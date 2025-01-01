Top Brand Protection Software

Find the right software and services.
Brand protection software allows companies to manage their online information related to products and services. It helps safeguard the brand from any form of abuse, such as scams, violations, counterfeits, and infringements. This software is especially beneficial for companies that sell products through digital channels, where controlling large amounts of product and brand information is challenging. Brand protection software monitors multiple digital channels, including search engines like Google, the company’s retail websites, and online retailers like Amazon and eBay, as well as social media accounts. This software helps identify potential violations at different stages and ensures these threats are taken down before they can reach customers. Additionally, it safeguards brand reputation by enforcing brand policies and regularly reviewing them to stay current with changing standards.
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast provides email security against threats like phishing and ransomware, using AI to enhance detection and offering flexible deployment options.
The Search Monitor
thesearchmonitor.com
The Search Monitor tracks advertising activities across various platforms, offering insights for brand compliance and competitive analysis in digital marketing.
PhishLabs
phishlabs.com
PhishLabs is a digital risk management platform that protects organizations from cyber threats like brand impersonation and phishing through monitoring and mitigation services.
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS platform offering digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for consumer brands and retailers to enhance sales and market share.
ShoppingScraper
shoppingscraper.com
ShoppingScraper is a web scraping tool for extracting real-time e-commerce data, enabling price monitoring, inventory management, and market research.
Red Points
redpoints.com
Red Points app helps businesses recover digital revenue by detecting counterfeits and unauthorized use of intellectual property, integrating AI-driven tools with legal support.
Price2Spy
price2spy.com
Price2Spy is a retail pricing software that allows businesses to monitor competitor prices, analyze data, and optimize their pricing strategies using AI and ML.
IP Moat
ipmoat.ai
IP Moat helps identify and remove counterfeit or infringing listings from online marketplaces, providing brand security through easy monitoring and removal.
Trade Vitality
tradevitality.com
Trade Vitality helps brands track and enforce their minimum advertised price policies using specialized processes and online tools.
ChannelSight
channelsight.com
ChannelSight is a data-driven eCommerce platform that analyzes customer journeys to optimize online sales and enhance product visibility for retailers.
Prisync
prisync.com
Prisync helps ecommerce businesses monitor competitor pricing and dynamically adjust their own prices to optimize sales and profit margins.
Adthena
adthena.com
Adthena is a market intelligence platform that uses AI to analyze paid search advertising, helping businesses monitor competitors and optimize marketing strategies.
Allure Security
alluresecurity.com
Allure Security helps brands prevent and mitigate online impersonation by detecting and removing unauthorized mobile apps and websites using AI technology.
BrandMonitor
brand-monitor.com
BrandMonitor protects your brand from counterfeits and unauthorized sales using AI and human expertise to detect and remove infringing products globally.
BrandVerity
brandverity.com
BrandVerity helps businesses monitor their online presence, manage affiliate programs, and ensure compliance, supporting consistent brand representation across digital channels.
Dealavo
dealavo.com
Dealavo offers e-commerce analytics solutions, focusing on price monitoring and automation for online shops and manufacturers across 32 markets.
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions app provides analytics for brands and retailers, offering insights for online and in-store decision-making related to pricing, market awareness, and retail execution.
VantageBP
vantagebp.com
VantageBP helps brands prevent unauthorized reselling and counterfeit products by using legal technology to enforce online sales across e-commerce platforms.
Smart Protection
smartprotection.com
Smart Protection safeguards brands from online counterfeits and piracy by identifying and removing unauthorized uses of products and content across various platforms.
Rightlander
rightlander.com
Rightlander is an app that monitors affiliate marketing compliance and performance, helping businesses track their affiliates and optimize marketing strategies effectively.
Retail Shake
retailshake.com
Retail Shake allows users to monitor competitor pricing, stock, product details, and customer reviews in real-time, facilitating effective product benchmarking.
FrigginYeah
frigginyeah.com
FrigginYeah! MAP monitors eCommerce sites to identify vendors violating Minimum Advertised Price agreements for your brand's products.
Profitero
profitero.com
Profitero is a platform that integrates product information management with analytics, helping brands optimize product data and gain market insights for better decision-making.
Netrivals
netrivals.com
Netrivals monitors global e-commerce product prices and trends, providing businesses with data to inform pricing and product strategies across various markets.
TrackStreet
trackstreet.com
TrackStreet monitors online sales channels to enforce pricing policies, track unauthorized sellers, and gather product reviews, helping brands protect and manage their market presence.
Skuuudle
skuuudle.com
Skuuudle is a price and product intelligence tool that tracks competitors' pricing, discounts, and availability to help users make informed pricing decisions.
