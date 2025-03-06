Find the right software and services.
Bug tracking software, or issue tracking software, refers to software used by quality assurance (QA) and software development teams to report software bugs and problems. Thorough bug tracking is essential for good software development. Bug tracking software provides a repository that explains how to reproduce a bug and how widespread an issue is, and allows a business to separate, prioritize, sequence, and provide communications about different bugs across many projects or applications. Bug tracking software is typically managed by a (QA) team and allows them to communicate quickly with developers, the business, and often customers about if, how, and when to fix bugs. Bug tracking software may integrate with Project Management, Development, and Test Automation tools.
GitHub
github.com
GitHub, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that provides hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git, plus its own features. It provides access control and several collaboration features such as bug tracking, feature requests, task management, and wikis for every project. Headquartered in California, it has been a subsidiary of Microsoft since 2018.GitHub offers its basic services free of charge. Its more advanced professional and enterprise services are commercial. Free GitHub accounts are commonly used to host open-source projects. As of January 2019, GitHub offers unlimited private repositories to all plans, including free accounts, but allowed only up to three collaborators per repository for free. Starting from April 15, 2020, the free plan allows unlimited collaborators, but restricts private repositories to 2,000 actions minutes per month. As of January 2020, GitHub reports having over 40 million users and more than 100 million repositories (including at least 28 million public repositories), making it the largest host of source code in the world.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Jira
atlassian.com
JIRA is the tracker for teams planning and building great products. Thousands of teams choose JIRA to capture and organize issues, assign work, and follow team activity. At your desk or on the go with the new mobile interface, JIRA helps your team get the job done.
GitLab
about.gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Valery Sizov.The code was originally written in Ruby, with some parts later rewritten in Go, initially as a source code management solution to collaborate within a team on software development. It later evolved to an integrated solution covering the software development life cycle, and then to the whole DevOps life cycle. The current technology stack includes Go, Ruby on Rails and Vue.js. It follows an open-core development model where the core functionality is released under an open-source (MIT) license while the additional functionality is under a proprietary license.
TrackJS
trackjs.com
Error Tracking to monitor and log bugs on your production web sites and applications. TrackJS records Telemetry about your application, network, console, and users so you can easily understand and recreate errors. Monitoring your production application exposes issues with untested code, incompatible browsers, third-party changes, and infrastructure outages. TrackJS reports your real end user experiences. Developers, QA, and Administrators use TrackJS to understand the production environment and improve the quality of their sites. TrackJS supports all frameworks and libraries on both the client and the server. TrackJS is used by thousands of developers and websites around the world in industries like eCommerce, IT, Software, Hospitality, and Enterprise.
Lightrun
lightrun.com
Named 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor, Lightrun builds an IDE-native observability & debugging platform that enables developers to securely add logs, metrics and traces to production and staging environments in real time, on demand. No hotfixes, redeployments or restarts required. Developers use Lightrun for multiple code-level observability needs, including: * Code-level alerts (Java, Node.js, Python, .NET) * Feature verification * Testing / debugging in production * Troubleshooting cloud native apps, Serverless, and more * Log optimization capabilities through a Log Optimizer(TM) By eliminating the need to reproduce bugs locally or issue a new software version for adding new logs or metrics to troubleshoot production issues, Lightrun's customers consistently reduce their MTTR by up to 50-60% and significantly improve development productivity. Issues that used to take 1-2 weeks to mitigate now take our customers on average less than an hour to solve. Lightrun empowers our customers' developers by eliminating the need for costly developer lifecycle operations like reproducing locally, or issuing a new software version just for adding new logs or metrics. Our customers, running petabyte-scale workloads with QPS in the high 100Ks across thousands of production servers, include companies that reach 44.5% of the internet's population and major, publicly-traded cybersecurity companies.
