Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
"Business Finance Providers" are an integral part of the corporate financial landscape, encompassing a variety of organizations and individuals offering diverse financial services to support business operations. These providers offer products and financial services such as lending, financial assistance, financial risk management, and various other forms of support to help businesses strengthen capital and manage finances effectively.
Submit New App
Revolut
revolut.com
One app for all things money. From your everyday spending, to planning for your future with savings and investments, Revolut helps you get more from your money.
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited is an Australian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria. It is Australia's second-largest bank by assets and fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation.
TaxHub
gettaxhub.com
Taxhub is a virtual, personal and business income tax preparation platform that matches filers with a dedicated CPA. We aim to combine the convenience and low price of in-home online tax filing with the assurance of having a professionally prepared tax return. Our platform allows users to communicate and share income tax documents with tax professionals virtually while saving them the hassle of having to complete long complicated questionnaires associated with traditional do-it-yourself online platforms. Our unique low-overhead business model allows us to offer approximately a 50% savings over traditional walk-in tax preparation franchises allowing us to offer a real and recognizable value proposition to our customers.
Carta
carta.com
Audit-ready valuations, fast Valuations from professionals who have delivered more 409As than anyone in the industry. Carta is the leading independent 409A provider for private stage companies of all sizes. With over 60,000 professional valuations, Carta holds the largest data set to accurately assess the fair market value of companies from pre-seed through late stage. The Carta valuation team is composed of subject and industry experts that can handle complex valuations with increased regulatory and compliance needs.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.
Crowd2Fund
crowd2fund.com
The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.
RateSetter
ratesetter.com
Award winning provider of personal loans that keep you in control. Get your instant online personalised rate with a quote that doesn't impact your credit score.
ProNvest
pronvest.com
ProNvest specializes in retirement planning and account management. We do the hard work for you by managing your retirement account and monitoring the market on your behalf.
OurCrowd
ourcrowd.com
OurCrowds experienced investment team identifies and conducts rigorous research on thousands of companies to tap into cutting-edge opportunities across sectors and stages.
MySIPonline
mysiponline.com
MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort with risk in a Paperless manner.
Anaxago
anaxago.com
Anaxago brings together investors looking for new ways to invest and unique investment opportunities in real-estate and in startups. Anaxago contributes to the development of a financial model that helps the economy give individuals direct access to tomorrow's businesses. By allocating a portion of their savings to financing start-ups, the community participates in the development of the economy, of innovation and of employment.
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.
Minveo
minveo.de
A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.
Gusher
gusher.co
Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gaming.
growney
growney.de
The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.
FlexFunding
flexfunding.com
With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.
Finhaven
finhaven.com
Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Dividend Finance
dividendfinance.com
We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.
Debexpert
debexpert.com
We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, family offices and other institutional debt buyers. On our loan marketplace they buy and sell all sorts of debt portfolios: Real Estate Notes, Auto Notes, Payday Portfolios, Installment Portfolios, Medical Debt, Commercial Notes, MCA Debt, Credit Cards Portfolios, Judgements Portfolios, Bankruptcies, Student Loans Portfolios and others.
TaxRobot
taxrobot.com
TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.
TaxBasket
taxbasket.com
TaxBasket is a firm that provides tax preparation services online.
Collective
collective.com
Collective is the first online back office platform designed for businesses-of-one. Collective’s technology and team of trusted advisors give our members the freedom to focus on what matters by taking care of everything from business incorporation to accounting, bookkeeping, tax services, and access to a thriving community- all in one platform. Our members are saving an average of $10,000 in their first year when joining. With Collective, we want running your own business to be as seamless as taking a full-time job. We’re run by a group of serial entrepreneurs and businesses-of-one who believe in empowering self-employed people to enjoy the same tax savings that big companies get.
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
Block Advisors is a firm that provide Tax preparation and planning services to help individuals and businesses with any complex tax situation.
1-800Accountant
1800accountant.com
1-800 Accountant is America’s largest virtual accounting firm for small businesses. Our mission is to provide financial expertise to small businesses in every industry. Our services are powered by a mix of expert CPAs and technology, enabling businesses to minimize tasks while maximizing tax savings. This allows owners to focus their time and energy on growing their businesses while we handle the rest.
Crowe
crowe.com
Crowe is a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm that connecting deep industry and specialized knowledge with innovative technology to create value for clients with integrity and objectivity,by listening to their businesses, trends in their industries, and the challenges they face.
inDinero
indinero.com
inDinero is an accounting software and services company providing accounting and financial software. Founded in 2009 by Jessica Mah, Andy Su, and Andrea Barrica, inDinero graduated the startup incubator, Y Combinator in 2010. On May 8, 2018, inDinero acquired San Jose-based firm tempCFO. On February 1, 2019, inDinero acquired a second company, mAccounting, an Indianapolis-based accounting and tax firm.
TaxCredible
taxcredible.com
TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a labor-intensive process and improves your ability to serve clients while generating additional revenue.
