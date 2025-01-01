Top Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software

Find the right software and services.
Building design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) software encompasses computer-aided design (CAD) tools widely used in the architecture and construction sectors. These products often feature specialized tools and libraries for architectural design and construction, including mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems, as well as BIM. BIM software facilitates a model-based approach for designing and managing buildings and infrastructure, offering a digital representation of a facility's functional properties beyond traditional construction drawings. While some products in this category serve broader CAD purposes, their rankings here are based solely on their application in building design.
SketchUp
sketchup.com
SketchUp is a 3D modeling application used for design in architecture, engineering, and other fields, offering tools for modeling, rendering, and collaboration.
AutoCAD Web
autodesk.com
AutoCAD Web is a browser-based CAD application that allows users to create, edit, and collaborate on 2D and 3D designs, supporting various file formats.
SOLIDWORKS
solidworks.com
SOLIDWORKS is a 3D CAD software that enables users to create, simulate, and manage product designs efficiently across various industries.
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect is a cloud-based collaboration platform that enables project coordination, data management, and real-time updates across various devices and environments.
TestFit
testfit.io
TestFit is an AI-driven platform that simplifies site planning for real estate, allowing for quick generation of design iterations and detailed feasibility analyses.
Snaptrude
snaptrude.com
Snaptrude is a web-based 3D modeling software for architects and designers that facilitates real-time collaboration and integrates sketching with BIM capabilities.
Hypar
hypar.io
Hypar is a cloud-based generative design platform that automates design workflows for architects, enhancing collaboration and efficiency in project planning.
Higharc
higharc.com
Higharc is a web-based platform that simplifies home design, sales, and construction, providing tools for customization, cost estimation, and efficient workflows for builders.
Vectorworks Cloud
vectorworks.net
Vectorworks Cloud allows users to access, share, and collaborate on design projects with tools for sketching, modeling, and documentation in a cloud environment.
cmBuilder.io
cmbuilder.io
cmBuilder.io is a cloud-based platform for construction site logistics, offering workflow management, sequencing simulations, and real-time collaboration tools.
StreamBIM
streambim.com
StreamBIM is a platform for collaboration and data management in construction projects, integrating BIM with project management tools.
Revizto
revizto.com
Revizto is a real-time issue tracking software for AEC, enabling collaboration with BIM models for project coordination and efficient issue resolution.
Imerso
imerso.com
Imerso AI analyzes construction quality and progress against plans, automating inspections to enhance efficiency and reduce errors in construction management.
Fohlio
fohlio.com
Fohlio is an FF&E specifications and management app for budgeting, procurement, and project organization in interior design and architecture.
IrisVR Prospect
irisvr.com
IrisVR Prospect is a VR app for design review and collaboration, allowing users to visualize and interact with 3D models from software like Revit and SketchUp.
