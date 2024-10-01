App store for web apps
Top Bug Tracking Software - Costa Rica
Bug tracking software, or issue tracking software, refers to software used by quality assurance (QA) and software development teams to report software bugs and problems. Thorough bug tracking is essential for good software development. Bug tracking software provides a repository that explains how to reproduce a bug and how widespread an issue is, and allows a business to separate, prioritize, sequence, and provide communications about different bugs across many projects or applications. Bug tracking software is typically managed by a (QA) team and allows them to communicate quickly with developers, the business, and often customers about if, how, and when to fix bugs. Bug tracking software may integrate with Project Management, Development, and Test Automation tools.
Jira
atlassian.com
JIRA is the tracker for teams planning and building great products. Thousands of teams choose JIRA to capture and organize issues, assign work, and follow team activity. At your desk or on the go with the new mobile interface, JIRA helps your team get the job done.
GitHub
github.com
GitHub, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that provides hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git, plus its own features. It provides access control and several collabora...
GitLab
gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets a...
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who...
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Shortcut
shortcut.com
Shortcut (formerly Clubhouse) - Work on coding, not the tool. Project management has never been easier. We bring the flow to your software team's workflow. Plan, collaborate, build, and measure success with Shortcut. 500K developers use Shortcut for managing software projects. Free forever for sma...
YouTrack
jetbrains.com
A project management tool that can be adapted to your processes to help you deliver great products. Track projects and tasks, use agile boards, plan sprints and releases, keep a knowledge base, work with reports and dashboards, create workflows that follow your business processes. Never force your p...
Backlog
backlog.com
Backlog is your all-in-one online tool for project management, task tracking, version control, and bug tracking. Bringing together project and code management, teams can plan work, track progress, and release code in one platform. Teams use Backlog to increase transparency, break down silos, work mo...
Sentry
sentry.io
For software teams, Sentry is essential for monitoring application code health. From Error tracking to Performance monitoring, developers can see clearer, solve quicker, and learn continuously about their applications - from the frontend to the backend. Loved by over 3.5 million developers and more ...
HackerOne
hackerone.com
HackerOne is a vulnerability coordination and bug bounty platform that connects businesses with penetration testers and cybersecurity researchers. It was one of the first companies, along with Synack and Bugcrowd, to embrace and utilize crowd-sourced security and cybersecurity researchers as linchpi...
Linear
linear.app
Linear helps streamline software projects, sprints, tasks, and bug tracking. It's built for high-performance teams.
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. ...
todo.vu
todo.vu
todo.vu combines task and project management with time tracking and billing to provide a versatile, all-in-one productivity tool for freelancers, consultants and teams. Managing any number of client-related or in-house tasks is made simple. Capture tasks quickly, organize your workload visually, del...
Zoho BugTracker
zoho.com
Zoho BugTracker is the collaborative bug tracking software from Zoho, a brand trusted by more than 35 million users worldwide. BugTracker helps you track the life cycle of bugs from beginning to closure, making sure that you build and ship great products on time every time. Set up automatic notifica...
Rollbar
rollbar.com
Proactively discover, predict, and resolve errors in real-time with Rollbar’s continuous code improvement platform. Rollbar provides full coverage across all the applications that your users depend on and love. Automate real-time error response, ensure happier customers and more productive developme...
Bugsnag
bugsnag.com
BugSnag monitors apps for errors and delivers actionable insights to improve app stability so you can make data-driven decisions on whether to focus on feature building or bug fixing. BugSnag delivers real-time visibility into your application with powerful segmentation and focused alerts to priorit...
LogRocket
logrocket.com
Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience
Marker.io
marker.io
Marker.io: The Ultimate Feedback Solution for Web Development Teams. Overview: Marker.io is a revolutionary tool transforming how web development teams collect, manage, and act on feedback. Whether you're a bustling web agency, a dynamic SaaS company, or managing intricate e-commerce platforms, Mar...
Assembla
assembla.com
Assembla is the most secure version control and project collaboration platform in the world. We provide secure cloud hosting for Subversion, Perforce and Git repositories with integrated project management for more than 5,500 customers around the globe. Assembla helps development teams meet and even...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap is a user feedback platform designed for product teams to gather product-specific insights, accelerate user testing, and improve stakeholder feedback loops. Product teams strive for user-centric processes and rely on Usersnap to gain clarity for product decisions. Companies such as Red Hat,...
DoneDone
donedone.com
If you're looking for the most essential features in a task tracker and shared inbox, look no further than DoneDone. We work hard to make our product simple and easy to use, so you can focus on getting your work done. With DoneDone, customer support and product teams can work together more efficient...