GOAT.tax
goat.tax
GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with integration with payroll systems. GOAT's SmartCreditEngine helps to ensure that each company gets their maximum tax benefit.
StackSource
stacksource.com
StackSource is a tech-enabled commercial real estate loan platform. We connect investors who are developing or acquiring commercial properties with financing options like banks, insurance companies, and private lenders through an easy, transparent process.
Clarus R+D
clarusrd.com
The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are complicated and expensive. At Clarus R+D, our mission is to make R&D tax credits more accessible to SMBs, including pre-revenue startups. As well as expand its value into industries such as software, engineering, biotech, and medtech. Get money back into your business to hire, innovate, and grow. All for a fraction of the cost of a traditional R&D tax study.
Pilot
pilot.com
We’re the largest startup-focused accounting firm in the US with a team of 350+ US-based employees. Our accountants, fractional CFOs, and tax specialists are dedicated to building a strong finance foundation for your business. We offer Bookkeeping, CFO, tax services, and more for thousands of startups and small businesses, ranging from two founders in a garage to hundred-person teams. Whether you’re looking to strengthen your decision-making or want a hands-off compliance solution, we'll tailor our services to your unique needs. See Pilot in action with our 8-minute demo: https://pilot.com/demo Talk to an expert: https://pilot.com/talk-to-expert
Neo.Tax
neo.tax
R&D Tax Credits for early-stage startups. neo.tax is the easiest and most accurate tax filing software ever built. Earlystage startups can claim the R&D Tax Credit in 10 minutes and pay just 10% of whatever cash back they get!
Gusto
gusto.com
Whether you’re just getting started or scaling your fast-growing business, Gusto is the partner you need to grow and nurture your team. With Gusto, you get modern HR features like payroll, benefits, hiring, management resources, and more — all in one place. Gusto is proud to serve more than 300,000 businesses across the US with a single trusted system, competitive compensation tools, and expert guidance to help you empower your team. Because when your people thrive, your business thrives too. Learn more at https://gusto.com
Wikifolio
wikifolio.com
Talents and capital market experts can share their trading ideas in a way that is visible for everyone. Everyone can choose their favorites regardless of their available capital and profit from these trading ideas via an exchange-traded financial product.
Uplyft Capital
uplyftcapital.com
Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and credit unions do. As a result, we often get owners funded quickly, often within 24hrs.
Tipigo
tipigo.com
Tipigo harnesses the power of professional equity analysts, synthesizing big data and human expertise to build tailored stock portfolios that have been proven to outperform the market.
Swish Funding
swishfunding.com
Types: No-Obligation Offers, Equipment Financing, Business Expansion, Fast Funding, Apply Online
Wolters Kluwer
wolterskluwer.com
A global expert solutions leader, we help professionals deliver deep impact when it matters most in the health, tax, accounting, finance and legal sectors.
Fidor Bank
fidor.de
Fidor Bank is a German-licensed, internet-based direct bank headquartered in Munich. With the Fidor Smart checking account, the bank is aimed at private and business customers. The concept of Fidor Bank is based on the principles and mechanisms of digital banking.
Embroker
embroker.com
Business insurance is one of the oldest industries in the world. It is built on personal relationships rather than technological advancement. It’s also dominated by long-established players. Until now. Embroker is a digitally-native business insurance company built from the ground up with modern technology to eliminate the inefficiencies that increase prices and lead to frustrating customer experiences. From machine learning to artificial intelligence, we use the latest technology to make policies more tailored, less expensive, and easier to purchase. Our mission is to make it radically simple to get the right business insurance for the best price.
RevOptimal
revoptimal.com
RevOptimal helps teams leverage data to drive increased revenue. First, we work with your team to isolate your ideal customer profile and develop a list of high-potential, high-intent prospects. Next, we feed your team targeted buyer leads on a steady cadence. Finally, we measure your performance in interactive dashboards to identify what is working and what is not. Let our data expertise take your strategy to the next level.
LBMC
lbmc.com
LBMC is a professional services firm that offers accounting and finance, human resources, technology, risk and information security, and wealth advisory services for both businesses and high net wealth individuals. Their broad range of advisory and business consulting offerings were designed to focus on the needs of a diverse client base.
Ivory Consulting
ivorycc.com
Ivory Consulting Corporation has been the leading provider of equipment lease and loan software, software customizations and consulting services for the equipment finance industry.
American Century Investments
americancentury.com
Every day you invest in making the world a better place for yourself, your family and your community. Individually, you make a meaningful difference. Together we can become a powerful force for good.
Rehmann
rehmann.com
Rehmann is a fully integrated financial services firm of CPAs and consultants, wealth advisors and corporate investigators.
Fincent
fincent.com
Experience seamless financial management. Streamline ✓ Bookkeeping ✓ Tax filing ✓ Invoicing & Payments ✓ Expense tracking and more. Book a Demo!
Holvi
holvi.com
Your all-in-one account for self-employment. Banking, invoicing and bookkeeping – plus a new business credit card. All in one place, so you can focus on what matters. That’s work life simplified.
