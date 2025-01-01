App store for web apps
Top Business Finance Providers - Peru
"Business Finance Providers" are an integral part of the corporate financial landscape, encompassing a variety of organizations and individuals offering diverse financial services to support business operations. These providers offer products and financial services such as lending, financial assistance, financial risk management, and various other forms of support to help businesses strengthen capital and manage finances effectively.
Revolut
revolut.com
One app for all things money. From your everyday spending, to planning for your future with savings and investments, Revolut helps you get more from your money.
Carta
carta.com
Audit-ready valuations, fast Valuations from professionals who have delivered more 409As than anyone in the industry. Carta is the leading independent 409A provider for private stage companies of all sizes. With over 60,000 professional valuations, Carta holds the largest data set to accurately asse...
Revolut Business
revolut.com
A borderless account, with powerful, personalised tools all in one place, giving you ultimate control over your business finances.
Gusto
gusto.com
Whether you’re just getting started or scaling your fast-growing business, Gusto is the partner you need to grow and nurture your team. With Gusto, you get modern HR features like payroll, benefits, hiring, management resources, and more — all in one place. Gusto is proud to serve more than 300,000 ...
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited is an Australian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria. It is Australia's second-largest bank by assets and fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation.
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited is an Australian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria. It is Australia's second-largest bank by assets and fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation.
Paro.ai
paro.ai
Paro is a growth platform that brings an expert talent community and businesses together to navigate immediate challenges and architect a plan for long-term success. Powered by proprietary AI technology and in-depth industry expertise, Paro matches businesses with the best-fit expert and solution to...
Holvi
holvi.com
Your all-in-one account for self-employment. Banking, invoicing and bookkeeping – plus a new business credit card. All in one place, so you can focus on what matters. That’s work life simplified.
Wikifolio
wikifolio.com
Talents and capital market experts can share their trading ideas in a way that is visible for everyone. Everyone can choose their favorites regardless of their available capital and profit from these trading ideas via an exchange-traded financial product.
Wolters Kluwer
wolterskluwer.com
A global expert solutions leader, we help professionals deliver deep impact when it matters most in the health, tax, accounting, finance and legal sectors.
Lendio
lendio.com
Utah-based Lendio (formerly Funding Universe), founded in 2011 by Brock Blake and Trent Miskin, is a free online loan marketplace in the U.S. targeting small business owners.
OurCrowd
ourcrowd.com
OurCrowds experienced investment team identifies and conducts rigorous research on thousands of companies to tap into cutting-edge opportunities across sectors and stages.
Zeni
zeni.ai
Zeni is the first AI-powered finance concierge for startups powering high velocity decision making. With Zeni’s intelligent bookkeeping, accounting, tax and CFO services, startups have access to real-time financial insights via their Zeni Dashboard, and a team of finance experts to manage every fina...
Fidor Bank
fidor.de
Fidor Bank is a German-licensed, internet-based direct bank headquartered in Munich. With the Fidor Smart checking account, the bank is aimed at private and business customers. The concept of Fidor Bank is based on the principles and mechanisms of digital banking.
Moonfare
moonfare.com
Moonfare is a private equity investing platform making top-tier funds available to retail and institutional investors at lower minimums.
Neo.Tax
neo.tax
R&D Tax Credits for early-stage startups. neo.tax is the easiest and most accurate tax filing software ever built. Earlystage startups can claim the R&D Tax Credit in 10 minutes and pay just 10% of whatever cash back they get!
Pilot
pilot.com
We’re the largest startup-focused accounting firm in the US with a team of 350+ US-based employees. Our accountants, fractional CFOs, and tax specialists are dedicated to building a strong finance foundation for your business. We offer Bookkeeping, CFO, tax services, and more for thousands of startu...
Checkflo
checkflo.com
Checkflo’s streamlined check fulfillment service is your one-stop source for all your check processing, printing and mailing needs. We can reduce your administrative costs and improve your operational efficiencies, all with less effort and paperwork. Checkflo offers accountant friendly tools to mana...
Fincent
fincent.com
Experience seamless financial management. Streamline ✓ Bookkeeping ✓ Tax filing ✓ Invoicing & Payments ✓ Expense tracking and more. Book a Demo!
Bench Accounting
bench.co
Bench does your small business books for you. We'll connect you with one of our in-house bookkeepers. Then, they'll prepare your monthly and year-end financials—so you don't have to. Dedicated bookkeepers, just for you: Real humans. Perfect books. Your bookkeeping team imports bank statements, categ...
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
Block Advisors is a firm that provide Tax preparation and planning services to help individuals and businesses with any complex tax situation.
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox offers fast, easy access to business financing, up to $150,000. Learn how our line of credit and term loan options can unlock growth for your business.
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
Crowdcube is an equity crowdfunding platform for entrepreneurs of start-ups and growing businesses to connect with potential investors. Crowdcube gives investors real equity in the companies they fund. Crowdcube uses the web-based notion of crowdfunding where a community of like minded people pool t...