Raygun
raygun.com
Get instant visibility into the health of your software to proactively identify and resolve issues before they impact your customers. Raygun's suite of digital experience monitoring tools surfaces actionable, customer-centric insights across your entire tech stack. Monitor and improve software quali...
Honeycomb
honeycomb.io
Find your most perplexing application issues - Honeycomb's observability solution shows you the patterns and outliers of how users experience your code in complex and unpredictable environments.
Instabug
instabug.com
Instabug is a software company that provides bug reporting, app performance monitoring, crash reporting, in-app chats, and user surveys for mobile apps. The company founded in 2014.As of September 2019, Instabug has reached over 25,000 companies, 400 millions reported issues and feedbacks received, ...
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl is the fastest way for product, marketing, sales and support teams to collect visual feedback, collaborate, and manage ideas through tools like website feedback, bug tracking and mobile app feedback and customer feedback. Currently, to review and track bugs on websites and mobile apps, people ...
BugHerd
bugherd.com
BugHerd is a website feedback and bug tracking tool ideal for Agencies, Designers, Web Developers, Marketers and Project Managers. BugHerd makes it easy to collect and manage feedback on websites. With BugHerd you and your clients can pin feedback to the website while viewing it, making it quick and...
Bugcrowd
bugcrowd.com
Bugcrowd is more than just a crowdsourced security company; we are a community of cybersecurity enthusiasts, united by a common purpose: to safeguard organizations from attackers. By connecting our customers with the right trusted hackers for their needs through our AI-powered platform, we empower t...
Unfuddle STACK
unfuddle.com
Unfuddle STACK integrates the most critical tools for any software project. Bug and issue tracking, source code in Git or Subversion and reference materials all seamlessly coexist in an environment that is familiar to your whole team.
JunoOne
juno.one
Work with juno.one! Explore work efficiency like never before. juno.one is the 1st class ADLM solution for software development companies, software delivery companies and software integrators, worldwide. Within 30 days free trial version you can create all kinds of projects, oversee the proper manag...
Dynatrace
dynatrace.com
Dynatrace exists to make software work perfectly. Our platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver so...
Bugzilla
bugzilla.org
Bugzilla is a "Defect Tracking System" or "Bug-Tracking System". Defect Tracking Systems allow individual or groups of developers to keep track of outstanding bugs in their product effectively. Most commercial defect-tracking software vendors charge enormous licensing fees. Despite being
Axosoft
axosoft.com
We love software. We love helping others create software. We love the competitive edge that software can give to businesses. We love that software makes our lives easier every day, from reserving a table for dinner, to automatically applying the brakes in our cars and saving lives. Software is just ...
Shake
shakebugs.com
Get unreal data to fix real issues in your app or web. Shake is not just a bug and crash reporting tool - it brings all devs, CTOs and testers on the same page.
Errorception
errorception.com
Errorception helps to find JavaScript errors and groups the errors together.
Webvizio
webvizio.com
Webvizio is a free website feedback tool & website review software designed for managers & teams to easily collaborate on website revisions in real time. Collaboration on website development can be a hassle. Gain control and provide your teams with clarity! Utilize a single platform for clients, man...
BugBase
bugbase.ai
BugBase is a Continuous Vulnerability Assessment Platform that conducts comprehensive security operations such as bug bounty programs and next-gen pentesting (VAPT) to assist startups and enterprises in effectively identifying, managing and mitigating vulnerabilities.
Userback
userback.io
Introducing Userback, the leading user research platform for small teams looking to understand users and build better products. With Userback, you can collect metadata-enriched visual feedback and gain deep insights into your user's sentiment and behavior with in-app surveys like NPS, CES, and CSAT ...
Memfault
memfault.com
Cloud Debugging and Observability for Your IoT Devices. Reduce risk, ship products faster, and resolve issues proactively by upgrading your Android and MCU-based devices with Memfault.
Inspectiv
inspectiv.com
Inspectiv's Pentesting and fully-managed Bug Bounty as a Service helps security teams discover impactful vulnerabilities before they're exploited without the complexity, cost, and hassle of traditional bug bounty and manual testing. The Inspectiv platform allows you to review prioritized vulnerabili...
YesWeHack
yeswehack.com
Founded in 2015, YesWeHack is a global Bug Bounty and VDP Platform. YesWeHack offers companies an innovative approach to cybersecurity with Bug Bounty (pay-per-vulnerability discovered), connecting more than 45,000 cybersecurity experts (ethical hackers) across 170 countries with organisations to se...