Zeni
zeni.ai
Zeni is the first AI-powered finance concierge for startups powering high velocity decision making. With Zeni’s intelligent bookkeeping, accounting, tax and CFO services, startups have access to real-time financial insights via their Zeni Dashboard, and a team of finance experts to manage every finance function for a flat monthly fee—daily bookkeeping, yearly taxes, bill pay and invoicing, financial planning & analysis, payroll administration, and more. Zeni is a Series B fintech company and has raised $47.5M to-date from Elevation Capital, Saama Capital, Amit Singhal, Sierra Ventures, SVB Financial Group, Think Investments, Liquid 2 Ventures, Dragon Capital, Firebolt Ventures, Twin Ventures, and various angel investors.
ProjectionHub
projectionhub.com
ProjectionHub is the innovative solution for sales management. Give the visibility of financial via projection of revenue, expenses, asset and liability to the entrepreneurs. So that they can get more idea of the business plans and investment.
Bench Accounting
bench.co
Bench does your small business books for you. We'll connect you with one of our in-house bookkeepers. Then, they'll prepare your monthly and year-end financials—so you don't have to. Dedicated bookkeepers, just for you: Real humans. Perfect books. Your bookkeeping team imports bank statements, categorizes transactions, and prepares financial statements every month. Questions? Bench bookkeepers work in-house, and they respond within one business day. Data you can't do without: Monthly financial statements and expense overviews keep you in control of your money. At-a-glance visual reports help you see the big picture and give you actionable insights to help you grow your business. You’ll never be in the dark again. More hours in your day: Less time bookkeeping means more time to focus on what you really care about — like helping your business succeed. Try us out for free: Sign up for a trial, and get full access to Bench. We'll do a month of your bookkeeping and pro
Manay CPA
manaycpa.com
Manay CPA, established in the US state of Georgia and serving 50 states, is a fully authorized Financial Advisory Company providing services in many different areas such as financial and strategic consultancy, legal, customs, and warehouse solutions in the US market, as well as CPA services such as New Business Formation, Tax, Accounting, Payroll.
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud offers the best full stack finance function for high growth startups. Finance managers and powerful software deliver unparalleled accounting, R&D tax credits and financial services for startups. Each startup gets access to our software that provides financial reports and management information to assist in decision making. Over the past 5 years, customers have grown their revenues by 3x on average, have been valued at over £500m, and we’ve supported 10 exits including ones to Facebook, Coinbase and Just Eat.
Paro.ai
paro.ai
Paro is a growth platform that brings an expert talent community and businesses together to navigate immediate challenges and architect a plan for long-term success. Powered by proprietary AI technology and in-depth industry expertise, Paro matches businesses with the best-fit expert and solution to solve problems and drive growth. Our elite community of finance and accounting experts provides a range of services to clients, from bookkeeping and accounting to highly specialized corporate development and strategic advisory. By harnessing the power of people and technology, Paro empowers businesses and professionals to pursue meaningful work and go beyond even their loftiest goals.
Perkins & Co
perkinsaccounting.com
Perkins & Co was founded in 1986 as an alternative to large national accounting firms while focusing on the business needs of the region's closely held companies. With offices in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, Perkins specializes in many industries, including manufacturing, wholesale distribution, real estate, construction, professional & creative services, technology, food & beverage, auto dealerships, & nonprofits. A 10-year recipient of ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting™ award for client service excellence, a 16-year Portland Business Journal's Most Admired Company, a majority women-owned firm, & one of the area's Most Diverse Accounting Firms, Perkins is proud to stand out from the crowd. Call us today to learn more about the Perkins difference!
KPMG Spark
kpmgspark.com
KPMG Spark offers Online Accounting which incorporates automated accounting with access to a dedicated account team for simplified tax prep, invoicing, payments, expense tracking, and more
Seedrs
seedrs.com
Online investing opportunities in the best new startup businesses, and raise seed and angel investment, with top European equity crowdfunding site Seedrs.
Checkflo
checkflo.com
Checkflo’s streamlined check fulfillment service is your one-stop source for all your check processing, printing and mailing needs. We can reduce your administrative costs and improve your operational efficiencies, all with less effort and paperwork. Checkflo offers accountant friendly tools to manage, track and analyze your check payments, deliveries, and a lot more through our check cloud software. Reports are available 24/7 by accessing our secure client portal. Checkflo can add your company's logo and include promotional text as part of your check, turning ordinary check payments into marketing touch points! Checkflo offers the ultimate flexibility in being able to send out checks anytime, anywhere without the hassle associated with paper checks. Our checks are printed on the most advanced & secure check paper on the market & are mailed out from our headquarters on the same business day. For payments that are rushed, we have the option of sending checks with FedEx that will arrive by noon the next day. Checkflo syncs directly with QuickBooks, therefore you spend less time on double data entry when it's time to reconcile your checking account and the books will always be accurate and up to date with the most recent expenses paid by check.
Kriya
kriya.co
Get a confidential, whole ledger invoice discounting facility. Its a great fit for businesses with regular cash flow needs, as its secured against all your outstanding invoices.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.