Iteration X
iterationx.com
Iteration X allows teams to annotate and edit any live website or web app directly in Chrome. No need to waste time and energy with screenshots, video calls and endless email and chat anymore. Improve any page and share the result with your team in seconds. Iteration X is an AI-native, context-aware project management app that helps your team ship beautiful, bug-free products faster. The ITX Copilot uses your team’s knowledge base, documents, and project history to help create and resolve all types of tasks, from design to software to product management.
Airbrake
airbrake.io
Deploy fearlessly and fix bugs faster with Airbrake Error & Performance Monitoring. Airbrake notifiers are available for all major programming languages and frameworks and installs in minutes. Spend less time tracking down bugs and more time developing. Airbrake provides frictionless error monitoring and performance insight for the entire app stack. Drill down on recurring exceptions or filter by parameters, users or environment variables. Intelligent grouping and duplicate detection are presented to ensure users don't get overwhelmed by trivial errors or a mass of emails.
Dashbird
dashbird.io
Monitor serverless apps on AWS. See into your serverless applications. Deliver perfect user experiences with real-time visibility, alerting and troubleshooting for applications built on AWS Lambda. Dashbird allows you to develop faster and operate production workloads with confidence with no code changes. Full observability covered for AWS services: Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, SQS, ECS, Step Functions, Kinesis, HTTP API Gateway, RDS, SNS, OpenSearch, ELB.
Inspectiv
inspectiv.com
Inspectiv's Pentesting and fully-managed Bug Bounty as a Service helps security teams discover impactful vulnerabilities before they're exploited without the complexity, cost, and hassle of traditional bug bounty and manual testing. The Inspectiv platform allows you to review prioritized vulnerability findings, filter out the noise, get the signal that matters to you, and seamlessly orchestrate your actions. Learn more at inspectiv.com.
BugBase
bugbase.ai
BugBase is a Continuous Vulnerability Assessment Platform that conducts comprehensive security operations such as bug bounty programs and next-gen pentesting (VAPT) to assist startups and enterprises in effectively identifying, managing and mitigating vulnerabilities.
YesWeHack
yeswehack.com
Founded in 2015, YesWeHack is a global Bug Bounty and VDP Platform. YesWeHack offers companies an innovative approach to cybersecurity with Bug Bounty (pay-per-vulnerability discovered), connecting more than 45,000 cybersecurity experts (ethical hackers) across 170 countries with organisations to secure their exposed scopes and reporting vulnerabilities in their websites, mobile apps, infrastructure and connected devices. YesWeHack runs private (invitation based only) programs and public programs for hundreds of organisations worldwide in compliance with the strictest European regulations. In addition to the Bug Bounty platform, YesWeHack also offers: a creation and management solution for Vulnerability Disclosure Policy (VDP), a Pentest Management Platform, a learning platform for ethical hackers called Dojo and a training platform for educational institutions, YesWeHackEDU.
Intigriti
intigriti.com
Intigriti is a rapidly growing cybersecurity company specializing in crowdsourced security services to help organizations protect themselves from cybercrime and data breaches. Our industry-leading cybersecurity platform enables companies to tap into our global community of 70,000 security researchers, who use their unique expertise to find and report vulnerabilities to protect businesses. Intigriti is trusted by some of the biggest and most interesting companies globally, including Intel, Yahoo!, and Red Bull trust our platform to reduce the risk of cyber-attacks and data breaches. Our range of complementary security testing services helps companies keep their digital assets secure and reduce the risk of damage resulting from breaches. Our solutions span: - Bug Bounty - Vulnerability Disclosure Programs (VDP) - Hybrid Pentest - Live Hacking Events - Reward Services Founded in 2016, Intigriti now has a global team of 100+ employees globally
QA Touch
qatouch.com
