Top Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software - Nepal
Breach and attack simulation (BAS) software replicates real-world security threats, helping businesses prepare their incident response plans and identify potential vulnerabilities in their security systems. These simulations might involve sending fake phishing emails to employees or attempting to breach a company’s web application firewall. Many BAS tools offer automated simulations with AI-driven threat logic and continuous testing, ensuring that teams are always ready to respond effectively to security incidents. These simulations are typically available around the clock, and businesses often run them periodically, especially when security systems are updated or policies are revised. Without these simulated attacks, it can be challenging to gauge the effectiveness of security operations. Customized simulations can mimic various threats targeting different areas or within specific environments, helping businesses assess and strengthen
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Defend your organization from cyberattacks with Sophos adaptive defenses and expertise at your service. Protect the future of your business with confidence.
Pentera
pentera.io
Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the worl...
Validato
validato.io
Validato is a continuous security validation platform that uses safe-to-use in production Breach & Attack Simulations, simulating offensive cyber attack methods to test and validate security control configurations.
Picus Security
picussecurity.com
Prioritize critical issues across siloed data sources, validate exposures in real-time, and deploy one-click mitigations to close gaps fast.
Defendify
defendify.com
Founded in 2017, Defendify is pioneering All-In-One Cybersecurity® for organizations with growing security needs, backed by experts offering ongoing guidance and support. Delivering multiple layers of protection, Defendify provides an all-in-one, easy-to-use platform designed to strengthen cybersecu...
Cymulate
cymulate.com
Cymulate is a leading Security Validation Platform based on the industry's most comprehensive and user-friendly Breach and Attack Simulation technology. We empower security teams to continuously test and harden defenses in a dynamic threat landscape by taking the view of the attacker. Cymulate deplo...