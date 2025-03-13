Top Bug Tracking Software

Find the right software and services.
Bug tracking software, or issue tracking software, refers to software used by quality assurance (QA) and software development teams to report software bugs and problems. Thorough bug tracking is essential for good software development. Bug tracking software provides a repository that explains how to reproduce a bug and how widespread an issue is, and allows a business to separate, prioritize, sequence, and provide communications about different bugs across many projects or applications. Bug tracking software is typically managed by a (QA) team and allows them to communicate quickly with developers, the business, and often customers about if, how, and when to fix bugs. Bug tracking software may integrate with Project Management, Development, and Test Automation tools.
GitHub
github.com
GitHub is a platform for hosting and collaborating on software development projects, offering version control, project management, and social coding features.
Jira
atlassian.com
Jira is a project management and issue-tracking tool that helps teams organize tasks, track progress, and manage workflows across various methodologies.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.
GitLab
about.gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.
Backlog
backlog.com
Backlog is an online project management tool for task tracking, version control, and bug tracking, enabling teams to plan, track, and collaborate on projects efficiently.
YouTrack
jetbrains.com
YouTrack is a customizable project management tool for tracking tasks and managing workflows, supporting agile methodologies and collaboration for teams.
Sentry
sentry.io
Sentry monitors application errors and performance, helping developers track and manage issues in real-time to improve code reliability and efficiency.
Shortcut
shortcut.com
Shortcut is a project management tool designed for software teams to plan, collaborate, and track the progress of software development projects.
Linear
linear.app
Linear is a project management app that combines issue tracking, project planning, and team collaboration, designed to streamline workflows for software development teams.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork is a project management app that helps organizations plan, track, and manage projects, offering tools for collaboration, task management, and workflow optimization.
HackerOne
hackerone.com
HackerOne connects businesses with ethical hackers to identify and fix software vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs.
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is a project management and collaboration platform that streamlines workflows, enhances productivity, and integrates with over 400 apps.
todo.vu
todo.vu
todo.vu is a task, project management, time tracking, and billing tool for freelancers and teams, enabling efficient task management and invoicing.
Zoho BugTracker
zoho.com
Zoho BugTracker is a collaborative tool for tracking and managing software bugs throughout their lifecycle, facilitating issue resolution and team collaboration.
LogRocket
logrocket.com
LogRocket is a tool for monitoring web and mobile apps, featuring session replay, error tracking, performance monitoring, and user behavior analysis to improve user experience.
Rollbar
rollbar.com
Rollbar is an error tracking tool that helps developers monitor, detect, and resolve errors in real-time across various applications and platforms.
Bugsnag
bugsnag.com
Bugsnag is an error monitoring tool that helps developers identify and resolve application issues in real-time, improving app stability and user experience.
Raygun
raygun.com
Raygun monitors software performance and errors in real-time, providing insights to improve user experience and application reliability.
Honeycomb
honeycomb.io
Honeycomb is an observability platform that helps engineering teams monitor, debug, and analyze complex cloud applications in real-time.
Marker.io
marker.io
Marker.io is a feedback tool for web development teams that allows users to capture, manage, and act on feedback through annotated screenshots and integrations with project management tools.
Assembla
assembla.com
Assembla is a secure platform for version control and project collaboration, supporting Subversion, Perforce, and Git for software development teams.
Dynatrace
dynatrace.com
Dynatrace provides observability and security tools for IT environments to enhance performance, compliance, and automate operational tasks.
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap enables product teams to gather user feedback, report bugs, and conduct user testing through visual feedback and integrations with project management tools.
YesWeHack
yeswehack.com
YesWeHack connects organizations with cybersecurity experts to identify and resolve vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs and vulnerability disclosure management.
Bugcrowd
bugcrowd.com
Bugcrowd connects organizations with security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities in software through crowdsourced testing and bug bounty programs.
Userback
userback.io
Userback is a user feedback platform that collects visual feedback and insights to enhance product development and user experience through surveys and session replays.
DoneDone
donedone.com
DoneDone is a task management and collaboration tool that helps teams organize, assign, and track tasks efficiently to enhance productivity and workflow.
BugHerd
bugherd.com
BugHerd is a visual feedback and bug tracking tool for websites, helping teams collect feedback and manage project tasks efficiently.
BugBase
bugbase.ai
BugBase is a platform for managing and tracking vulnerabilities, helping organizations identify and mitigate security threats through structured operations.