QA Touch is a sophisticated test management tool for QA teams all around the world. We believe in making your work easy and providing everything you need on one platform. With our all-inclusive Test Case Management tool, expediting testing and projects will be a piece of cake. QA Touch offers a natural and intuitive method of execution. We know it’s annoying to adjust to new processes and have crafted a tool that adapts to your systems and way of work. Allocating and tracking issues is a built-in function that allows you to post an issue while running a test case, eliminating the need to transfer between software. It’s never been easier to copy and move the test cases from one project to another, or between the modules within a project. The tool has been crafted to help level the playing field and offer companies a means to truly compete with the giants in their industry, without burning a hole in their pockets. With QA Touch, enjoy: 1. A single, common repository for all your test assets. 2. Enterprise features include project productivity and Audit logs to track your working progress and project. 3. Managing Issues made easy with Seamless two-way integration with JIRA 4. Microsoft Azure boards to make your project management easier than ever. 5. Made Test management a cakewalk with our intuitive features like the option to pin the project, Status updates, help, logs, and reports right from the dashboard. 6. One point is Integration with Jenkin to do all the CI/CD activities 7. Handy QA Touch-Cypress reporter integration to sync your cypress.io automation test results to QA Touch. 8. Easy-to-use Reporter for end-to-end free and open source automation tool Test Cafe. 9. Leverage QA Touch Boards to make agile project management more effortless. Boards Organize, Customize, Visualize, and Track the trails of your work. QA Touch offers an affordable test solution with straightforward capabilities for creating test cases, bundling test suites, performing test runs, third-party tool integrations, and generating flawless test Reports, Requirements, In-built Bug-Tracking, Mind Maps, Boards, Performance and people can manage their testing operations from a single interface (Dashboard). Users will like the vast array of user-friendly features available, which range from mapping and developing test cases to tracking the team's actions. QA Touch promotes excellence in the delivery of high-quality projects.
Embrace
embrace.io
Embrace empowers engineers to manage the complexity of mobile to build better, bolder experiences. At a time when mobile is more crucial than ever, teams often face fragmented solutions, missing data, and an inability to surface issues. With Embrace, engineers can identify and prioritize the impact of any issues with detailed technical context and resolve them instantly. By eliminating guesswork, Embrace illuminates opportunities to perfect performance and build the best experiences possible.
Essembi
essembi.com
Essembi is the software innovation hub that helps software companies accelerate their innovation cycle to become a leader in their market. In today’s fast-paced software world, the pressure to build great software is higher than ever. The speed of your software innovation cycle plays a pivotal role in your success. The successful industry leaders are often those with the fastest software innovation cycle - rapidly collecting valuable feedback, making informed decisions on new product features and delivering high-quality product updates faster than their competitors. Essembi helps software teams speed up their software innovation cycle by delivering the functionality to manage the cycle in one system. When your product management, development, customer support, sales and marketing teams seamlessly collaborate on a single platform, everyone wins - your customers get features faster, your product grows faster and your business scales faster.
Kroolo
kroolo.com
Kroolo is reshaping the way people work with a fully integrated Productivity Platform coupled with cutting-edge AI. We believe in making productivity fast, smart, and beautifully simple. Kroolo is not just a platform; it's a dynamic workspace engineered to bring together all essential tools in one centralized workspace - no more jumping from app to app. Our platform seamlessly integrates Projects, Goals, Tasks, Documents, and Collaboration, providing a holistic solution for the way business works today. Key Features: * AI-Powered Efficiency: At the heart of Kroolo lies a powerful AI orchestration engine, Kroo AI. Equipped with over 1,000 templates, Kroo AI ensures the creation of projects, goals, and documents is not only lightning-fast but the results are both highly relevant and immediately useful, setting a new standard for AI-powered productivity. * Seamless Integration: We understand the importance of interconnectedness in today's digital work life. Kroolo allows for full integration with the most popular productivity tools. Bid farewell to duplicate entries and data loss, as Kroolo ensures a smooth, consolidated user experience. * Intuitive Workspace: We built Kroolo to be easy to set up and use. Less time spent learning how tools work, means more time being productive. We think that matters.
