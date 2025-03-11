App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software

Building design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) software encompasses computer-aided design (CAD) tools widely used in the architecture and construction sectors. These products often feature specialized tools and libraries for architectural design and construction, including mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems, as well as BIM. BIM software facilitates a model-based approach for designing and managing buildings and infrastructure, offering a digital representation of a facility's functional properties beyond traditional construction drawings. While some products in this category serve broader CAD purposes, their rankings here are based solely on their application in building design.

Submit New App


SketchUp

SketchUp

sketchup.com

SketchUp is a 3D modeling application used for design in architecture, engineering, and other fields, offering tools for modeling, rendering, and collaboration.

AutoCAD Web

AutoCAD Web

autodesk.com

AutoCAD Web is a browser-based CAD application that allows users to create, edit, and collaborate on 2D and 3D designs, supporting various file formats.

SOLIDWORKS

SOLIDWORKS

solidworks.com

SOLIDWORKS is a 3D CAD software that enables users to create, simulate, and manage product designs efficiently across various industries.

Trimble Connect

Trimble Connect

connect.trimble.com

Trimble Connect is a cloud-based collaboration platform that enables project coordination, data management, and real-time updates across various devices and environments.

TestFit

TestFit

testfit.io

TestFit is an AI-driven platform that simplifies site planning for real estate, allowing for quick generation of design iterations and detailed feasibility analyses.

Snaptrude

Snaptrude

snaptrude.com

Snaptrude is a web-based 3D modeling software for architects and designers that facilitates real-time collaboration and integrates sketching with BIM capabilities.

Hypar

Hypar

hypar.io

Hypar is a cloud-based generative design platform that automates design workflows for architects, enhancing collaboration and efficiency in project planning.

Higharc

Higharc

higharc.com

Higharc is a web-based platform that simplifies home design, sales, and construction, providing tools for customization, cost estimation, and efficient workflows for builders.

Vectorworks Cloud

Vectorworks Cloud

vectorworks.net

Vectorworks Cloud allows users to access, share, and collaborate on design projects with tools for sketching, modeling, and documentation in a cloud environment.

cmBuilder.io

cmBuilder.io

cmbuilder.io

cmBuilder.io is a cloud-based platform for construction site logistics, offering workflow management, sequencing simulations, and real-time collaboration tools.

StreamBIM

StreamBIM

streambim.com

StreamBIM is a platform for collaboration and data management in construction projects, integrating BIM with project management tools.

Imerso

Imerso

imerso.com

Imerso AI analyzes construction quality and progress against plans, automating inspections to enhance efficiency and reduce errors in construction management.

Revizto

Revizto

revizto.com

Revizto is a real-time issue tracking software for AEC, enabling collaboration with BIM models for project coordination and efficient issue resolution.

Fohlio

Fohlio

fohlio.com

Fohlio is an FF&E specifications and management app for budgeting, procurement, and project organization in interior design and architecture.

IrisVR Prospect

IrisVR Prospect

irisvr.com

IrisVR Prospect is a VR app for design review and collaboration, allowing users to visualize and interact with 3D models from software like Revit and SketchUp.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.