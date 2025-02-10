Top Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software - Somalia

Find the right software and services.
Building design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) software encompasses computer-aided design (CAD) tools widely used in the architecture and construction sectors. These products often feature specialized tools and libraries for architectural design and construction, including mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems, as well as BIM. BIM software facilitates a model-based approach for designing and managing buildings and infrastructure, offering a digital representation of a facility's functional properties beyond traditional construction drawings. While some products in this category serve broader CAD purposes, their rankings here are based solely on their application in building design.
AutoCAD Web
autodesk.com
AutoCAD. Anywhere. Get quick, anytime access to CAD drawings with the AutoCAD web app. AutoCAD is a commercial computer-aided design and drafting software application. Developed and marketed by Autodesk, AutoCAD was first released in December 1982 as a desktop app running on microcomputers with internal graphics controllers.
SketchUp
sketchup.com
SketchUp is a 3D modeling computer program for a wide range of drawing applications such as architectural, interior design, landscape architecture, civil and mechanical engineering, film and video game design. It is available as a web-based application, SketchUp Free, a freeware version, SketchUp Make, and a paid version with additional functionality, SketchUp Pro.SketchUp is owned by Trimble Inc., a mapping surveying and navigation equipment company. There is an online library of free model assemblies (e.g. windows, doors, automobiles), 3D Warehouse, to which users may contribute models. The program includes drawing layout functionality, allows surface rendering in variable "styles", supports third-party "plug-in" programs hosted on a site called Extension Warehouse to provide other capabilities (e.g. near photo-realistic rendering) and enables placement of its models within Google Earth.
Vectorworks Cloud
vectorworks.net
Built to showcase your skill and creativity, Vectorworks Architect allows you to sketch, model, and document in a fully integrated workflow with the world’s most design-centric BIM solution. With superior 2D graphics, 3D modeling, and visualization tools, Architect is built to deliver absolute creative expression and maximum efficiency. With enhancements that spark limitless creativity, Vectorworks Architect 2024 delivers comprehensive workflow solutions that automate processes, reduce risk, and save time, including a modernized user interface, the ability to save custom viewport settings as styles, and robust parametric objects redefined to address your specific needs. Empowering you to design without limits.
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect for HoloLens utilizes mixed reality for project coordination by providing precise alignment of holographic data on the job site, enabling workers to review their models overlaid in the context of the physical environment.
SOLIDWORKS
solidworks.com
SOLIDWORKS offers complete 3D software tools that let you create, simulate, publish, and manage your data. SOLIDWORKS products are easy to learn and use, and help you design products better.
IrisVR Prospect
irisvr.com
IrisVR, part of The Wild, is a leading brand for immersive design review and collaboration in virtual reality. IrisVR's flagship product, Prospect is used by BIM and VDC teams, design firms, and engineers who coordinate 3D models and implement design and construction processes. Because IrisVR integrates with Revit, Rhino, Navisworks, SketchUp, and other 3D tools out of the box, you can instantly create an immersive VR experience that allows you to present to clients and work more effectively with your team. IrisVR works with the Oculus Quest, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows MR headsets. IrisVR has a 14-day free trial, which you can start at www.irisvr.com.
Revizto
revizto.com
Revizto is a real-time issue tracking software for Architecture, Engineering and Construction with a focus on collaboration and BIM project coordination. Revizto uses BIM intelligence and makes it immediately accessible and actionable for the entire project team.
Higharc
higharc.com
Higharc was founded in 2018 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. Higharc is a residential homebuilding technology company focused on transforming the home design, sales and building process. The company employs a diverse team of experts across the United States, South America and Europe, in architecture, construction and software development, all working together to modernize the homebuilding process. Higharc partners with homebuilders to deliver a comprehensive home design platform utilizing 3D modeling and generative design, real-time cost estimation and an immersive online sales experience for homebuyers. The user-friendly interface allows for easy customization and instant modifications, making the design process accessible and efficient for users. Higharc's web based platform simplifies the home design, sales and construction workflow by providing a single source of truth at the beginning of the building process and seamlessly transferring data and updates across the organization. Builders benefit from streamlined workflows, improved accuracy and faster go to market timelines.
cmBuilder.io
cmbuilder.io
The New Industry Standard Construction Site Logistics Platform cmBuilder democratizes 4D construction site logistics with fast & easy cloud-based workflows, powerful sequencing simulation capabilities, and unparalleled real-time collaboration
TestFit
testfit.io
TestFit is the real estate feasibility platform that makes it easy to do site planning for developers, architects, and contractors who want to maximize site potential and get the right deals done faster. TestFit takes care of tedious tasks like counting parking stalls, drafting iterations, and calculating yield on cost by generating rapid concept iterations based on your parametric input. Our AI configurators optimize the best design solutions for every site with real-time insights into design, constructability, and cost so you can save time on site planning, reduce risk on acquiring deals and increase potentials for all your sites. Over 650 Deals and 80,000 units are evaluated in TestFit per week.
Fohlio
fohlio.com
Fohlio is a powerful, intuitive, and easy-to-use FF&E specification, data management, and procurement software. Manage your budgeting, specification, purchasing, inventory, and product data management process from end to end.
StreamBIM
streambim.com
STREAMBIM BASIC WILL INCREASE EFFICIENCY ON YOUR CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS, BUT YOU CAN GET EVEN MORE FEATURES.
Hypar
hypar.io
Hypar is the world’s first cloud-based generative design platform. With support for every phase of project realization, Hypar delivers the world’s building expertise to realize better buildings and help teams make better decisions, faster.
Imerso
imerso.com
Imerso AI analyses construction quality and progress directly against your building plans, so your teams can build faster with less risk.
Snaptrude
snaptrude.com
Snaptrude is a web-based 3D modeling software (BIM) for Architects and Designers. Designers use Snaptrude to create better buildings faster with the help of data and automation. Unlike other design tools, Snaptrude allows for multiplayer collaboration enabling project teams to design together.