Bugcrowd
bugcrowd.com
Bugcrowd is more than just a crowdsourced security company; we are a community of cybersecurity enthusiasts, united by a common purpose: to safeguard organizations from attackers. By connecting our customers with the right trusted hackers for their needs through our AI-powered platform, we empower them to take back control and stay ahead of even the most sophisticated threats. The Bugcrowd Security Knowledge Platform replaces the cost/complexity of multiple tools with a unified solution for crowdsourced pen testing as a service, managed bug bounty, managed vulnerability intake/disclosure, and attack surface management (a la carte pricing available) - with everything sharing the same infrastructure for scale, consistency, and efficiency. Bugcrowd has 10+ years of experience and 100s of customers in every industry, including OpenAI, National Australia Bank, Indeed, USAA, Twilio, and the US Department of Homeland Security.
UNGUESS
unguess.io
UNGUESS is the crowdsourcing platform for effective testing and real insights Launch effective testing. Engage a real crowd of skilled humans. Get powerful insights and answers at any time needed. With UNGUESS you have much more than a crowdtesting platform: it’s everything your digital solutions deserve, in one place.
ReplayBird
replaybird.com
ReplayBird is a product analytics tool to find and improve the end-user experience. With ReplayBird, companies can understand how and why people engage, convert, and retain in real-time across devices to improve their user experience. Empower your teams with comprehensive product analytics to inform data-driven decisions.
Dynatrace
dynatrace.com
Dynatrace exists to make software work perfectly. Our platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences.
W3Dart
w3dart.com
W3Dart is Visual feedback tool that makes website bug reporting easy. Save 20% of your time on your Website feedback and Bug tracking.
Disbug
disbug.io
Disbug is a chrome extension that lets you record screen with voice narration and post to jira along with technical logs with a click of a button. From QA to fixing, save huge time involved in bug fixing. Easier for testers, efficient for developers!
Shake
shakebugs.com
Get unreal data to fix real issues in your app or web. Shake is not just a bug and crash reporting tool - it brings all devs, CTOs and testers on the same page.
Seagence
seagence.com
Seagence is a production monitoring solution. Using it's Execution Path Technology combined with Machine Learning, Seagence uncovers all production defects with root cause as they occur and alerts. With Seagence provided defects and their root cause in hand you fix broken code and save huge amounts of debugging time reducing MTTR. Eliminating the need for debugging and troubleshooting, Seagence not only helps improve quality of your code but also improves user experience. Seagence requires no code changes to customer application, finds defects without needing any knowledge like alert rules, thresholds and suspicious exception configurations. Seagence also provides extensive debugging details in case debugging becomes necessary.
PageShare
pageshare.dev
PageShare is a visual review and bug inspection tool for web apps. It allows you to comment on any website or web app and see bugs in the right context with interactive recordings. You can use it with your whole team directly from a browser. You don’t have to take screenshots anymore to make code implementation feedback visible. You can simply open the link and pin your comment on the website. Clicking on the pin will take your team directly to the preview and display comment in the right context. You can also track bugs with visual inspect mode. Now you can track user session and follow the steps that lead to the error. Thanks to visual inspect tool you can simply trace and fix the problems. You can invite your team members or external guests and keep all communication in one place. Decide who can actively comment or only view your project progress.
Owltics
owltics.com
We have built a B2B application to help your team report bugs faster with just 2 clicks. For every bug, we capture logs like Console, Network, Events, Local storage and Device info. These logs can be sent to Jira/Slack. With this data now developers can fix bugs faster. Who is this for? -QA engineers to report more bugs -Developers to debug without pain -Support/Customer to make customers happier -Product managers to ship faster https://owltics.com/
LogMill
logmill.io
If you're a developer, tester, or member of a customer support team, LogMill is your new best tool. LogMill uses smart sensors to monitor the health of your app and notify you when any errors are found, letting you act quickly to fix it. Support for team use and role-based access enables smooth cooperation in a team, while Simple Mail Transfer Protocol means the logs come directly to you. All the information you need will be in one place, grouped for ease of parsing. Get started for free with our 30-day free trial.
