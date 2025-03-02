Bugpilot

bugpilot.com

Bugpilot helps SaaS teams get rid of user-facing bugs faster. With Bugpilot, Customer Support and Engineers get all the details they need to understand, troubleshoot, and fix bugs in seconds. Thanks to our AI-powered autopilot, even non-technical people can understand what's wrong. ### Get **the details** Customer Support can instantly understand what's going on on the end users screen, without asking any questions, or waiting for them to respond; thanks to Bugpilot's Smart Session Recording, everyone in the team gets screen recordings and loads of technical details whenever a user starts a conversation with Customer support. **Automate boring tasks!** If you and your team are still manually filling bug reporting forms, arguing over missing details, having pointless "works on my computer" conversations, and asking your users to send you screenshots, then Bugpilot is for you. Bugpilot provides an industry standardized report that always has everything you and your team need. ### Understand what's wrong in seconds Everyone on the team can tell what's wrong just by looking at a Bugpilot report for 5 seconds; our AI-powered autopilot highlights potential issues in page and user's environment; obscure problems caused by Ad Blockers, slow internet connections, proxies, are a thing of the past. All in one page: video recording; clear steps to reproduce; console logs and network activity. ### Make your team more efficient Spend less time on bugs. Engineers can start fixing problems right away, with all the details nicely formatted in a standard bug report format. No single detail will ever be missing again: Engineers will save hours of conversation and cut the back-and-forth with end-users and customer support. With Bugpilot's flexible API you can collect all the additional information you need, such as application version, release date, and any user information.