payments efficiently in a secure digital environment.
Moonfare
moonfare.com
Moonfare is a platform for accessing private equity investments, simplifying the process and offering educational resources for users.
RateSetter
ratesetter.com
RateSetter is an app that offers personalized personal loan quotes online without affecting credit scores, enabling a seamless digital loan application process.
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is an app that provides quick loans to businesses, approving and funding applications within 24 hours based on financial assessments.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a loan marketplace connecting private and professional investors directly with creditworthy companies for efficient lending.
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova is an SEC-regulated fund enabling investment in diverse alternative assets like wine, art, and real estate through a single investment.
Clara
clarafinds.com
Clara helps users find and compare fintech products like POS systems and personal loans, simplifying the process of choosing financial solutions.
KPMG Spark
kpmgspark.com
KPMG Spark is an online bookkeeping app that simplifies accounting with features for invoicing, tax prep, expense tracking, and dedicated account support.
inDinero
indinero.com
inDinero is an accounting software and service that helps small businesses manage bookkeeping, tax preparation, and payroll while providing financial consulting.
Tipigo
tipigo.com
Tipigo combines big data and expert analysis to create personalized stock portfolios that aim to exceed market performance.
StackSource
stacksource.com
StackSource is a platform that connects investors in commercial real estate with various financing options through a streamlined process.
Kriya
kriya.co
Kriya app offers confidential invoice discounting, providing businesses with cash flow support secured against outstanding invoices.
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
FundThrough provides on-demand working capital to businesses by offering instant funding based on unpaid invoices through an easy online platform.
Rehmann
rehmann.com
The Rehmann app offers tools for financial management, including planning, auditing, and analytics for individuals and businesses to streamline their financial operations.
Crowe
crowe.com
Crowe is a public accounting and consulting app that provides industry insights and technology solutions to help clients address business challenges.
Seedrs
seedrs.com
Seedrs is an equity crowdfunding platform that connects startups with investors to raise capital by offering shares, supporting startup growth and funding.
Bench Accounting
bench.co
Bench Accounting app provides bookkeeping services by connecting users with in-house bookkeepers to manage financial statements and transactions for small businesses.
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch is an insurance app designed specifically for startups, offering a streamlined approach to business insurance.
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva is a peer-to-peer lending platform that allows users to fund small businesses and entrepreneurs globally, promoting financial inclusion and social impact.
TaxHub
gettaxhub.com
Taxhub is a virtual, personal and business income tax preparation platform that matches filers with a dedicated CPA. We aim to combine the convenience and low price of in-home online tax filing with the assurance of having a professionally prepared tax return. Our platform allows users to communicate and share income tax documents with tax professionals virtually while saving them the hassle of having to complete long complicated questionnaires associated with traditional do-it-yourself online platforms. Our unique low-overhead business model allows us to offer approximately a 50% savings over traditional walk-in tax preparation franchises allowing us to offer a real and recognizable value proposition to our customers.
TaxRobot
taxrobot.com
TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.
Uplyft Capital
uplyftcapital.com
Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and credit unions do. As a result, we often get owners funded quickly, often within 24hrs.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Anaxago
anaxago.com
Anaxago brings together investors looking for new ways to invest and unique investment opportunities in real-estate and in startups. Anaxago contributes to the development of a financial model that helps the economy give individuals direct access to tomorrow's businesses. By allocating a portion of their savings to financing start-ups, the community participates in the development of the economy, of innovation and of employment.
Invesdor
invesdor.com
Nordic market leader in #digital #fundraising connecting ambitious European businesses with investors around the globe.
Ivory Consulting
ivorycc.com
Ivory Consulting Corporation has been the leading provider of equipment lease and loan software, software customizations and consulting services for the equipment finance industry.
American Century Investments
americancentury.com
Every day you invest in making the world a better place for yourself, your family and your community. Individually, you make a meaningful difference. Together we can become a powerful force for good.
1-800Accountant
1800accountant.com
1-800 Accountant is America’s largest virtual accounting firm for small businesses. Our mission is to provide financial expertise to small businesses in every industry. Our services are powered by a mix of expert CPAs and technology, enabling businesses to minimize tasks while maximizing tax savings. This allows owners to focus their time and energy on growing their businesses while we handle the rest.
Perkins & Co
perkinsaccounting.com
Perkins & Co was founded in 1986 as an alternative to large national accounting firms while focusing on the business needs of the region's closely held companies. With offices in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, Perkins specializes in many industries, including manufacturing, wholesale distribution, real estate, construction, professional & creative services, technology, food & beverage, auto dealerships, & nonprofits. A 10-year recipient of ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting™ award for client service excellence, a 16-year Portland Business Journal's Most Admired Company, a majority women-owned firm, & one of the area's Most Diverse Accounting Firms, Perkins is proud to stand out from the crowd. Call us today to learn more about the Perkins difference!
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud offers the best full stack finance function for high growth startups. Finance managers and powerful software deliver unparalleled accounting, R&D tax credits and financial services for startups. Each startup gets access to our software that provides financial reports and management information to assist in decision making. Over the past 5 years, customers have grown their revenues by 3x on average, have been valued at over £500m, and we’ve supported 10 exits including ones to Facebook, Coinbase and Just Eat.
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy is Europe's leading end-to-end M&A platform, helping founders and business acquirers complete acquisitions in as little as 30 days. Your end-to-end platform to buy and sell businesses. Foundy helps founders and acquirers complete acquisitions up to 3x faster and more cost-effectively than the traditional M&A process.
Embroker
embroker.com
Business insurance is one of the oldest industries in the world. It is built on personal relationships rather than technological advancement. It’s also dominated by long-established players. Until now. Embroker is a digitally-native business insurance company built from the ground up with modern technology to eliminate the inefficiencies that increase prices and lead to frustrating customer experiences. From machine learning to artificial intelligence, we use the latest technology to make policies more tailored, less expensive, and easier to purchase. Our mission is to make it radically simple to get the right business insurance for the best price.
ProjectionHub
projectionhub.com
ProjectionHub is the innovative solution for sales management. Give the visibility of financial via projection of revenue, expenses, asset and liability to the entrepreneurs. So that they can get more idea of the business plans and investment.
TaxBasket
taxbasket.com
TaxBasket is a firm that provides tax preparation services online.
Collective
collective.com
Collective is the first online back office platform designed for businesses-of-one. Collective’s technology and team of trusted advisors give our members the freedom to focus on what matters by taking care of everything from business incorporation to accounting, bookkeeping, tax services, and access to a thriving community- all in one platform. Our members are saving an average of $10,000 in their first year when joining. With Collective, we want running your own business to be as seamless as taking a full-time job. We’re run by a group of serial entrepreneurs and businesses-of-one who believe in empowering self-employed people to enjoy the same tax savings that big companies get.
TaxCredible
taxcredible.com
TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a labor-intensive process and improves your ability to serve clients while generating additional revenue.
GOAT.tax
goat.tax
GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with integration with payroll systems. GOAT's SmartCreditEngine helps to ensure that each company gets their maximum tax benefit.
Clarus R+D
clarusrd.com
The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are complicated and expensive. At Clarus R+D, our mission is to make R&D tax credits more accessible to SMBs, including pre-revenue startups. As well as expand its value into industries such as software, engineering, biotech, and medtech. Get money back into your business to hire, innovate, and grow. All for a fraction of the cost of a traditional R&D tax study.