Finotes
finotes.com
Finotes is a product of Finotes Inc, a Delaware Corp started in 2018. The product helps mobile app developers to detect bugs and collect all possible data to reproduce them. This helps the developers to fix them faster. ⦿ Captures Memory leaks, ANR, App Hangs, Frame rate issues, Frozen frames, HTTP issues, Exceptions, Screen load delays, Crashes and more. ⦿ Works seamlessly in development, testing and live phases. ⦿ Android SDK available for Java and Kotlin. ⦿ iOS and watchOS frameworks available for Objective-C and Swift. ⦿ Flutter plugin
errsole
errsole.com
Errsole Cloud is a bug-tracking solution that helps streamline logging and debugging for Node.js live apps. The platform offers various functionalities such as error tracking, slow request logging, and centralized logging. Errsole also provides real-time error notifications and daily summaries via Email or Slack. Additionally, the solution helps developers debug live applications directly from their web browsers. It is designed for server environments and provides several features, including root cause analysis, real-time notifications, and collaboration tools.
Errorception
errorception.com
Errorception helps to find JavaScript errors and groups the errors together.
Scout APM
scoutapm.com
Scout APM is application performance monitoring that streamlines troubleshooting by helping developers find and fix performance issues before customers ever see them. With real-time alerting, a developer-centric UI, and tracing logic that ties bottlenecks directly to source code, Scout APM helps you spend less time debugging and more time building a great product. Quickly identify, prioritize, and resolve performance problems – memory bloat, N+1 queries, slow database queries, and more – with an agent that instruments the dependencies you need at a fraction of the overhead. Scout APM is built for developers, by developers, and monitors Ruby, PHP, Python, and Elixir applications.
Bugpilot
bugpilot.com
Bugpilot helps SaaS teams get rid of user-facing bugs faster. With Bugpilot, Customer Support and Engineers get all the details they need to understand, troubleshoot, and fix bugs in seconds. Thanks to our AI-powered autopilot, even non-technical people can understand what's wrong. ### Get **the details** Customer Support can instantly understand what's going on on the end users screen, without asking any questions, or waiting for them to respond; thanks to Bugpilot's Smart Session Recording, everyone in the team gets screen recordings and loads of technical details whenever a user starts a conversation with Customer support. **Automate boring tasks!** If you and your team are still manually filling bug reporting forms, arguing over missing details, having pointless “works on my computer” conversations, and asking your users to send you screenshots, then Bugpilot is for you. Bugpilot provides an industry standardized report that always has everything you and your team need. ### Understand what's wrong in seconds Everyone on the team can tell what’s wrong just by looking at a Bugpilot report for 5 seconds; our AI-powered autopilot highlights potential issues in page and user’s environment; obscure problems caused by Ad Blockers, slow internet connections, proxies, are a thing of the past. All in one page: video recording; clear steps to reproduce; console logs and network activity. **Understand what's wrong in seconds** Everyone on the team can tell what’s wrong just by looking at a Bugpilot report for 5 seconds; our AI-powered autopilot highlights potential issues in the page and user’s environment; points out obscure problems caused by Ad Blockers, slow internet connections, proxies, are a thing of the past. All in one page: video recording; clear steps to reproduce; console logs and network activity. ### Make your team more efficient Spend less time on bugs. Engineers can start fixing problems right away, with all the details nicely formatted in a standard bug report format. No single detail will ever be missing again: Engineers will save hours of conversation and cut the back-and-forth with end-users and customer support. With Bugpilot’s flexible API you can collect all the additional information you need, such as application version, release date, and any user information.
Shakebug
shakebug.com
Shakebug is the bug and crashes reporting tool which is also known as an issue tracking tool that allows developers to see the bug and crashes. The tool will help developers to eliminate the difficult and time-consuming task of bug & crash reporting.
