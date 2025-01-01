Top Bug Tracking Software

App store for web apps

Bug tracking software, or issue tracking software, refers to software used by quality assurance (QA) and software development teams to report software bugs and problems. Thorough bug tracking is essential for good software development. Bug tracking software provides a repository that explains how to reproduce a bug and how widespread an issue is, and allows a business to separate, prioritize, sequence, and provide communications about different bugs across many projects or applications. Bug tracking software is typically managed by a (QA) team and allows them to communicate quickly with developers, the business, and often customers about if, how, and when to fix bugs. Bug tracking software may integrate with Project Management, Development, and Test Automation tools.

GitHub

GitHub

github.com

GitHub is a platform for hosting and collaborating on software development projects, offering version control, project management, and social coding features.

Jira

Jira

atlassian.com

Jira is a project management and issue-tracking tool that helps teams organize tasks, track progress, and manage workflows across various methodologies.

ClickUp

ClickUp

clickup.com

ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.

GitLab

GitLab

about.gitlab.com

GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.

Backlog

Backlog

backlog.com

Backlog is an online project management tool for task tracking, version control, and bug tracking, enabling teams to plan, track, and collaborate on projects efficiently.

YouTrack

YouTrack

jetbrains.com

YouTrack is a customizable project management tool for tracking tasks and managing workflows, supporting agile methodologies and collaboration for teams.

Sentry

Sentry

sentry.io

Sentry monitors application errors and performance, helping developers track and manage issues in real-time to improve code reliability and efficiency.

Shortcut

Shortcut

shortcut.com

Shortcut is a project management tool designed for software teams to plan, collaborate, and track the progress of software development projects.

Teamwork

Teamwork

teamwork.com

Teamwork is a project management app that helps organizations plan, track, and manage projects, offering tools for collaboration, task management, and workflow optimization.

Linear

Linear

linear.app

Linear is a project management app that combines issue tracking, project planning, and team collaboration, designed to streamline workflows for software development teams.

HackerOne

HackerOne

hackerone.com

HackerOne connects businesses with ethical hackers to identify and fix software vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs.

Wrike

Wrike

wrike.com

Wrike is a project management and collaboration platform that streamlines workflows, enhances productivity, and integrates with over 400 apps.

todo.vu

todo.vu

todo.vu

todo.vu is a task, project management, time tracking, and billing tool for freelancers and teams, enabling efficient task management and invoicing.

Zoho BugTracker

Zoho BugTracker

zoho.com

Zoho BugTracker is a collaborative tool for tracking and managing software bugs throughout their lifecycle, facilitating issue resolution and team collaboration.

LogRocket

LogRocket

logrocket.com

LogRocket is a tool for monitoring web and mobile apps, featuring session replay, error tracking, performance monitoring, and user behavior analysis to improve user experience.

Rollbar

Rollbar

rollbar.com

Rollbar is an error tracking tool that helps developers monitor, detect, and resolve errors in real-time across various applications and platforms.

Bugsnag

Bugsnag

bugsnag.com

Bugsnag is an error monitoring tool that helps developers identify and resolve application issues in real-time, improving app stability and user experience.

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

Marker.io is a feedback tool for web development teams that allows users to capture, manage, and act on feedback through annotated screenshots and integrations with project management tools.

Raygun

Raygun

raygun.com

Raygun monitors software performance and errors in real-time, providing insights to improve user experience and application reliability.

Honeycomb

Honeycomb

honeycomb.io

Honeycomb is an observability platform that helps engineering teams monitor, debug, and analyze complex cloud applications in real-time.

Assembla

Assembla

assembla.com

Assembla is a secure platform for version control and project collaboration, supporting Subversion, Perforce, and Git for software development teams.

Usersnap

Usersnap

usersnap.com

Usersnap enables product teams to gather user feedback, report bugs, and conduct user testing through visual feedback and integrations with project management tools.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace

dynatrace.com

Dynatrace provides observability and security tools for IT environments to enhance performance, compliance, and automate operational tasks.

YesWeHack

YesWeHack

yeswehack.com

YesWeHack connects organizations with cybersecurity experts to identify and resolve vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs and vulnerability disclosure management.

Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd

bugcrowd.com

Bugcrowd connects organizations with security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities in software through crowdsourced testing and bug bounty programs.

Userback

Userback

userback.io

Userback is a user feedback platform that collects visual feedback and insights to enhance product development and user experience through surveys and session replays.

BugHerd

BugHerd

bugherd.com

BugHerd is a visual feedback and bug tracking tool for websites, helping teams collect feedback and manage project tasks efficiently.

BugBase

BugBase

bugbase.ai

BugBase is a platform for managing and tracking vulnerabilities, helping organizations identify and mitigate security threats through structured operations.

Bugasura

Bugasura

bugasura.io

Bugasura is a bug tracking software that helps teams track, report, and manage software issues while collaborating in real-time and integrating with project management tools.

