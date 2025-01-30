Top Browser Isolation Software - British Indian Ocean Territory

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Browser isolation software enables companies to protect endpoints by providing users with virtual, abstracted web browsers. These isolated browsers separate web browsing activity from the endpoint, so if there’s a breach or malware injection, only the browser is compromised, not the device itself. Companies implement these tools to enforce security policies across multiple remote endpoints, giving administrators enhanced control over access and improved threat visibility across user networks and devices. These products deliver the browser in a seamless way, making it easy for users to access web applications and potentially risky sites while securing their endpoint devices. Although some of these tools may resemble secure web gateways, which primarily control site accessibility and URL filtering, browser isolation solutions go further by creating entirely isolated web execution environments.