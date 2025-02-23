Top Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software - Tajikistan

Higharc

Higharc was founded in 2018 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. Higharc is a residential homebuilding technology company focused on transforming the home design, sales and building process. The company employs a diverse team of experts across the United States, South America and Europe, in architecture, construction and software development, all working together to modernize the homebuilding process. Higharc partners with homebuilders to deliver a comprehensive home design platform utilizing 3D modeling and generative design, real-time cost estimation and an immersive online sales experience for homebuyers. The user-friendly interface allows for easy customization and instant modifications, making the design process accessible and efficient for users. Higharc's web based platform simplifies the home design, sales and construction workflow by providing a single source of truth at the beginning of the building process and seamlessly transferring data and updates across the organization. Builders benefit from streamlined workflows, improved accuracy and faster go to market timelines.