KPMG Spark
kpmgspark.com
KPMG Spark offers Online Accounting which incorporates automated accounting with access to a dedicated account team for simplified tax prep, invoicing, payments, expense tracking, and more
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch Insurance is a new kind of insurance company for startups. Built by founders for founders, we’ve re-designed everything about business insurance from scratch so you can move faster.
inDinero
indinero.com
inDinero is an accounting software and services company providing accounting and financial software. Founded in 2009 by Jessica Mah, Andy Su, and Andrea Barrica, inDinero graduated the startup incubator, Y Combinator in 2010. On May 8, 2018, inDinero acquired San Jose-based firm tempCFO. On February...
StackSource
stacksource.com
StackSource is a tech-enabled commercial real estate loan platform. We connect investors who are developing or acquiring commercial properties with financing options like banks, insurance companies, and private lenders through an easy, transparent process.
RateSetter
ratesetter.com
Award winning provider of personal loans that keep you in control. Get your instant online personalised rate with a quote that doesn't impact your credit score.
Kriya
kriya.co
Get a confidential, whole ledger invoice discounting facility. Its a great fit for businesses with regular cash flow needs, as its secured against all your outstanding invoices.
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
On-demand working capital for growing businesses. FundThrough offers businesses instant access to funds from unpaid invoices on an easy-to-use, online funding platform. Funding facility ranges from $500 to over $2 million, depending on the strength of the business' sales. Wherever a business is in i...
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova is a SEC-regulated alternative investment fund that allows you to invest in 12+ exotic alternative asset classes by simply investing in one fund. Our investment experts allocate your money in assets like wine, art, startups, crypto, real estate, and others. You may consider it a Mutual Fund...
Rehmann
rehmann.com
Rehmann is a fully integrated financial services firm of CPAs and consultants, wealth advisors and corporate investigators.
Crowe
crowe.com
Crowe is a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm that connecting deep industry and specialized knowledge with innovative technology to create value for clients with integrity and objectivity,by listening to their businesses, trends in their industries, and the challenges they face.
Seedrs
seedrs.com
Online investing opportunities in the best new startup businesses, and raise seed and angel investment, with top European equity crowdfunding site Seedrs.
Clara
clarafinds.com
Finding the right products to help manage your finances can be a chore, so allow us to take some of the weight off your shoulders! Clara helps people and small businesses find and compare fintech software and hardware and pick the best product. Browse through a selection of quality products and use ...
TaxRobot
taxrobot.com
TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.
Uplyft Capital
uplyftcapital.com
Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and cr...
Tipigo
tipigo.com
Tipigo harnesses the power of professional equity analysts, synthesizing big data and human expertise to build tailored stock portfolios that have been proven to outperform the market.
Minveo
minveo.de
A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva envisions a financially inclusive world where all people hold the power to improve their own lives.
Ivory Consulting
ivorycc.com
Ivory Consulting Corporation has been the leading provider of equipment lease and loan software, software customizations and consulting services for the equipment finance industry.
American Century Investments
americancentury.com
Every day you invest in making the world a better place for yourself, your family and your community. Individually, you make a meaningful difference. Together we can become a powerful force for good.
1-800Accountant
1800accountant.com
1-800 Accountant is America’s largest virtual accounting firm for small businesses. Our mission is to provide financial expertise to small businesses in every industry. Our services are powered by a mix of expert CPAs and technology, enabling businesses to minimize tasks while maximizing tax savings...
Perkins & Co
perkinsaccounting.com
Perkins & Co was founded in 1986 as an alternative to large national accounting firms while focusing on the business needs of the region's closely held companies. With offices in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, Perkins specializes in many industries, including manufacturing, wholesale d...
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud offers the best full stack finance function for high growth startups. Finance managers and powerful software deliver unparalleled accounting, R&D tax credits and financial services for startups. Each startup gets access to our software that provides financial reports and management...
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy is Europe's leading end-to-end M&A platform, helping founders and business acquirers complete acquisitions in as little as 30 days. Your end-to-end platform to buy and sell businesses. Foundy helps founders and acquirers complete acquisitions up to 3x faster and more cost-effectively than th...
Embroker
embroker.com
Business insurance is one of the oldest industries in the world. It is built on personal relationships rather than technological advancement. It’s also dominated by long-established players. Until now. Embroker is a digitally-native business insurance company built from the ground up with modern tec...
ProjectionHub
projectionhub.com
ProjectionHub is the innovative solution for sales management. Give the visibility of financial via projection of revenue, expenses, asset and liability to the entrepreneurs. So that they can get more idea of the business plans and investment.
TaxHub
gettaxhub.com
Taxhub is a virtual, personal and business income tax preparation platform that matches filers with a dedicated CPA. We aim to combine the convenience and low price of in-home online tax filing with the assurance of having a professionally prepared tax return. Our platform allows users to communicat...
TaxBasket
taxbasket.com
TaxBasket is a firm that provides tax preparation services online.
Collective
collective.com
Collective is the first online back office platform designed for businesses-of-one. Collective’s technology and team of trusted advisors give our members the freedom to focus on what matters by taking care of everything from business incorporation to accounting, bookkeeping, tax services, and access...
TaxCredible
taxcredible.com
TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a...
GOAT.tax
goat.tax
GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with ...
Clarus R+D
clarusrd.com
The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...
Swish Funding
swishfunding.com
Types: No-Obligation Offers, Equipment Financing, Business Expansion, Fast Funding, Apply Online
ProNvest
pronvest.com
ProNvest specializes in retirement planning and account management. We do the hard work for you by managing your retirement account and monitoring the market on your behalf.