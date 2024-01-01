App store for web apps
Top Business Filing and Licensing Providers - Switzerland
Business filing and licensing agencies are dedicated to aiding businesses in adhering to filing and licensing regulations. The procedures they administer can vary depending on the industry and location. However, the majority of businesses are mandated to secure licenses and submit reports to governmental bodies. These agencies commonly provide services such as incorporation assistance, registered agent enrollment, and facilitating the filing of annual reports. Primarily tailored for new businesses or those undergoing expansion or structural changes, these services streamline compliance processes. While certain filings and licenses are exclusively available through governmental channels, filing and licensing agencies typically furnish guidance on accessing these resources. Some businesses opt to seek counsel from legal services prior to finalizing any filing or licensing decisions. In instances of intellectual property (IP) conflicts, businesses encountering encroachment may pursue resolution by engaging intellectual property litigation services.
ZenBusiness
zenbusiness.com
ZenBusiness offers an online platform that makes it easy to create, manage and grow a small business. Built for the new generation, the company pulls everything together for the business owner with mobile and web-based products, support, services, and 24x7 business protection. ZenBusiness is a Publi...
Firstbase
firstbase.io
Firstbase helps anyone to build a US business. Start a company, set up banking, payments, and payroll, and manage a business — online, from anywhere.
Rocket Lawyer
rocketlawyer.com
Rocket Lawyer makes the law affordable and simple. Create and sign legal documents online, get legal advice from attorneys, incorporate your business, and more!
Incorp Services
incorp.com
InCorp Services is a corporate services firm that provides registered agent, resident agent, corporate filing, governance tools, and related services to companies, smaller law firms, accounting firms, and businesses worldwide, it include accepting legal documents and notifications from a state offic...
Incfile
incfile.com
Start your business today for as little as $0 + state fees. Incfile helps you quickly and easily create your LLC or other business entity. Learn more.
Gust
gust.com
Gust Launch is the best way to incorporate and manage your startup from formation through Series A. Launch manages your cap table, contracts, and fundraising based on best practices developed by experienced founders and lawyers so you can focus on your product without sacrificing your back office.
Clemta
clemta.com
CLEMTA sets up your business/company in the United States, from incorporation to dissolution, one partner - one solution. We also offer post-incorporation services and many more! Check our profile for all the services we provide.
CorpNet.com
corpnet.com
Corpnet is a firm that prepare and file the paperwork needed to start a business, it monitors business and alerts user about upcoming business filing due dates.
Doola
doola.com
doola is a trusted partner for helping global entrepreneurs confidently form their companies in the US. We help our customers incorporate, access US payment systems, and stay legal year after year through continued support, business basics, and a global-first mindset.
MyCompanyWorks
mycompanyworks.com
MyCompanyWorks, Inc. provides incorporation, LLC formation and business entity managements services in all 50 states and DC to clients worldwide.
Compliable
compliable.com
Our platform helps legal US sportsbooks, vendors, and iGaming companies quickly manage their employees' gaming licenses and efficiently apply for new licenses across multiple states. Employees don't need to spend weeks filling out different forms for every jurisdiction. Instead, they enter key infor...
Swyft Filings
swyftfilings.com
Swyft Filings is a business formation firm that specialize in the incorporation of small and medium sized businesses.
Harbor Compliance
harborcompliance.com
Harbor Compliance simplifies compliance for multi-state organizations. Sign up for our software and services online at your convenience or contact us to learn more.