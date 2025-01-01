Top Browser Isolation Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Browser isolation software enables companies to protect endpoints by providing users with virtual, abstracted web browsers. These isolated browsers separate web browsing activity from the endpoint, so if there’s a breach or malware injection, only the browser is compromised, not the device itself. Companies implement these tools to enforce security policies across multiple remote endpoints, giving administrators enhanced control over access and improved threat visibility across user networks and devices. These products deliver the browser in a seamless way, making it easy for users to access web applications and potentially risky sites while securing their endpoint devices. Although some of these tools may resemble secure web gateways, which primarily control site accessibility and URL filtering, browser isolation solutions go further by creating entirely isolated web execution environments.
Submit New App
Citrix Cloud
citrix.com
Citrix Cloud provides secure, flexible virtualization solutions for managing and deploying applications and desktops from the cloud, enabling access from any device.
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast provides email security against threats like phishing and ransomware, using AI to enhance detection and offering flexible deployment options.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
Apozy
apozy.com
Apozy's Airlock is a browser defense platform that automatically neutralizes threats from websites at the moment of access using browser isolation.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.