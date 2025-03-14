App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Business Filing and Licensing Providers
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Business Filing and Licensing Providers

Business filing and licensing agencies are dedicated to aiding businesses in adhering to filing and licensing regulations. The procedures they administer can vary depending on the industry and location. However, the majority of businesses are mandated to secure licenses and submit reports to governmental bodies. These agencies commonly provide services such as incorporation assistance, registered agent enrollment, and facilitating the filing of annual reports. Primarily tailored for new businesses or those undergoing expansion or structural changes, these services streamline compliance processes. While certain filings and licenses are exclusively available through governmental channels, filing and licensing agencies typically furnish guidance on accessing these resources. Some businesses opt to seek counsel from legal services prior to finalizing any filing or licensing decisions. In instances of intellectual property (IP) conflicts, businesses encountering encroachment may pursue resolution by engaging intellectual property litigation services.

Submit New App


ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness

zenbusiness.com

ZenBusiness is an online platform that simplifies forming and managing small businesses, offering services like LLC registration and compliance management.

Firstbase

Firstbase

firstbase.io

Firstbase enables users to start and manage a US business, including company formation, banking, payments, and payroll, all online.

Rocket Lawyer

Rocket Lawyer

rocketlawyer.com

Rocket Lawyer offers legal document creation, attorney advice, business incorporation, and compliance assistance for individuals and businesses.

Clemta

Clemta

clemta.com

Clemta is a business management app that helps with company formation, bookkeeping, and tax filing, streamlining operations for small business owners.

Incorp Services

Incorp Services

incorp.com

Incorp Services app offers corporate services like registered agent, corporate filing, and governance tools for businesses and law/accounting firms globally.

Incfile

Incfile

incfile.com

The Incfile app simplifies business formation, allowing users to create LLCs, file documents, and manage compliance easily.

Gust

Gust

gust.com

Gust is an equity management platform that helps startups manage equity grants, track ownership, and ensure compliance while facilitating fundraising and investor communication.

Swyft Filings

Swyft Filings

swyftfilings.com

Swyft Filings simplifies LLC formation for small and medium businesses, offering document filing, EIN acquisition, and ongoing compliance support.

CorpNet.com

CorpNet.com

corpnet.com

CorpNet.com helps businesses with entity formation, compliance monitoring, and filing deadlines, streamlining the setup and regulatory processes.

Doola

Doola

doola.com

Doola helps global entrepreneurs form US companies, manage finances, access payment systems, and ensure legal compliance through a comprehensive business management platform.

MyCompanyWorks

MyCompanyWorks

mycompanyworks.com

MyCompanyWorks provides incorporation and business entity management services, offering tools for compliance, document handling, and support for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Compliable

Compliable

compliable.com

Compliable helps US sportsbooks and iGaming firms manage employee gaming licenses and simplify multi-state license applications.

Harbor Compliance

Harbor Compliance

harborcompliance.com

Harbor Compliance helps multi-state businesses manage regulatory compliance with services like registered agent support and BOI reporting.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.