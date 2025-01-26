Top Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software - Anguilla

Cymulate

cymulate.com

Cymulate is a leading Security Validation Platform based on the industry's most comprehensive and user-friendly Breach and Attack Simulation technology. We empower security teams to continuously test and harden defenses in a dynamic threat landscape by taking the view of the attacker. Cymulate deploys within an hour, integrating with a vast tech alliance of security controls, from EDR, to email gateways, web gateways, SIEM, WAF and more across on-prem, Cloud and Kubernetes environments. Customers see increased prevention, detection and improvement to overall security posture from optimizing their existing defense investments end-to-end across the MITRE ATT&CK® framework. The platform provides out-of-the-box, expert, and threat intelligence-led risk assessments that are simple to deploy and use for all maturity levels, and are constantly updated. It also provides an open framework to create and automate red and purple teaming by generating penetration scenarios and advanced attack campaigns tailored to their unique environments and security policies.