Top Browser Isolation Software

Browser isolation software enables companies to protect endpoints by providing users with virtual, abstracted web browsers. These isolated browsers separate web browsing activity from the endpoint, so if there’s a breach or malware injection, only the browser is compromised, not the device itself. Companies implement these tools to enforce security policies across multiple remote endpoints, giving administrators enhanced control over access and improved threat visibility across user networks and devices. These products deliver the browser in a seamless way, making it easy for users to access web applications and potentially risky sites while securing their endpoint devices. Although some of these tools may resemble secure web gateways, which primarily control site accessibility and URL filtering, browser isolation solutions go further by creating entirely isolated web execution environments.

Citrix Cloud

Citrix Cloud

citrix.com

Citrix Cloud provides secure, flexible virtualization solutions for managing and deploying applications and desktops from the cloud, enabling access from any device.

Mimecast

Mimecast

mimecast.com

Mimecast provides email security against threats like phishing and ransomware, using AI to enhance detection and offering flexible deployment options.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint

proofpoint.com

Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.

Apozy

Apozy

apozy.com

The most targeted companies around the world rely on Airlock — Apozy’s Browser Defense Platform — to automatically disarm dangerous websites at time-of-click using Native Browser Isolation.