Bugasura
bugasura.io
Bugasura is a bug tracking software that helps teams track, report, and manage software issues while collaborating in real-time and integrating with project management tools.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
Ruttl is a visual feedback tool for teams to collaborate on web and app design by collecting comments, tracking bugs, and managing edits directly on live content.
Webvizio
webvizio.com
Webvizio is a free tool for teams to collaborate on website revisions with visual feedback and task management, streamlining web development projects.
Shake
shakebugs.com
Shake is a tool for bug and crash reporting that unifies developers, CTOs, and testers to address issues in apps and websites effectively.
JunoOne
juno.one
JunoOne is an app that streamlines project management and testing processes for software development companies, enhancing productivity and organization.
Bugzilla
bugzilla.org
Bugzilla is an open-source bug tracking system that helps teams manage, track, and resolve software bugs efficiently with reporting and collaboration features.
ReQtest
reqtest.com
ReQtest is a cloud-based tool for managing testing, requirements, and bug tracking in software projects, providing full traceability and support for various methodologies.
Inspectiv
inspectiv.com
Inspectiv is a platform that helps security teams identify and manage vulnerabilities efficiently through pentesting and bug bounty services.
Errorception
errorception.com
Errorception is a tool for tracking JavaScript errors, providing real-time reporting and detailed diagnostics to help developers identify and resolve issues.
BetterBugs
betterbugs.io
BetterBugs is a bug tracking tool that helps teams create, manage, and resolve bug reports efficiently, supporting collaboration and workflow analysis.
Iteration X
iterationx.com
Iteration X enables teams to annotate and edit live websites in Chrome, streamlining project management and task resolution using an AI-driven assistant.
Kroolo
kroolo.com
Kroolo is an AI-powered productivity platform that integrates project management, task automation, and collaboration tools in a single workspace.
Memfault
memfault.com
Memfault is an observability tool for embedded devices, enabling OTA updates and comprehensive metrics collection to monitor and manage device performance and security.
Zipy.ai
zipy.ai
Zipy.ai is a digital experience platform for session replay, error monitoring, and product analytics, helping teams understand user behavior and resolve issues efficiently.
W3Dart
w3dart.com
W3Dart is a visual feedback tool that simplifies website bug reporting and tracking, helping users save time on feedback management.
errsole
errsole.com
Errsole is a bug-tracking tool for Node.js apps that logs errors, tracks slow requests, and provides real-time notifications and debugging support for developers.
Bugpilot
bugpilot.com
Bugpilot streamlines bug reporting for SaaS teams by providing detailed session recordings and automated reports, enabling faster troubleshooting and resolution of user-facing issues.
Gleap
gleap.io
Gleap is a customer feedback tool for apps and websites that helps document bugs, connect with users, and gather feature requests and surveys.
zipBoard
zipboard.co
zipBoard is a visual feedback tool for teams to review, approve, and track issues on digital content like websites and PDFs, facilitating collaboration and task management.
Scout APM
scoutapm.com
Scout APM monitors application performance to help developers quickly identify and fix issues in Ruby, PHP, Python, and Elixir applications.
Keypup
keypup.io
Keypup is a SaaS tool that combines insights from Git and ticketing systems to help engineering teams streamline workflows and improve collaboration.
Sifter
sifterapp.com
Sifter is a simple issue tracking app that helps software and site development teams manage bugs and issues efficiently.
Aiveo
aiveo.ca
Aiveo is a customizable issue tracker designed for teams to manage projects through planning, execution, and reporting.
PageShare
pageshare.dev
PageShare is a tool for commenting on web apps, enabling bug inspection and team collaboration through interactive recordings and visual context.
Owltics
owltics.com
Owltics is a B2B app that enables teams to report bugs quickly, capturing relevant logs for easy debugging and integration with Jira/Slack.
LogMill
logmill.io
LogMill is a tool for collecting and analyzing log data, allowing users to monitor app health, identify errors, and organize information for easier interpretation.
Disbug
disbug.io
Disbug is a Chrome extension that allows users to record their screen with voice narration and submit reports and logs to Jira, streamlining the bug-fixing process.
Shakebug
shakebug.com
Shakebug is a bug and crash reporting tool that enables developers to efficiently document, track, and resolve software issues using multimedia reports and integrations.
Launchable
launchableinc.com
Launchable is an AI tool that analyzes test failures and optimizes testing processes, selecting critical tests to run and improving bug triage efficiency.
Dashbird
dashbird.io
Dashbird monitors AWS Lambda applications, providing real-time visibility, error tracking, and performance insights for serverless architectures.
