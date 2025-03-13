Find the right software and services.
Business filing and licensing agencies are dedicated to aiding businesses in adhering to filing and licensing regulations. The procedures they administer can vary depending on the industry and location. However, the majority of businesses are mandated to secure licenses and submit reports to governmental bodies. These agencies commonly provide services such as incorporation assistance, registered agent enrollment, and facilitating the filing of annual reports. Primarily tailored for new businesses or those undergoing expansion or structural changes, these services streamline compliance processes. While certain filings and licenses are exclusively available through governmental channels, filing and licensing agencies typically furnish guidance on accessing these resources. Some businesses opt to seek counsel from legal services prior to finalizing any filing or licensing decisions. In instances of intellectual property (IP) conflicts, businesses encountering encroachment may pursue resolution by engaging intellectual property litigation services.
ZenBusiness
zenbusiness.com
ZenBusiness is an online platform that simplifies forming and managing small businesses, offering services like LLC registration and compliance management.
Firstbase
firstbase.io
Firstbase enables users to start and manage a US business, including company formation, banking, payments, and payroll, all online.
Rocket Lawyer
rocketlawyer.com
Rocket Lawyer offers legal document creation, attorney advice, business incorporation, and compliance assistance for individuals and businesses.
Clemta
clemta.com
Clemta is a business management app that helps with company formation, bookkeeping, and tax filing, streamlining operations for small business owners.
Incorp Services
incorp.com
Incorp Services app offers corporate services like registered agent, corporate filing, and governance tools for businesses and law/accounting firms globally.
Incfile
incfile.com
The Incfile app simplifies business formation, allowing users to create LLCs, file documents, and manage compliance easily.
Gust
gust.com
Gust is an equity management platform that helps startups manage equity grants, track ownership, and ensure compliance while facilitating fundraising and investor communication.
Swyft Filings
swyftfilings.com
Swyft Filings simplifies LLC formation for small and medium businesses, offering document filing, EIN acquisition, and ongoing compliance support.
CorpNet.com
corpnet.com
CorpNet.com helps businesses with entity formation, compliance monitoring, and filing deadlines, streamlining the setup and regulatory processes.
Doola
doola.com
Doola helps global entrepreneurs form US companies, manage finances, access payment systems, and ensure legal compliance through a comprehensive business management platform.
MyCompanyWorks
mycompanyworks.com
MyCompanyWorks provides incorporation and business entity management services, offering tools for compliance, document handling, and support for entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Compliable
compliable.com
Compliable helps US sportsbooks and iGaming firms manage employee gaming licenses and simplify multi-state license applications.
Harbor Compliance
harborcompliance.com
Harbor Compliance helps multi-state businesses manage regulatory compliance with services like registered agent support and BOI reporting.