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

Ruttl is a visual feedback tool for teams to collaborate on web and app design by collecting comments, tracking bugs, and managing edits directly on live content.

Webvizio

Webvizio

webvizio.com

Webvizio is a free tool for teams to collaborate on website revisions with visual feedback and task management, streamlining web development projects.

Shake

Shake

shakebugs.com

Shake is a tool for bug and crash reporting that unifies developers, CTOs, and testers to address issues in apps and websites effectively.

DoneDone

DoneDone

donedone.com

DoneDone is a task management and collaboration tool that helps teams organize, assign, and track tasks efficiently to enhance productivity and workflow.

JunoOne

JunoOne

juno.one

JunoOne is an app that streamlines project management and testing processes for software development companies, enhancing productivity and organization.

Bugzilla

Bugzilla

bugzilla.org

Bugzilla is an open-source bug tracking system that helps teams manage, track, and resolve software bugs efficiently with reporting and collaboration features.

ReQtest

ReQtest

reqtest.com

ReQtest is a cloud-based tool for managing testing, requirements, and bug tracking in software projects, providing full traceability and support for various methodologies.

Inspectiv

Inspectiv

inspectiv.com

Inspectiv is a platform that helps security teams identify and manage vulnerabilities efficiently through pentesting and bug bounty services.

Errorception

Errorception

errorception.com

Errorception is a tool for tracking JavaScript errors, providing real-time reporting and detailed diagnostics to help developers identify and resolve issues.

BetterBugs

BetterBugs

betterbugs.io

BetterBugs is a bug tracking tool that helps teams create, manage, and resolve bug reports efficiently, supporting collaboration and workflow analysis.

Iteration X

Iteration X

iterationx.com

Iteration X enables teams to annotate and edit live websites in Chrome, streamlining project management and task resolution using an AI-driven assistant.

Kroolo

Kroolo

kroolo.com

Kroolo is an AI-powered productivity platform that integrates project management, task automation, and collaboration tools in a single workspace.

W3Dart

W3Dart

w3dart.com

W3Dart is a visual feedback tool that simplifies website bug reporting and tracking, helping users save time on feedback management.

Memfault

Memfault

memfault.com

Memfault is an observability tool for embedded devices, enabling OTA updates and comprehensive metrics collection to monitor and manage device performance and security.

Zipy.ai

Zipy.ai

zipy.ai

Zipy.ai is a digital experience platform for session replay, error monitoring, and product analytics, helping teams understand user behavior and resolve issues efficiently.

errsole

errsole

errsole.com

Errsole is a bug-tracking tool for Node.js apps that logs errors, tracks slow requests, and provides real-time notifications and debugging support for developers.

Bugpilot

Bugpilot

bugpilot.com

Bugpilot streamlines bug reporting for SaaS teams by providing detailed session recordings and automated reports, enabling faster troubleshooting and resolution of user-facing issues.

Gleap

Gleap

gleap.io

Gleap is a customer feedback tool for apps and websites that helps document bugs, connect with users, and gather feature requests and surveys.

zipBoard

zipBoard

zipboard.co

zipBoard is a visual feedback tool for teams to review, approve, and track issues on digital content like websites and PDFs, facilitating collaboration and task management.

Scout APM

Scout APM

scoutapm.com

Scout APM monitors application performance to help developers quickly identify and fix issues in Ruby, PHP, Python, and Elixir applications.

Keypup

Keypup

keypup.io

Keypup is a SaaS tool that combines insights from Git and ticketing systems to help engineering teams streamline workflows and improve collaboration.

Sifter

Sifter

sifterapp.com

Sifter is a simple issue tracking app that helps software and site development teams manage bugs and issues efficiently.

Aiveo

Aiveo

aiveo.ca

Aiveo is a customizable issue tracker designed for teams to manage projects through planning, execution, and reporting.

PageShare

PageShare

pageshare.dev

PageShare is a tool for commenting on web apps, enabling bug inspection and team collaboration through interactive recordings and visual context.

Owltics

Owltics

owltics.com

Owltics is a B2B app that enables teams to report bugs quickly, capturing relevant logs for easy debugging and integration with Jira/Slack.

LogMill

LogMill

logmill.io

LogMill is a tool for collecting and analyzing log data, allowing users to monitor app health, identify errors, and organize information for easier interpretation.

Disbug

Disbug

disbug.io

Disbug is a Chrome extension that allows users to record their screen with voice narration and submit reports and logs to Jira, streamlining the bug-fixing process.

Shakebug

Shakebug

shakebug.com

Shakebug is a bug and crash reporting tool that enables developers to efficiently document, track, and resolve software issues using multimedia reports and integrations.

Launchable

Launchable

launchableinc.com

Launchable is an AI tool that analyzes test failures and optimizes testing processes, selecting critical tests to run and improving bug triage efficiency.

Dashbird

Dashbird

dashbird.io

Dashbird monitors AWS Lambda applications, providing real-time visibility, error tracking, and performance insights for serverless architectures.

