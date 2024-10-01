Most Popular Recently Added Top Bug Tracking Software - New Caledonia

Bug tracking software, or issue tracking software, refers to software used by quality assurance (QA) and software development teams to report software bugs and problems. Thorough bug tracking is essential for good software development. Bug tracking software provides a repository that explains how to reproduce a bug and how widespread an issue is, and allows a business to separate, prioritize, sequence, and provide communications about different bugs across many projects or applications. Bug tracking software is typically managed by a (QA) team and allows them to communicate quickly with developers, the business, and often customers about if, how, and when to fix bugs. Bug tracking software may integrate with Project Management, Development, and Test Automation tools.