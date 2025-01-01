Top Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software

Find the right software and services.
Breach and attack simulation (BAS) software replicates real-world security threats, helping businesses prepare their incident response plans and identify potential vulnerabilities in their security systems. These simulations might involve sending fake phishing emails to employees or attempting to breach a company’s web application firewall. Many BAS tools offer automated simulations with AI-driven threat logic and continuous testing, ensuring that teams are always ready to respond effectively to security incidents. These simulations are typically available around the clock, and businesses often run them periodically, especially when security systems are updated or policies are revised. Without these simulated attacks, it can be challenging to gauge the effectiveness of security operations. Customized simulations can mimic various threats targeting different areas or within specific environments, helping businesses assess and strengthen
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
Pentera
pentera.io
Pentera is an app for Automated Security Validation that helps organizations test and improve their cybersecurity by identifying and addressing vulnerabilities.
Defendify
defendify.com
Defendify is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers tools for threat detection, response, policy management, and employee training to enhance organizational security.
Cymulate
cymulate.com
Cymulate is a cybersecurity platform that simulates attacks to help organizations assess and strengthen their security defenses against evolving threats.
Validato
validato.io
Validato is a platform that tests security controls through safe simulations of cyber attack methods to validate configurations.
Picus Security
picussecurity.com
Picus Security helps organizations prioritize and validate cybersecurity exposures, providing tools for simulation, automated testing, and attack path assessment.