Launchable
launchableinc.com
Launchable's Intelligent Test Failure Diagnostics resolves conventional bug triage obstacles by pinpointing and concentrating on the most critical issues. Think of Launchable as your AI co-pilot for streamlining the process of identifying, categorizing, and handling test failures, ultimately expediting your bug triage workflow. The Intelligent Test Failure Diagnostics provides a comprehensive perspective on test sessions, whether you're looking to cluster related failures, detect recurring issues, or monitor test patterns. Take the pain out of bug triage with Launchable: https://www.launchableinc.com/topics/intelligent-bug-triage/ Launch fearlessly. 80% of software tests are pointless. Launchable is the Dev Intelligence Platform layer that shows you the 20% that matter most. Launchable speeds up the development feedback loop by solving shipping challenges with data-driven testing insights and actions. Through machine learning, Launchable optimizes CI pipelines by identifying and running tests with the highest probability of failing and tracking test suite insights to cut wait times for developers. Leading Fortune 100 brands rely on Launchable to deliver more features faster by testing what matters. Launchable’s Predictive Test Selection uses machine learning to select the right tests to run for a specific code change. This unlocks the ability to run a much smaller set of tests at various points in your software development lifecycle, accelerating delivery. With Predictive Test Selection, Launchable actually tells your test runner exactly which tests to run based on the changes being tested. Launchable also analyzes your test data in aggregate to surface Test Insights. You can use this information to improve the health of your test suite and get the maximum value out of your test runs.
BetterBugs
betterbugs.io
BetterBugs is a bug tracking and management tool helping technical and non-technical teams—developers, QAs, designers, support, and others—create data-rich bug reports within seconds to exponentially reduce turnaround time for issue resolution.
ReQtest
reqtest.com
Reqtest is a cloud-based tool that helps you streamline your implementation projects and system maintenance. With it's functionality for testing, requirements, bug tracking and reports, it's the only tool you need to succeed with your quality assurance. Reqtest has more than 12,000 users throughout the globe. It is the #1 cloud-based tool for managing the entire lifecycle of complex systems, such as ERP or CRM. The tool enables you to: - Release new software with full confidence due to the end-to-end test management feature with 100% traceability - Effortlessly maintain and improve quality in your systems over time - Standardize and scale your digital projects
Gleap
gleap.io
Your all-in-one customer feedback tool for apps and websites. Fix bugs 10x faster with detailed reports, connect with your users one-on-one, discover what your users really want with feature requests and surveys.
Webvizio
webvizio.com
Webvizio is a free website feedback tool & website review software designed for managers & teams to easily collaborate on website revisions in real time. Collaboration on website development can be a hassle. Gain control and provide your teams with clarity! Utilize a single platform for clients, managers, and dev teams to leave visual feedback & effectively collaborate on web development projects.
zipBoard
zipboard.co
Visual review, approval, and issue tracking for digital content. Markup, record screen and collaborate faster. Sign up for free!
DoneDone
donedone.com
If you're looking for the most essential features in a task tracker and shared inbox, look no further than DoneDone. We work hard to make our product simple and easy to use, so you can focus on getting your work done. With DoneDone, customer support and product teams can work together more efficiently than ever before.
Rollbar
rollbar.com
Proactively discover, predict, and resolve errors in real-time with Rollbar’s continuous code improvement platform. Rollbar provides full coverage across all the applications that your users depend on and love. Automate real-time error response, ensure happier customers and more productive development teams with the help of Rollbar.
Memfault
memfault.com
Memfault is an observability tool for embedded devices. Automatically collect comprehensive debugging and crash data and critical health and performance metrics once your devices are deployed in the field. Memfault also allows you to manage the distribution of OTA updates to your fleet with a controlled, repeatable and low risk process. Memfault supports any embedded device running Linux, Android and MCU's running any RTOS or bare metal.
