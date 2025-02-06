Top Browser Isolation Software - Svalbard & Jan Mayen

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Browser isolation software enables companies to protect endpoints by providing users with virtual, abstracted web browsers. These isolated browsers separate web browsing activity from the endpoint, so if there’s a breach or malware injection, only the browser is compromised, not the device itself. Companies implement these tools to enforce security policies across multiple remote endpoints, giving administrators enhanced control over access and improved threat visibility across user networks and devices. These products deliver the browser in a seamless way, making it easy for users to access web applications and potentially risky sites while securing their endpoint devices. Although some of these tools may resemble secure web gateways, which primarily control site accessibility and URL filtering, browser isolation solutions go further by creating entirely isolated web execution environments.
Submit New App
Citrix Cloud
citrix.com
Citrix is a leading provider of secure, scalable IT solutions that empower organizations to optimize their digital workspaces. The Citrix platform offers a range of services, including app and desktop virtualization, endpoint management, and secure access solutions, designed to enhance productivity and streamline IT management. With a focus on supporting hybrid workforces, Citrix enables businesses to deliver critical applications and data securely on any device, while simplifying device management and enhancing user experience. The platform also emphasizes security through zero trust access and observability, helping organizations protect sensitive information and ensure compliance. Citrix serves various industries, including healthcare, financial services, government, and education, providing tailored solutions to meet specific business needs. Through innovation and collaboration, Citrix continues to drive advancements in cloud-based and on-premises IT environments.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archiving.
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast's AI-powered Advanced Email Security blocks the most dangerous email-borne attacks, from phishing and ransomware to social engineering, payment fraud, and impersonation. With Mimecast's Advanced Email Security you get: - The industry's best protection: Block email-based threats with AI-powered, industry-leading detection trusted by more than 42,000 customers. - Deployment flexibility: Choose your deployment option - email security delivered with or without a gateway. - AI-powered, world-class detection: Apply the power of AI, machine learning, and social graphing to make security smarter and empower employees.
Apozy
apozy.com
The most targeted companies around the world rely on Airlock — Apozy’s Browser Defense Platform — to automatically disarm dangerous websites at time-of-click using Native Browser Isolation.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.