Kroolo
kroolo.com
Kroolo is reshaping the way people work with a fully integrated Productivity Platform coupled with cutting-edge AI. We believe in making productivity fast, smart, and beautifully simple. Kroolo is not just a platform; it's a dynamic workspace engineered to bring together all essential tools in one ...
Zipy.ai
zipy.ai
Zipy is a trusted digital experience platform which combines session replay, frontend error monitoring, product analytics and prioritisation into one while ensuring privacy and security. What can you do with Zipy? > Understand user behaviour to avoid churn > Monitor live users and real time errors t...
Disbug
disbug.io
Disbug is a chrome extension that lets you record screen with voice narration and post to jira along with technical logs with a click of a button. From QA to fixing, save huge time involved in bug fixing. Easier for testers, efficient for developers!
Bugpilot
bugpilot.com
Bugpilot helps SaaS teams get rid of user-facing bugs faster. With Bugpilot, Customer Support and Engineers get all the details they need to understand, troubleshoot, and fix bugs in seconds. Thanks to our AI-powered autopilot, even non-technical people can understand what's wrong. ### Get **the det...
Shakebug
shakebug.com
Shakebug is the bug and crashes reporting tool which is also known as an issue tracking tool that allows developers to see the bug and crashes. The tool will help developers to eliminate the difficult and time-consuming task of bug & crash reporting.
Launchable
launchableinc.com
Launchable's Intelligent Test Failure Diagnostics resolves conventional bug triage obstacles by pinpointing and concentrating on the most critical issues. Think of Launchable as your AI co-pilot for streamlining the process of identifying, categorizing, and handling test failures, ultimately expedit...
Gleap
gleap.io
Your all-in-one customer feedback tool for apps and websites. Fix bugs 10x faster with detailed reports, connect with your users one-on-one, discover what your users really want with feature requests and surveys.
zipBoard
zipboard.co
Visual review, approval, and issue tracking for digital content. Markup, record screen and collaborate faster. Sign up for free!
Scout APM
scoutapm.com
Scout APM is application performance monitoring that streamlines troubleshooting by helping developers find and fix performance issues before customers ever see them. With real-time alerting, a developer-centric UI, and tracing logic that ties bottlenecks directly to source code, Scout APM helps you...
Iteration X
iterationx.com
Iteration X allows teams to annotate and edit any live website or web app directly in Chrome. No need to waste time and energy with screenshots, video calls and endless email and chat anymore. Improve any page and share the result with your team in seconds.
ReplayBird
replaybird.com
ReplayBird is a product analytics tool to find and improve the end-user experience. With ReplayBird, companies can understand how and why people engage, convert, and retain in real-time across devices to improve their user experience. Empower your teams with comprehensive product analytics to inform...
Lightrun
lightrun.com
Named 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor, Lightrun builds an IDE-native observability & debugging platform that enables developers to securely add logs, metrics and traces to production and staging environments in real time, on demand. No hotfixes, redeployments or restarts required. Developers use Lightrun f...
Ybug
ybug.io
Ybug simplifies receiving visual feedback and bug reports from your website users or testers. Provide your users/testers with a Feedback Widget or Browser extension and allow them to send feedback along with annotated screenshots. Ybug automatically captures some browser environment info, javascript...
Atatus
atatus.com
Simple and Affordable Full Stack Observability Platform. We provide full-stack monitoring with actionable, real-time insights to diagnose and fix your web and backend apps. Find performance bottlenecks using unified monitoring and start optimizing your app to deliver the best digital experience to y...
Aiveo
aiveo.ca
A simple issue tracker that can be customized to fit your team's unique process. From planning, to working, to reporting, Aiveo has you covered from the beginning to the end of your project. Aiveo is a simple, customizable issue tracker for teams of all sizes.
W3Dart
w3dart.com
W3Dart is Visual feedback tool that makes website bug reporting easy. Save 20% of your time on your Website feedback and Bug tracking.
Seagence
seagence.com
Seagence is a production monitoring solution. Using it's Execution Path Technology combined with Machine Learning, Seagence uncovers all production defects with root cause as they occur and alerts. With Seagence provided defects and their root cause in hand you fix broken code and save huge amounts ...
PageShare
pageshare.dev
PageShare is a visual review and bug inspection tool for web apps. It allows you to comment on any website or web app and see bugs in the right context with interactive recordings. You can use it with your whole team directly from a browser. You don’t have to take screenshots anymore to make code im...
Owltics
owltics.com
We have built a B2B application to help your team report bugs faster with just 2 clicks. For every bug, we capture logs like Console, Network, Events, Local storage and Device info. These logs can be sent to Jira/Slack. With this data now developers can fix bugs faster. Who is this for? -QA engineer...