Marker.io
marker.io
Marker.io: The Ultimate Feedback Solution for Web Development Teams. Overview: Marker.io is a revolutionary tool transforming how web development teams collect, manage, and act on feedback. Whether you're a bustling web agency, a dynamic SaaS company, or managing intricate e-commerce platforms, Marker.io is your go-to solution for a more organized, efficient, and collaborative feedback process. Key Features: * Feedback Widget: Easily capture feedback with annotated screenshots. * Metadata Collection: Automatically gathers essential data like device type, browser version, and feedback URL. * Session Replay Videos: Gain context with short videos capturing user actions. * Deep Technical Insights: Collect console logs and network requests for a thorough understanding of feedback. * Feedback Page: Users can view, comment, and upload documents related to their feedback. * Seamless Integrations: Connects with popular tools like Asana, Trello, Jira, and GitHub. Benefits: * Streamlined Organization: Say goodbye to chaotic spreadsheets and hello to organized feedback management. * Enhanced Collaboration: Foster better communication between developers and stakeholders. * Time Efficiency: Save precious hours by managing feedback directly within your favorite tools. * Boosted Efficiency: Achieve faster, more precise website builds with fewer errors. Ideal For: * Web Development Agencies: Manage feedback from both internal teams and external stakeholders. * Project Managers: Transition from disorganized tools like email and Excel to Marker.io's streamlined system. * SaaS Companies: Enhance your feedback process and boost communication with users. * E-commerce Managers: Efficiently gather and act on feedback for a superior end product. * Website Engineers: Integrate seamlessly with your existing tools for a smoother workflow.
LogRocket
logrocket.com
Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience
Linear
linear.app
Linear helps streamline software projects, sprints, tasks, and bug tracking. It's built for high-performance teams.
JunoOne
juno.one
Work with juno.one! Explore work efficiency like never before. juno.one is the 1st class ADLM solution for software development companies, software delivery companies and software integrators, worldwide. Within 30 days free trial version you can create all kinds of projects, oversee the proper management of testing processes, control, organize and be effective.
Instabug
instabug.com
Instabug is a software company that provides bug reporting, app performance monitoring, crash reporting, in-app chats, and user surveys for mobile apps. The company founded in 2014.As of September 2019, Instabug has reached over 25,000 companies, 400 millions reported issues and feedbacks received, and 2 billion devices running their SDK worldwide. Instabug's software development kit (SDK) used by Android, iOS, Cordova, Ionic, Xamarin, and web developers during beta testing as well as in live production versions of their apps. It is known for customizable “Shake to Send” feature on the mobile user side and detailed reports on the developer side. Users can attach annotated screenshots, video recordings, and voice notes to supplement their bug reports, which automatically includes network and device logs and repro steps. The SDK also integrates with a range of third-party tools used by developers, including Slack, Zapier, JIRA, Trello, Zendesk, and more.
HackerOne
hackerone.com
HackerOne is a vulnerability coordination and bug bounty platform that connects businesses with penetration testers and cybersecurity researchers. It was one of the first companies, along with Synack and Bugcrowd, to embrace and utilize crowd-sourced security and cybersecurity researchers as linchpins of its business model; it is the largest cybersecurity firm of its kind. As of May 2020, HackerOne's network had paid $100 million in bounties.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl is the fastest way for product, marketing, sales and support teams to collect visual feedback, collaborate, and manage ideas through tools like website feedback, bug tracking and mobile app feedback and customer feedback. Currently, to review and track bugs on websites and mobile apps, people often resort to traditional methods such as taking screenshots, creating lengthy email threads, or having time-consuming meetings with developers. These methods can be frustrating and often lead to miscommunications and delays in the entire process. That's why we built ruttl! With its powerful features, users can now easily edit content, replace images, and make design changes to web elements while seamlessly sharing all kinds of changes that need to be implemented by developers. With over 15000+ users, ruttl has streamlined the visual feedback process and became the go-to tool for designers, developers, and agencies around the world.
Shortcut
shortcut.com
Shortcut (formerly Clubhouse) - Work on coding, not the tool. Project management has never been easier. We bring the flow to your software team's workflow. Plan, collaborate, build, and measure success with Shortcut. 500K developers use Shortcut for managing software projects. Free forever for small teams. A fast, lightweight & powerful approach to project planning & product creation.
