Collective is the first online back office platform designed for businesses-of-one. Collective’s technology and team of trusted advisors give our members the freedom to focus on what matters by taking care of everything from business incorporation to accounting, bookkeeping, tax services, and access to a thriving community- all in one platform. Our members are saving an average of $10,000 in their first year when joining. With Collective, we want running your own business to be as seamless as taking a full-time job. We’re run by a group of serial entrepreneurs and businesses-of-one who believe in empowering self-employed people to enjoy the same tax savings that big companies get.