Bugzilla
bugzilla.org
Bugzilla is a "Defect Tracking System" or "Bug-Tracking System". Defect Tracking Systems allow individual or groups of developers to keep track of outstanding bugs in their product effectively. Most commercial defect-tracking software vendors charge enormous licensing fees. Despite being
Bugsnag
bugsnag.com
BugSnag monitors apps for errors and delivers actionable insights to improve app stability so you can make data-driven decisions on whether to focus on feature building or bug fixing. BugSnag delivers real-time visibility into your application with powerful segmentation and focused alerts to prioritize the bugs that matter. With over 30 integrations, BugSnag’s full-stack monitoring works with your favorite tools for fast bug investigation and routing, minimizing further impact to user experience.
Backlog
backlog.com
Backlog is your all-in-one online tool for project management, task tracking, version control, and bug tracking. Bringing together project and code management, teams can plan work, track progress, and release code in one platform. Teams use Backlog to increase transparency, break down silos, work more efficiently, and simplify complex projects. Notable features include subtask management, customizable statuses, Kanban-style boards, Gantt charts, burndown charts, Git & SVN integrations, and Wikis.
Axosoft
axosoft.com
We love software. We love helping others create software. We love the competitive edge that software can give to businesses. We love that software makes our lives easier every day, from reserving a table for dinner, to automatically applying the brakes in our cars and saving lives. Software is just awesome! And we're happy to get your software shipped faster. Do you have a Scrum team? Then try managing your product backlogs, sprints and user stories in Axosoft Scrum. Your team will love the automated burndown charts, customizable workflows and release planning capabilities that make practicing Scrum even more efficient. As your team combines Axosoft Scrum with the other components, you will be able to associate defects with releases and turn feature requests into backlog items. For teams who just need to track bugs, Axosoft Bug Tracker is the best tool for agile defect and issue tracking. Teams can quickly add new bugs, assign them to releases or users, and move them through a variety of custom workflows. When Axosoft Bug Tracker is integrated with the other components, your team can automatically convert incidents into defects and utilize burndown charts to see how quickly bugs are being eliminated. Plus it's just $1 per year! We also have you covered with support tickets. Axosoft Help Desk provides the ability to better track and resolve your customers' support issues with email-to-ticket automation, canned responses and in-app threads. Your customers will also have a hub to self-report issues in the web-based Customer Portal. Once your team integrates Help Desk with other components, support will be able to instantly translate incidents into defects and user stories.
Atatus
atatus.com
Simple and Affordable Full Stack Observability Platform. We provide full-stack monitoring with actionable, real-time insights to diagnose and fix your web and backend apps. Find performance bottlenecks using unified monitoring and start optimizing your app to deliver the best digital experience to your users.
Assembla
assembla.com
Assembla is the most secure version control and project collaboration platform in the world. We provide secure cloud hosting for Subversion, Perforce and Git repositories with integrated project management for more than 5,500 customers around the globe. Assembla helps development teams meet and even exceed HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI and GDPR compliance standards with our best practice VCS. Embrace agile, meet compliance, and stay innovative while managing all of your projects and source code from a central control point with industry-leading compliance and security.
Aiveo
aiveo.ca
A simple issue tracker that can be customized to fit your team's unique process. From planning, to working, to reporting, Aiveo has you covered from the beginning to the end of your project. Aiveo is a simple, customizable issue tracker for teams of all sizes.
Zipy.ai
zipy.ai
Zipy is a trusted digital experience platform which combines session replay, frontend error monitoring, product analytics and prioritisation into one while ensuring privacy and security. What can you do with Zipy? > Understand user behaviour to avoid churn > Monitor live users and real time errors to get actionable insights > Reduce time to resolve JS and API errors with inbuilt dev tools > Collaborate with your team members on customer experience problems > Get customer journey video replay, network logs, console logs, and stack traces all in one place Who can use Zipy? Zipy is most useful for Product teams, Business Analysts, Customer Success, Customer Support and Developers who have to solve customer problems. What will you achieve with Zipy? > Bring down TTR by 50% and save your support and development team’s debugging time > Reduce customer churn by proactively fixing their problems > Build a better product and GTM strategy based on user behaviour understanding by product and analyst teams
